Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
investing.com
Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’
Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’. On Aug 29, analytics firm Delphi Digital highlighted Bitcoin open interest hitting a new record-high and said:. Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’. Dogechain Sees Over...
investing.com
What Are Synthetic Crypto Assets and Why Should You Invest in Them?
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has become a game-changer for the current economic system, addressing many of the flaws in the existing financial systems. One of the captivating opportunities is opened by synthetic assets that have the potential to provide broader liquidity and access to different asset classes. In this article, we will look at synthetic crypto assets and how to invest in them.
investing.com
Introducing BudBlockz (BLUNT): The Future of Crypto
Since the launch of Bitcoin in 2009, blockchain technology has achieved more than simply changing our collective approach to finance. It has infiltrated a wide range of markets and solved many issues in a constantly evolving and digitally focused society. BudBlockz (BLUNT) is the latest digital coin set to take the cannabis industry to a new level.
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
Ethereum Merge and the hefty tax bill you could be in for
Ether (ETH) hodlers that don’t play their cards right following the Ethereum Merge may be in for a hefty bill come tax time, according to tax experts. Around Sept. 15, the Ethereum blockchain is set to transition from its current proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS), aimed at improving the network’s impact on the environment.
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman has slammed bitcoin as pointless, wasteful, and in large part a Ponzi scheme. Here are the economist's 12 best quotes about crypto over the past decade.
Krugman has warned that bitcoin could become worthless overnight, and has blasted crypto as predatory and largely a tool for criminals.
investing.com
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. A United States think tank has launched a “technical sandbox” aimed at advancing the exploration of a potential United States central bank digital currency (CBDC). In a...
investing.com
ADP Survey, Eurozone Inflation, Oil Slumps - What's Moving Markets
Investing.com -- Payrolls processor ADP presents its first report on private-sector hiring after a methodology makeover. Eurozone inflation hits a new record high as Russia turns off the gas taps on Nord Stream. Snap is reportedly planning big job cuts and HP and Best Buy earnings paint a bleak picture for consumer electronics. China's manufacturing sector is still shrinking, and oil prices slump as stockpiles rise and reports of an imminent deal to restore Iranian exports circulate. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 31st August.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Should Ethereum Investors Be Concerned By the Collapse of the NFT Market?
While the slowdown in the NFT market has been dramatic, the Ethereum blockchain appears to be sufficiently diversified to weather the storm.
investing.com
Michael Saylor got wrecked, but Bitcoin investors needn't panic
As cryptocurrency investors know, the market moves in cycles. We had the up-cycle when Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) hit their all-time highs, and now the bears are back in town. One of them mauled MicroStrategy founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor this week. In this case, it was a...
investing.com
Almost No Stock Spared as Semiconductor Rout Spreads
(Bloomberg) -- Computer sales are faltering, short sellers are ramping up bets against semiconductor stocks and the US is tightening export restrictions. For investors in the chip sector, the outlook just keeps getting darker. After rallying in July with the rest of tech, the shares of companies involved in the...
investing.com
HP's Challenges Unlikely To Ease Anytime Soon, Bear Analyst Says After Q3 Print
HP Inc’s (NYSE: HPQ) downbeat third-quarter revenue miss and reduction in fourth-quarter guidance were the largest of their kind in over five years, according to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The HP Analyst: Erik Woodring reiterated an Underweight rating on HP while reducing the price target from $30 to $28. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
ETH price outlook for The Merge: Bullish or bearish? | TheChartGuys interview
In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome professional trader Dan McDermitt — a partner and senior analyst at ChartGuys .com. He provides knowledge and feedback toward the development of technical analysis education and is responsible for providing in-depth video reports and teaching those who want to learn how to protect capital and become more profitable.
investing.com
Greek yogurt maker Chobani pulls IPO amid listing slowdown
(Reuters) -Yogurt maker Chobani is withdrawing its plans for an initial public offering in the United States after having delayed its listing plans earlier this year, marking the first high-profile casualty of the current slowdown in stock market flotations. Chobani cited "current market conditions" in its decision to scrap its...
investing.com
With new China AI chip restrictions, U.S. takes aim at a critical niche
(Reuters) - The United States beefed up its effort to cut off the flow of advanced technology to China by instructing Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to stop sending their flagship artificial intelligence chips there. While the news shocked the chip sector by the time markets closed...
investing.com
Polish c.banker Kochalski sees room for more rate hikes -PAP
WARSAW (Reuters) -There is room for further rate hikes in Poland, but smaller ones than there have been up until now, Polish central banker Cezary Kochalski was quoted as saying on Thursday. Poland's central bank is faced with slowing growth and inflation that has risen to its highest level in...
investing.com
Massive Momentum Structure In Stock Market Is Breaking Down
A little over a year ago, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Oliver in person at his home in Colorado. While he shared a great deal about his unique methods, the main focus of our discussion was the “massive momentum structure” that had been building for years in the stock market, specifically in the Nasdaq 100.
investing.com
It Remains Unclear How The Real Estate Bubble Will Play Out
First things first. Is real estate experiencing a housing bubble?. Look no further than how much one would need to pay in rent to be equivalent to his/her current cost of home-ownership. That is what Owner’s Equivalent of Rent (OER) tells us. When the spread between the Home Price...
investing.com
Vitalik Buterin Announces Launch Of His “Proof-of-Stake” Book Ahead Of The Merge
In anticipation of the Ethereum mainnet merge, Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has announced that he will be launching a book based on his writings about the development of the blockchain network over the years. Buterin to Launch a Book. On Wednesday, August 31, Vitalik Buterin announced that his...
Comments / 0