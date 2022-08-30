ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Which Is Your Favorite Kelly Clarkson Duet? Vote!

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Kelly Clarkson can sing absolutely anything on her own as one of the most impressive vocalists in today’s music landscape — but she’s never shied away from teaming up with other artists to take a song to the next level.

Her flawless vocals and credibility as an artist have allowed her to team up with fellow singers on a slew of jaw-dropping duets. Everyone from Reba McEntire to Jason Aldean to P!nk to Ariana Grande has paired up with Clarkson to perform beloved songs from her catalog, original material and classics by other artists.

We’ve compiled our top 25 duets Clarkson has done here , but we want to know your top pick. Let us know by voting below.

Take Our Poll More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Elton John Says His Britney Spears Collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’ Is ‘All About Her’

Elton John had nothing but good things to say about collaborating with Britney Spears on their new single “Hold Me Closer.” “I’m really happy for Britney, especially because having her on this record is such a gas, for start,” he said in a Thursday (Sept. 1) interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “But this is someone who has been through hell, who needed some love in her life, a lot of love from a lot of people, and she’s getting it. “And she hadn’t really made any music since 2016, so it’s all about her for me,” the pop legend continued. “Life...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Taylor Swift Soundtrack Song? Vote!

Taylor Swift has added “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” and “Message in a Bottle (Taylor’s Version)” to her long list of soundtrack contributions by including the tracks in the new animated movie DC League of Super-Pets. The unveiling of the 1989-era single “Bad Blood” was a particular surprise when it was announced by Super-Pets star The Rock on social media, considering Swift has yet to drop her re-recording of the full album yet or let Swifties hear the new version of the smash outside the confines of a movie theater. Back in March, the superstar also surprised fans with the news that she’d...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Which Is Your Favorite Song on Romeo Santos’ New Album ‘Formula, Vol. 3?’ Vote!

Romeo Santos season officially kicked off with the release of his highly anticipated album Formula, Vol. 3, which dropped on Thursday (Sept. 1). The strictly all-bachata album, featuring fusions and hints of pop, merengue, regional Mexican and hip-hop, comes eight years after Santos released Vol. 2 in 2014, which is still on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart after 386 consecutive weeks — the most for any Latin album in history. Featuring star-studded collaborations with artists such as Rosalía, Justin Timberlake and Christian Nodal, the set — which the self-described King of Bachata had been working on since pre-pandemic times — is home to 21...
MUSIC
Billboard

Nicki Nicole, Romeo Santos & More: What’s Your New Favorite Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — was home to seven exciting tracks. Among them was Kali Uchis’ comeback track “No Hay Ley.” The Colombian singer-songwriter had not released a new track since her Grammy-nominated album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) until now. The club-ready anthem is powered by a hypnotizing beat that will get everyone on the dance floor and speaks about a forbidden love affair. Puerto Rican artist Lenny Tavarez reeled in reggaeton veteran Chencho Corleone and Colombian urban-pop...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
P!nk
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Nas
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Lil Nas X
Billboard

Yungblud Talks Inspiration Behind Self-Titled Third Album, Meeting Mick Jagger & More: Watch

Why did Yungblud title his third studio album after himself? Because it’s “about me,” the English rocker says. Released Friday (Sept. 2) through LOCOMOTION/Geffen Records, Yungblud is the follow-up to 2020’s Weird! and includes singles “The Funeral,” “Memories” (featuring Willow), and “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today.” The artist, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, tells Billboard News‘ Tetris Kelly that his latest album “was an exercise for me at finding friends and people like me,” noting that he has experienced feelings isolation and loneliness in the past. “I literally looked into an iPhone and went, ‘Hello is there anyone out there...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Arcade Fire
Billboard

Bailey Zimmerman Makes History in Hot Country Songs Chart’s Top 10

Bailey Zimmerman makes history on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart (dated Sept. 3), becoming the first artist to place three career-opening entries in the top 10 simultaneously since the survey began as an all-encompassing genre ranking in October 1958. Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place,” “Where It Ends” and “Fall in Love” (all on Elektra/Warner Music Nashville/WEA) rank at Nos. 6, 7 and 10 on the streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart, respectively. “Ends,” released Aug. 19, debuts with 10.4 million U.S. streams and 6,000 downloads sold in the week ending Aug. 25, according to Luminate. “Rock” reached No....
MUSIC
Billboard

Fletcher’s ‘Becky’s So Hot’: A Look at the Complicated, Messy Post-Breakup Bop

If you missed the TikTok drama, Fletcher’s latest single “Becky’s So Hot” is causing a polarizing stir among the LGBTQ+ community. The queer singer-songwriter didn’t just write a song about her messy feelings toward the current girlfriend of her ex, YouTuber Shannon Beveridge, but she called out the woman by name in the lyrics. While the drama helped propel the single to No. 31 on the Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart, it also spurred intense debate about privacy, censorship, toxic behavior and feminism. While there’s certainly no easy answer to the questions posed by countless fans and critics on...
MUSIC
Billboard

Which Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of August 2022? Vote!

