Chessies, we're almost at the halfway mark of the final season of Chesapeake Shores! Are you savoring every moment? Last week, Abby (Meghan Ory) and Evan (Robert Buckley) finally shared their first kiss while on their second non-date date. The two paired up for an annual scavenger hunt/road rally that Evan's company hosts as a team building exercise while Connor (Andrew Francis) made his escape from his well-meaning family as he tries to recuperate from this heart attack.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO