Jessica Simpson Shares Kids' First Day of School Photo: 'Heart is Full'

Jessica Simpson's family appears to be in full back-to-school mode as her two older children kicked off the new school year earlier this week. The clothing designer—who shares kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9 and Birdie, 3 with husband Eric Johnson—shared a sweet snap to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to celebrate her kids' first day back to school.
'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Shares Family Photo Celebrating Brother's Pilot Achievement

Former Bachelor star Peter Weber was ever the supportive brother in his latest Instagram post, which he made in honor of Jack Weber's new job as a pilot for United Airlines. Peter, 31—who began working for United Airlines in May 2021—celebrated his brother's accomplishment in a sweet family photo featuring their mother, Barbara Weber, and father, Peter Weber, who also flew United Airlines planes for 37 years.
Reba McEntire Shares Chilling Warning in New Trailer for 'Big Sky' Season 3

Reba McEntire seems to be entering her villain-era in the latest for Big Sky, now titled Big Sky: Deadly Trails. And deadly the trails are as Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), and new sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) are sent to look into the disappearance of a backpacker. The case leads them to Sunny Day Excursions, a backpacking business run by Sunny and Buck Barnes, played by the country music legend and her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn.
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Owen Knight is Bringing His "Cutthroat" Skills from the Admissions Office

Director of admissions Owen Knight is hoping to be accepted into the Survivor winners' circle by the end of this season. The 30-year-old fell back in love with the show as an adult and feels his interpersonal skills can get many alliance applications accepted. He feels he's perceived as a cross between a long-haired "bro" and a brainy nerd, and hopes that can make him a big unknown on the island.
Victor Garber Takes Fans Through Vocal Warmup on Set of 'Family Law'

Victor Garber is giving his fans a peek at what goes on behind the scenes before he begins filming for the show Family Law. The Canadian actor, 73—who stars in the popular series on The CW—shared a clip of the vocal warmups he does while prepping to go on set in a new TikTok video posted on Friday, Sept. 2.
Exclusive Sneak Peek! Mick's Addiction Puts Him and Others in Harm's Way on the Next 'Chesapeake Shores'

Chessies, we're almost at the halfway mark of the final season of Chesapeake Shores! Are you savoring every moment? Last week, Abby (Meghan Ory) and Evan (Robert Buckley) finally shared their first kiss while on their second non-date date. The two paired up for an annual scavenger hunt/road rally that Evan's company hosts as a team building exercise while Connor (Andrew Francis) made his escape from his well-meaning family as he tries to recuperate from this heart attack.
Vanessa Hudgens Embraces Barbiecore With Her BFFs in New Pic

It's a Barbie world—and Vanessa Hudgens is most certainly a Barbie girl. The 33-year-old actress shared a photo via Instagram on Aug. 31 that featured her and her two friends, fellow actress and writer Jessamine-Bliss Bell and musician GG Magree, as they posed poolside. Pretty in pink, the celebrities'...
Kate Hudson Is a 'Labor Day Weekend Mood' in New Instagram Photo

Kate Hudson knows exactly what a promising Labor Day weekend includes. In anticipation of the long weekend ahead, the 43-year-old shared a flawless poolside Instagram post. While the snap is clearly an ad for her brand of vodka, it also deserves to be pinned on the “how I want to spend my Labor Day weekend” vision board because, same.
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Jeanine Zheng is Playing for Her Superfan Father

UX designer Jeanine Zheng is ready to navigate a different web out on the island. The 24-year-old comes to the game to make both her and her father's dreams come true, having watched the show together through the years. And while she's excited about the looseness and unpredictability the "new era" provides, she hopes her resume of high achievement will lead to yet another hard-earned success in her life.
