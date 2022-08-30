Read full article on original website
Related
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Co-Stars to Reunite for Holiday Movie
A magical reunion for the most magical time of the year. Jane Seymour is set to share the screen once again with her Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman co-star Joe Lando in a Christmas movie airing on Lifetime later this year. Seymour played the titular Dr. Quinn in six seasons of...
Jordan Fisher Wasn't a 'Gilmore Girls' Fan, But His Wife Sure Is
Jordan Fisher, of Dear Evan Hansen and Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between fame, didn't grow up geeking out about Gilmore Girls, but someone else he knows did: his wife, Ellie Woods. "I wasn't a big. fan," he admitted to Parade in a recent interview. "But my wife was and...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Out Howard Stern Over Bet That Her Marriage Wouldn't Last
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Sep. 1, 2022. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress shared a sweet black and white throwback snap from their wedding—with Prinze kissing her hand—to commemorate the occasion. “20 💫,” she captioned the post as love...
Jessica Simpson Shares Kids' First Day of School Photo: 'Heart is Full'
Jessica Simpson's family appears to be in full back-to-school mode as her two older children kicked off the new school year earlier this week. The clothing designer—who shares kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9 and Birdie, 3 with husband Eric Johnson—shared a sweet snap to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to celebrate her kids' first day back to school.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Shares Family Photo Celebrating Brother's Pilot Achievement
Former Bachelor star Peter Weber was ever the supportive brother in his latest Instagram post, which he made in honor of Jack Weber's new job as a pilot for United Airlines. Peter, 31—who began working for United Airlines in May 2021—celebrated his brother's accomplishment in a sweet family photo featuring their mother, Barbara Weber, and father, Peter Weber, who also flew United Airlines planes for 37 years.
Reba McEntire Shares Chilling Warning in New Trailer for 'Big Sky' Season 3
Reba McEntire seems to be entering her villain-era in the latest for Big Sky, now titled Big Sky: Deadly Trails. And deadly the trails are as Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), and new sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) are sent to look into the disappearance of a backpacker. The case leads them to Sunny Day Excursions, a backpacking business run by Sunny and Buck Barnes, played by the country music legend and her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn.
LeAnn Rimes Reveals How She Celebrated Her 40th Birthday in Instagram Video
LeAnn Rimes welcomed her 40th birthday with stunning scenery, plenty of baked goods and her loved ones by her side. The country singer celebrated the milestone birthday on Sunday, Aug. 28, but she was so tuned into the celebrations, she didn’t share any updates on social media until a few days later.
YOGA・
Selena Gomez Celebrates Rare Beauty's 2nd Birthday With Heartfelt Message on Instagram
Selena Gomez is celebrating a major milestone with her makeup company, Rare Beauty. Today, Sept. 3, marks its second anniversary. "@RareBeauty turns 2 today!" the actress, 30, wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a series of images and videos throughout her time as founder of the inclusive beauty brand. "I'm honored...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Owen Knight is Bringing His "Cutthroat" Skills from the Admissions Office
Director of admissions Owen Knight is hoping to be accepted into the Survivor winners' circle by the end of this season. The 30-year-old fell back in love with the show as an adult and feels his interpersonal skills can get many alliance applications accepted. He feels he's perceived as a cross between a long-haired "bro" and a brainy nerd, and hopes that can make him a big unknown on the island.
Victor Garber Takes Fans Through Vocal Warmup on Set of 'Family Law'
Victor Garber is giving his fans a peek at what goes on behind the scenes before he begins filming for the show Family Law. The Canadian actor, 73—who stars in the popular series on The CW—shared a clip of the vocal warmups he does while prepping to go on set in a new TikTok video posted on Friday, Sept. 2.
Zendaya Shares Adorable Childhood Throwback Photo Following 26th Birthday
Zendaya is celebrating another trip around the sun after turning 26 earlier this week. In honor of the milestone, the Dune actress—whose birthday was on Thursday, Sept. —shared a precious photo from her childhood on Instagram on Friday, where she thanked her family, friends and fans for all of the birthday wishes.
Exclusive Sneak Peek! Mick's Addiction Puts Him and Others in Harm's Way on the Next 'Chesapeake Shores'
Chessies, we're almost at the halfway mark of the final season of Chesapeake Shores! Are you savoring every moment? Last week, Abby (Meghan Ory) and Evan (Robert Buckley) finally shared their first kiss while on their second non-date date. The two paired up for an annual scavenger hunt/road rally that Evan's company hosts as a team building exercise while Connor (Andrew Francis) made his escape from his well-meaning family as he tries to recuperate from this heart attack.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chris Hemsworth Begs Fans Not to Get Tattoos of His Quotes in Comical New Tweet
Chris Hemsworth apparently isn't interested in serving as anyone's tattoo inspo. The Thor star, 39, recently responded to a fan on Twitter who asked him to suggest one of his quotes as a possible tattoo. And he wasn't too excited about the idea of one of his lines being inked on someone's body.
Oprah Winfrey Hosts Stylish Dinner Party in Maui for Ava Duvernay's 50th Birthday
Oprah Winfrey is honoring her best friend in the best way possible!. The former talk show host and one of her best friend's, filmmaker Ava Duvernay, jetted off to Hawaii for a 3-day birthday celebration, and Winfrey couldn't help but flaunt the lavish dinner party she planned for Duvernay's milestone 50th birthday extravaganza.
Vanessa Hudgens Embraces Barbiecore With Her BFFs in New Pic
It's a Barbie world—and Vanessa Hudgens is most certainly a Barbie girl. The 33-year-old actress shared a photo via Instagram on Aug. 31 that featured her and her two friends, fellow actress and writer Jessamine-Bliss Bell and musician GG Magree, as they posed poolside. Pretty in pink, the celebrities'...
Shay Mitchell Serves Important Message in Witty TikTok Video
Shay Mitchell is letting everyone know that it's okay to live your best life however you see fit!. The actress posted a witty video on TikTok on Tuesday that showcased her eating a variety of extremely delicious-looking foods. In the clip, audio is playing that says, "I've decided I'm going...
Kate Hudson Is a 'Labor Day Weekend Mood' in New Instagram Photo
Kate Hudson knows exactly what a promising Labor Day weekend includes. In anticipation of the long weekend ahead, the 43-year-old shared a flawless poolside Instagram post. While the snap is clearly an ad for her brand of vodka, it also deserves to be pinned on the “how I want to spend my Labor Day weekend” vision board because, same.
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Jeanine Zheng is Playing for Her Superfan Father
UX designer Jeanine Zheng is ready to navigate a different web out on the island. The 24-year-old comes to the game to make both her and her father's dreams come true, having watched the show together through the years. And while she's excited about the looseness and unpredictability the "new era" provides, she hopes her resume of high achievement will lead to yet another hard-earned success in her life.
Parade
51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0