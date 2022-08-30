Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Dorothy J. Garrett Kehrer
Dorothy J. Garrett Kehrer, 87, of Clarksburg passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 1, 2022 in a local nursing home following a brief illness. She was born in Worthington on November 7, 1934, a daughter of the late Paul Basil and Josephine Elizabeth Blackburn Garrett. She was married to Albert Frank Kehrer on November 12, 1955, who preceded her in death on August 18, 2017 after 61 years of marriage. Surviving are three sons, Frank E. Kehrer and his wife Betty of Buckhannon, Albert P. “Al” Kehrer and his wife Stacey of Bridgeport, and William G. “Bill” Kehrer and his significant other Rhonda Wolfe of Clarksburg; three daughters, Dianna K. Urse of Fairmont, Doris Curley and her husband Tom of Wilmington, NC, and Sue Ellen Beebe and her husband Albert of Alma, WV; 15 grandchildren, Linda Butcher and her significant other Robin Wilson, Christina Wilson, Dean Thorniley, Melinda Backlund, Sunshine Thorniley, Joplin Kehrer, Broden Michael Kehrer, Raeanna Urse, Jay Brandon Urse and his wife Jill Sherman, Brittany Urse, Corey Urse, Katelyn Yost and her husband Christopher, Daniel J. Wilson, Rebecca Flint and her husband Brian, Kristen Bassell and her husband Terry; great grandson, Uriah Bassell and several additional great and great great grandchildren; one sister, Paulette Morgan; two sons-in-law, Clifford Thorniley and Lynn Butcher; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three daughters, Helen Thorniley and twin daughters Linda and Lana Kehrer; one grandson, Bonn David Kehrer; one sister, Joann Bowen; and one brother-in-law, Philip “Satch” Morgan. Dorothy was the previous owner of City Window Cleaners and was a member of the Wesley United Methodist church in Ellenboro. She was the first female Exaulted Ruler of the Clarksburg Lodge No. 482 B.P.O. Elks, having served two terms, and was a life long volunteer at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and the WV Veterans Nursing Facility. She was also a member of the Grange Organization. Dorothy loved to sing and play the piano, was an avid WVU and Pittsburgh Steelers football fan and was proudly voted the Ritchie County Belle at the Ritchie County Fair. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all of Dorothy’s caregivers for their loving care and compassion at the hospitals, nursing facility and at home. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 am with Brad Cottrill presiding. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Benjamin Lester Harris
Benjamin Lester Harris, 66, of Fairmont, passed away on August 29, 2022, after a battle with cancer. He was born on December 03, 1955, in Fairmont, the only child of the late and beloved Bennie and Mary Waneta (Lynch) Harris. Ben attended Farmington High School where he was an honor roll student and excelled in sports, especially football and basketball. He later graduated from West Fairmont High School in 1974 and attended Fairmont State University. He went on to become a coal miner, working at Federal No. 2, Barrackville, and Martinka mines. He was a proud member of the UMWA District 31. He supported efforts to protect miners’ rights by attending rallies and protests in many states. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and animals, especially his cats. He will be remembered as a beautiful husband, father, and grandfather. He was a wonderful friend and neighbor who welcomed all with generosity and love. He was Roman Catholic by faith and attended St. Joseph’s and St. Peter the Fisherman’s Parish in Fairmont. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Ann (Starsick) Harris. The couple celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on August 27, 2022. He is also survived by two daughters, Jenna Nicole Harris-Pike and her husband Jerry, and Rachel Justine Harris; a beloved grandson, Harrison Bryll Pike; as well as many cherished extended family members. Ben donated his body to the Human Gift Registry. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. In his memory, enjoy time outside, eat a good meal, and be with the people you love. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network at ECAN, P.O. Box 243, Stevenson, MD 21153 or at https://ecan.org/give-the-gift-of-hope/. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
WDTV
WV Italian Heritage Festival returns after two year hiatus
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Saturday was the second day of the 43rd annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. The 43rd annual Italian Heritage Festival kicked off Friday. The festival returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Elizabeth Celluarle says she is just happy that the festival is back and...
WDTV
Herbert Hoover student dies in Roane County crash
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile died Wednesday evening during an accident along I-79 near Amma, West Virginia. According to West Virginia State Police, the driver of the vehicle, traveling south, collided with the rear driver’s side of a flatbed commercial truck when attempting to navigate a right curve.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
August Jefferson Award Winner: Chelsey Ratliff
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of August, we’re honoring Chelsey Ratliff. Chelsey is 13-years old and attends school in Barrackville. Two years ago Chelsey’s mom asked her, “What would you do...
