Because wild Chinook salmon and steelhead trout spawn and are reared in natural environments, their status is not easily monitored. One method to monitor natural-reared Chinook salmon and steelhead trout is to use standardized snorkel survey protocols to collect juvenile salmonid data in their home streams. The data gathered each year is used to track long-term trends in wild fish abundance. These trends help fisheries managers detect increases or declines in fish populations. This information can then be used to prioritize management efforts, such as initiating habitat-improvement projects. Besides Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the Nez Perce Tribe, U.S. Forest Service, and others use this data for their projects.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO