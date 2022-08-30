ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Updates on testing, third-grade reading

By Liz Schubauer, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237Ur8_0hbX79LO00

Good afternoon!

I'm Liz Schubauer, the Tennessean's city editor, back with another edition of School Zone.

This week, we have updates on state programs around test scores and third-grade reading, plus a profile of a Williamson County educator who's been on the job for 50 years.

No letter grades for schools this fall

The Tennessee Department of Education has halted school letter grades this fall but will continue with designations for priority and reward schools, Laura Testino reports from Memphis.

The department was expected to assign and publish letter grades for schools this fall, a first for the accountability measure that has been stymied since it was set to take effect for the 2017-18 school year.

But Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn cited COVID-19 learning disruptions and 2020-21 state testing participation rates as reasons for pausing the grades.

This year's list of priority schools will be based off data from the 2018-19 and 2021-22 school years. No priority school will be taken over by the state's Achievement School District, department officials said.

Department officials in April unveiled an "ASD 2.0" plan that it anticipated would have a "smaller footprint" of taken-over schools. Most of the schools in the state-run district have not seen significant academic growth over the last decade.

Policy on holding back struggling third graders takes effect

Students could have to repeat third grade next year if they aren't reading on grade level because of a Tennessee law that goes into effect this year, Becca Wright reports from Knoxville.

The Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act, which passed back in January 2021, says third-grade students who score below "proficient" on their reading test scores could be held back if they don't attend summer school or commit to a year of intensive tutoring. Students also can retake the reading portion of the test and attempt to score at grade level.

One potential hiccup for districts: Data showing which students scored "proficient" on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test usually isn't available until after the school year is over. The timeline puts districts in a crunch to get third graders enrolled in summer learning camps.

Parents can file an appeal to avoid their student being held back, and some students are exempt from the new retention policy, including:

  • English language learners who have only been in the country for one to two years.
  • Any student that has been held back before.
  • Students with disabilities.

Educator celebrates 50 years in Williamson County

Willie Spencer Dickerson is a product of Williamson County's formerly segregated all-Black schools and has spent her 50-year career ensuring students receive the best education possible. She also made sure everyone around her did the same, Anika Exum reports from Middle Tennessee.

"If I was going to err, I was going to err on the side of the kid,” said Dickerson, 72, who has served as a teacher, coach and administrator in Williamson County.

Most educators Dickerson's age have retired. Even her husband has retired and fishes almost every day.

Not her.

She currently serves as executive director of secondary schools.

Dickerson arrives at work each day, usually at Williamson County Schools' Central Office, by around 8 a.m. Her presence and energy illuminates co-workers.

"I still enjoy what I'm doing," she said. "I still think I'm making a contribution and I'm not a stay-at-home person."

Read more about Dickerson's decades of influence.

Extra credit

  • Three Hillsdale-affiliated charter schools, whose applications were denied by local school boards, will get public hearings next month before the state's Public Charter School Commission makes a decision on their appeals. Find information about those and other hearings here.
  • The University of Tennessee at Knoxville's class of 2026 is its biggest class by far. Numbers from the university showed more than 6,780 new first-year students slated to start classes at UT last week. That's 800 more students than the year before.
  • Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday gave an update on his executive order aimed at enhancing school safety. It did not mention guns. Learn the latest here.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Tribune

Distinguished President of Fisk Removed

NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University alumni across the nation have expressed surprise and anger over the institution’s unexpected announcement last weekend that Dr. Vann Newkirk, university President, has been relieved of his leadership position in that post. Fisk gave no explanation or details of the sudden move, ending a two-year leadership stint by the Fisk veteran who had served as Provost and was publicly praised in recent months for boosting donor-giving and enrollment.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

MNPS: Nashville teacher fired after student burned with dry ice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville middle school teacher was fired earlier this year for his involvement in a student being burned with dry ice, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools. Rodney Hamilton, a former science teacher at Two Rivers Middle School, held a student’s hand closed while they were...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Williamson County, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Williamson County, TN
wgnsradio.com

Bill Shacklett Now Murfreesboro's Vice Mayor

(MURFREESBORO) With the newly inducted Murfreesboro City Council...came the appointment of a new Vice Mayor. City Councilmember Bill Shacklett carries that title. The city council seats are staggered and Shacklett was not up for re-election during the recent August 4, 2022 vote. However, Vice Mayor Madelyn Scales Harris was in the running and health challenges that she announced earlier in the year brought much community support. In fact, when she shared the personal information at a council meeting, Councilmember Bill Shacklett led the governing body in prayer.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

New physician assistants join Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee

As it continues to expand, Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) has added three new physician assistants — Lance Bolin, PA-C, Charlotte Sauter, PA-C and Cameron Greene, PA-C. “We are fortunate for the continued growth that the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee is experiencing in the Middle...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Cemetery School Considered For National Register of Historic Places

(NASHVILLE) At 9:00 o’clock Wednesday morning (9/14/2022) the State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee's proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. Rutherford County’s CEMETERY SCHOOL is one of four nominees from across the state awaiting approval to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register...
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Football Roundup: Nolensville, Brentwood Academy, Fairview, Ensworth, FRA, LA, more win big

It was a long night for week three of Williamson County high school football as weather delays caused many games to both start and finish late and some were called early. Several games were also postponed until later in the weekend, so check back here for a recap of those as well. Let's take a look around the area at some of the results from this week's slate.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#Guns#Summer School#School Safety#K12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Wilson County Source

Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips

Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go. That’s why Tennessee State Parks pre-planned road trips packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. The trips they’ve put together can […] The post Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
macaronikid.com

7 Fall Attractions for Families in Middle Tennessee

Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
SPRING HILL, TN
whqr.org

Piedmont Lithium picks east Tennessee for lithium plant

Piedmont Lithium has picked a site in eastern Tennessee for a $600 million lithium processing plant. The Belmont-based company says it believes the plant will be the largest in the U.S. when it opens in 2025. The plant in Etowah, in McMinn County, will process about 30,000 tons a year...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Updated COVID-19 boosters arrive at local pharmacies

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the green light from the CDC, people around the U.S. now have access to updated COVID booster shots. On Friday, doses started to roll out to locations like the Lebanon family pharmacy in Wilson County. “I believe our first patient might be Tuesday!” said Dr....
LEBANON, TN
wpln.org

For years, teens came to Nashville to ask for a judge’s permission to get abortions instead of telling their parents. That’s done, leaving ‘zero options.’

For years in Tennessee, teens have traveled to Nashville to get a judge’s approval for an abortion, instead of asking their parents. But that’s no longer an option, and that leaves young people with few places to turn. Davidson County Juvenile Court judge Sheila Calloway remembers the faces...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy