Snorkel Crew Training to Meet the Challenges Faced During Wild Salmon and Steelhead Trout Surveys
Because wild Chinook salmon and steelhead trout spawn and are reared in natural environments, their status is not easily monitored. One method to monitor natural-reared Chinook salmon and steelhead trout is to use standardized snorkel survey protocols to collect juvenile salmonid data in their home streams. The data gathered each year is used to track long-term trends in wild fish abundance. These trends help fisheries managers detect increases or declines in fish populations. This information can then be used to prioritize management efforts, such as initiating habitat-improvement projects. Besides Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the Nez Perce Tribe, U.S. Forest Service, and others use this data for their projects.
Artificially created dams create barriers to fish passage
On August 18, 2022 reports of a man-made dam on Lolo Creek were forwarded to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The initial information stated a large man-made dam was located under the bridge that crosses Lolo Creek to Forest Road 5114 near Lolo Campground. Pictures from the Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries staff showed the dam was constructed of large rocks, tarp, and green cut trees lashed together with rope.
