US News and World Report

Factbox-Honour or Disgrace - How Russia Has Buried Its Past Leaders

(Reuters) - Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, will be buried on Saturday in Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery but there is no official day of mourning and it will not be a state funeral. Here are some details of the funerals and burials of previous Soviet and Russian...
The Hill

Zelensky hits Moscow over gas export delay: ‘Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of cutting off its gas exports in order to increase pressure on Europe amid the war in Ukraine. The Russian state-run energy company Gazprom said on Friday that it had completely shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline while it repairs an oil leak. Nord Stream 1 is the largest pipeline transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe.
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
The Associated Press

Macron vows to prevent Russia from winning war in Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pledged to keep up France’s humanitarian, economic and military support to Ukraine and to bolster European unity as a way to pile pressure on Russia and prevent it from winning it war in that country. “We cannot let Russia militarily win the war,” Macron said in a speech to French ambassadors at the Elysee presidential palace. He set the goal of enabling Ukraine to either win militarily or be put in a strong position to achieve “a negotiated peace.” “We must get prepared for a long war,” Macron said, adding that this would involve tensions escalating over Ukraine’s nuclear plants.
US News and World Report

Israeli Attacks Squeeze Iranian Aerial Supplies to Syria, Sources Say

AMMAN (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military...
US News and World Report

Russian Gas Cut Pushes Euro Toward New Lows

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The euro fell and was testing a two-decade low on Monday after Russia's indefinite closure of its main gas supply pipeline to Europe stoked fears of energy shortages, high prices and a hit to growth, while the U.S. dollar index hit a 20-year high. The euro touched...
US News and World Report

Zambia Not to Pay Euro Bond Due in September - Finance Minister

LUSAKA (Reuters) -Zambia will not be paying its $750 million euro bond due in September until new terms of payment are agreed between the government and bondholders, its Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Sunday. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday approved a $1.3 billion, 38-month loan programme, a...
US News and World Report

Russian Diaspora in Germany Holds Rare Rally Against Sanctions

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - Some 2,000 mostly Russian-speaking protesters marched in the western city of Cologne on Sunday to demand Germany stop supporting Ukraine and drop sanctions it imposed after Moscow invaded its neighbour earlier this year. The rally, organised by Russian-speaking diaspora groups in the city, was met by...
US News and World Report

Tens of Thousands Protest in Prague Against Czech Government, EU and NATO

PRAGUE (Reuters) - An estimated 70,000 people protested in Prague against the Czech government on Saturday, calling on the ruling coalition to do more to control soaring energy prices and voicing opposition to the European Union and NATO. Organisers of the demonstration from a number of far-right and fringe political...
US News and World Report

UK's Business Minister Says Truss Will Aim to Get to 2.5% Trend Growth FT

(Reuters) - Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng believes Liz Truss will make it her aim to get to 2.5% trend growth, if appointed as the prime minister, he wrote in Financial Times on Sunday. Truss, who is the front-runner to become the next prime minister, will be "fiscally responsible" and...
srnnews.com

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) – Stepping up an energy war between Russia and the West, Moscow has announced it will keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut and G7 countries said they planned a price cap on Russian oil exports. ENERGY. * Russia’s Gazprom said Siemens Energy was ready to carry...