The Billboard Latin team has compiled 16 of the collaborative tracks released in August that were either included on the weekly First Stream Latin or featured by Billboard, and we want to know: Which was your favorite? This month’s poll includes many exciting collaborations, such as Paulo Londra and Ed Sheeran’s second single together “Noche de Novela,” Anitta and Missy Elliott’s first collaborative effort “Lobby,” Camilo and Grupo Firme’s joyful number “Alaska,” and Ozuna and Tokischa’s call for equality “Somos Iguales,” to name a few. Last month, Sebastian Yatra and Pablo Alboran’s “Contigo” was picked best Latin collaboration of July, with more...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Camila Cabello Asks Her Fellow ‘Voice’ Coaches for Advice in Sweet First Look Clip

Camila Cabello is gearing up to take a seat on the red chair as the newest coach of The Voice, and leading up to the premiere, the “Bam Bam” singer turned to veteran coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend for some advice. In a first look clip shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Sept. 1), Cabello asked the group, “What do you guys think is the number one thing that you need to be a good coach?” For Legend, it all came down to music. “I think you have to love music,” he said. “You still have to have inspiration and joy in...
MUSIC
Billboard

Meghan Trainor Playfully Cringes Over Kissing Charlie Puth During 2015 AMAs Performance

Meghan Trainor jumped on a popular TikTok trend Tuesday to look back at her rather regrettable choice to lock lips with Charlie Puth in 2015. Using the viral sound “Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas,” the “Bad for Me” singer twerked it out while celebrating some career high points — namely her debut single “All About That Bass” reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning the Grammy for best new artist in 2016 — before the fun came to a hilarious halt. “Making the decision to kiss Charlie Puth on national television in 2015,” the screen reads as Trainor mouths, “Two...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Paul McCartney Duets ‘Oh! Darling’ With Chrissie Hynde at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Among the many special moments at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Saturday night (Sept. 3) was Paul McCartney and Chrissie Hynde‘s unexpected duet of the Beatles‘ “Oh! Darling.” The Abbey Road ballad hadn’t been “done since we recorded it 100 years ago,” McCartney pointed out to the crowd at London’s Wembley Stadium. He stepped onstage with Hynde amid the Foo Fighters‘ headlining set at the nearly six-hour event of music celebrating the life of the late Hawkins. “I’ve never done is as a duet,” McCartney said. “But we’re gonna do it tonight for the first time, for you.” With Omar Hakim on the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Avril Lavigne Honored With Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: ‘What an Amazing 20 Years’

Avril Lavigne received her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of her debut album Let Go. During the ceremony, the pop-punk pioneer reflected on her very first trip to Los Angeles at 16, and the first time she ever saw the famous star-lined path. She even unveiled a picture of her teenage self from that trip, wearing a navy hoodie emblazoned with the words “Skateboarding is a Crime” and made a surprise quick change into that very same sweatshirt mid-speech. “Today, I love making music more than ever,” the singer said from...
MUSIC
Billboard

Alicia Keys Responds to Fan’s Bum-Rush Cheek Kiss During Vancouver Show: ‘I Was Like What the F–!’

Alicia Keys gets up-close-and-personal with her fans on her current Alicia + Keys world tour. During one of the most popular segments of the show, the singer leaves the main stage to take up residence on a smaller satellite stage in the audience for a DJ-style mini-set in which she alternates versions of songs from her Keys double album, along with playing some fan favorites. The solo set ends with Keys walking back to the stage through the audience while cueing up her beloved 2009 Jay-Z collab “Empire State of Mind.” It’s a crowd-pleasing moment that always gets the audience revved...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Jennifer Hudson’s First Talk Show Guest Is This ‘American Idol’ OG

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating her new talk show with a little American Idol reunion. The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to premiere on Monday (Sept. 12) and former Idol judge Simon Cowell will be the multi-hyphenate’s first guest, according to People. It will be the first time the duo have sat down together onscreen since Hudson placed seventh on the singing competition’s third season in 2004. The upcoming series will “be a destination to laugh, learn, and feel inspired,” according to a press release. Hudson’s show will be distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution and will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Lives Her Suburban Barbie Fantasy in ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Video

F-R-E-AK! Nicki Minaj dropped a Barbie-inspired music video for her new single “Super Freaky Girl” on Thursday (Sept. 1). In the technicolor clip, the rapper plays house with Hunger Games heartthrob Alexander Ludwig as the Ken to her Barbie. “I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’/ I can do all them little tricks and keep the di– up inside it/ You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it/ And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it,” she raps on the chorus, casually...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Taylor Swift Unveils Trilogy of Colored Vinyl ‘Midnights’

Swifties have three more reasons to be excited. Taylor Swift has revealed the vinyl release of her forthcoming Midnights LP will be available in three versions, all of them limited editions. The pop superstar appropriately let the news out at the stroke of midnight. “August may have slipped away but September brings 3 new special edition covers,” reads a post on her Instagram. Taylor herself gives the big reveal a special touch with an adorable video in which she holds aloft the three new versions. Each one features a different cover, with the vinyl records themselves in unique colors as well.  View...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy