Updates on testing, third-grade reading

I'm Liz Schubauer, the Tennessean's city editor, back with another edition of School Zone.

This week, we have updates on state programs around test scores and third-grade reading, plus a profile of a Williamson County educator who's been on the job for 50 years.

No letter grades for schools this fall

The Tennessee Department of Education has halted school letter grades this fall but will continue with designations for priority and reward schools, Laura Testino reports from Memphis.

The department was expected to assign and publish letter grades for schools this fall, a first for the accountability measure that has been stymied since it was set to take effect for the 2017-18 school year.

But Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn cited COVID-19 learning disruptions and 2020-21 state testing participation rates as reasons for pausing the grades.

This year's list of priority schools will be based off data from the 2018-19 and 2021-22 school years. No priority school will be taken over by the state's Achievement School District, department officials said.

Department officials in April unveiled an "ASD 2.0" plan that it anticipated would have a "smaller footprint" of taken-over schools. Most of the schools in the state-run district have not seen significant academic growth over the last decade.

Policy on holding back struggling third graders takes effect

Students could have to repeat third grade next year if they aren't reading on grade level because of a Tennessee law that goes into effect this year, Becca Wright reports from Knoxville.

The Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act, which passed back in January 2021, says third-grade students who score below "proficient" on their reading test scores could be held back if they don't attend summer school or commit to a year of intensive tutoring. Students also can retake the reading portion of the test and attempt to score at grade level.

One potential hiccup for districts: Data showing which students scored "proficient" on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test usually isn't available until after the school year is over. The timeline puts districts in a crunch to get third graders enrolled in summer learning camps.

Parents can file an appeal to avoid their student being held back, and some students are exempt from the new retention policy, including:

English language learners who have only been in the country for one to two years.

Any student that has been held back before.

Students with disabilities.

Educator celebrates 50 years in Williamson County

Willie Spencer Dickerson is a product of Williamson County's formerly segregated all-Black schools and has spent her 50-year career ensuring students receive the best education possible. She also made sure everyone around her did the same, Anika Exum reports from Middle Tennessee.

"If I was going to err, I was going to err on the side of the kid,” said Dickerson, 72, who has served as a teacher, coach and administrator in Williamson County.

Most educators Dickerson's age have retired. Even her husband has retired and fishes almost every day.

Not her.

She currently serves as executive director of secondary schools.

Dickerson arrives at work each day, usually at Williamson County Schools' Central Office, by around 8 a.m. Her presence and energy illuminates co-workers.

"I still enjoy what I'm doing," she said. "I still think I'm making a contribution and I'm not a stay-at-home person."

Read more about Dickerson's decades of influence.