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Mustard Stains
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of removing mustard stains. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
Renowned flutist set to perform at Glenville State
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Renowned flutist and Glenville State University Adjunct Lecturer of Flute Lindsey Goodman is planning a masterclass and recital. The recital is scheduled to be on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Glenville State. Her masterclass “So, What’s Next?” will take place at 3:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts...
WDTV
WVU Innovation Corporation welcomes Hope Gas as first tenant
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Innovation Corporation announced Hope Gas will be the first tenant in its Chestnut Ridge Road facility. “We are delighted that Hope Gas will be the first tenant in the WVU Innovation Corporation, as we feel their innovation spirit in the energy domain falls well in line with our desire to serve as a catalyst for economic growth,” Stacey K. Armstrong, president of the WVU Innovation Corporation, said. “We look forward to building this new partnership with Hearthstone and to welcoming other innovation-minded businesses into the facility as well.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Man accused of ‘shoving’ woman out of her moving vehicle, stealing it
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he shoved a woman out of her moving vehicle and “took off” with it. Officers were dispatched to an incident on Collins Ferry Road in Monongalia County on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint. The report...
WDTV
VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An escaped prisoner is back in custody after being caught in White Hall. Video captured by a 5 News reporter on the scene shows moments before officers found the man. He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near McDonald’s in White Hall.
WDTV
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 1, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday concluded August with sunny, mild conditions, and today will bring more sunshine, as a high-pressure system moves north of our region. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, around average for the first day of September. Overnight, clouds will start building in from the southwest, leading to a mix of clouds, but we’ll be dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with most of the clouds being upper-level clouds. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s in the lowlands and low-80s in the mountains, feeling hotter because of the humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Over the weekend, the high-pressure system will move east, allowing moisture and warm air to flow in from the south. This results in partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s for Labor Day weekend. Thanks to the moisture and daytime heating, we might also see a few isolated showers and storms on Saturday afternoon. So we are watching carefully More showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday and Monday, as a weak cold front interacts with the moisture. So our area could see more rain that interrupts any Labor Day plans. Then through the first half of next week, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-80s. In short, today will be seasonable and sunny, and Labor Day weekend will be hot and partly cloudy, with scattered rain chances.
WDTV
Citizens Bank of WV named to Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Citizens Bank of West Virginia has been recognized for the third consecutive year in American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts in the nation. In a recent issue, American Banker ranked Citizens 44th on its prestigious nationwide list, the highest in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Harrison County man sentenced to prison in death of infant son
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19. Grayson was...
WDTV
Woman accused of leading officers on multi-county pursuit after shoplifting
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she shoplifted from a store and led police on a multi-county pursuit. Officers were dispatched to Walmart in White Hall around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a shoplifter who was attempting to flee, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Officials explain how to be prepared for a disaster
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - September is National Preparedness Month. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The Life You Built is Worth Protecting.”. Steve Wykoff, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in Upshur County, said being ready in the event of a disaster can help save your life.
WDTV
Glenville State announces 2022 Class of Athletic Hall of Fame inductees
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The six newest members of the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame have been announced. They will be honored at an induction ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Glenville State University in the Mollohan Campus Community Center. Eberbaugh, a 1963 graduate, was a...
WDTV
Child, 4, found locked in bedroom with boxes blocking access to bathroom, woman charged
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman was charged after officers said a 4-year-old child was locked in a bedroom with boxes barricading access to the bathroom while she was at work. Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. for a welfare check, according...
WDTV
Neal Brown, Pat Narduzzi are ready for their first Brawl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU head coach Neal Brown, and Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi have nearly identical all time head coaching records. The two speak to the enthusiasm and emotion of preparing for a game like the Backyard Brawl. “You want them to have extra juice, but you want...
WDTV
Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The last thing Ashton Huseman expected when she sent her daughter to school on Monday was for her to come home with a dress code violation. “I kind of look at her and I’m thinking ‘for what?’ and she puts her arms up. When her arms go up, it happens to me too, that little bit of her belly showed,” Huseman said.
WDTV
Robinson Grand announces Halloween-themed movie nights
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Four films will be shown at the Robinson Grand throughout October as part of its Big Screen Screams for Halloween. For the last month, film fans have been voting online for the films they would like to see at the Robinson Grand during the month of October.
Comments / 0