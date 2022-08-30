Tennessee Titans set 53-man roster: Here's who did — and didn't — make the cut

The Tennessee Titans announced 28 cuts Tuesday to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season.

Here's the Titans' 53-man roster, by position:

Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster

QUARTERBACK (2)- Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis

RUNNING BACK (5)- Derrick Henry, Dontrell Hilliard, Hassan Haskins, Tory Carter (FB), Julius Chestnut

WIDE RECEIVER (5)- Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Racey McMath

TIGHT END (3)- Austin Hooper, Geoff Swaim, Chig Okonkwo

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)- Taylor Lewan, Aaron Brewer, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Nicholas Petit Frere, Dillon Radunz, Corey Levin, Dennis Daley, Jamarco Jones

OFFENSIVE LINE HELP:Tennessee Titans acquire offensive lineman Dennis Daley in trade with Carolina Panthers

WHY TITANS MOVED ON FROM KERN:Explaining Tennessee Titans' decision to cut punter Brett Kern in favor of Ryan Stonehouse

CALEB FARLEY'S MINDSET:The path forward for Caleb Farley, in Year 2 with Titans, will be the only one he knows: 'I'm not a quitter'

DEFENSIVE LINE (7)- Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, DeMarcus Walker, Naquan Jones, Da’Shawn Hand, Kevin Strong

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (4)- Harold Landry III, Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi, Rashad Weaver

INSIDE LINEBACKER (4)- David Long Jr., Zach Cunningham, Chance Campbell, Dylan Cole

SECONDARY(11)- Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley, Roger McCreary, Elijah Molden, Ugo Amadi, Joshua Kalu, Lonnie Johnson, A.J. Moore, Tre Avery

SPECIALISTS (3)- Randy Bullock (PK), Morgan Cox (LS), Ryan Stonehouse (P)

Reserve/PUP* (2)- LB Monty Rice, PK Caleb Shudak

*= Doesn't count against 53-man roster

Which players did Tennessee Titans cut?

Here’s who was let go:

QB Logan Woodside

RB Trenton Cannon

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

DL Larrell Murchison

S Tyree Gillespie

S Adrian Colbert

G/C Hayden Howerton

G/C Willie Wright

CB Tre Swilling

P Brett Kern

LB Joe Jones

WR Mason Kinsey

WR Reggie Roberson

TE Thomas Odukoya

TE David Wells

DL Sam Okuayinonu

DL Jayden Peevy

LB Jack Gibbens

OLB David Anenih

G Jordan Roos

OL Xavier Newman-Johnson

S Theo Jackson

OL Christian DiLauro

WR Cody Hollister

DB Chris Jackson

DB Greg Mabin

OL Jalen McKenzie

OL Andrew Rupcich

TE Tommy Hudson (injured)

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.