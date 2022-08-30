Read full article on original website
Porsches and Bentleys fill Helsinki airport as Russian tourists head to Europe
Porsches, Bentleys and other luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling the parking garage at Helsinki airport as Finland becomes an important transit country for Russian tourists flying to Europe. The EU shut its airspace to Russian planes after Moscow invaded Ukraine, forcing anyone who wants to travel to...
Fox News
Ukraine's Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'preparing for a decisive energy attack on all Europeans' this winter
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of using energy as a weapon by keeping a critical pipeline to Germany shut down in recent days, exacerbating electricity and natural gas shortfalls ahead of the winter months. "Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European — in all countries of...
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
Italy's Meloni warns of broader risks posed by Ukraine conflict
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, set to lead a new Italian government with two parties once close to Moscow, warned on Sunday of the risk posed to Western nations by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling it the "tip of the iceberg" in a struggle for influence.
Putin Would Nuke NATO to Defend Russian Speakers in Baltics, Ally Suggests
Vladimir Solovyov told the Russia-1 program "Full Contact" that if the alliance got involved, "we will have no pity for them."
Russia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes -Putin ally
Aug 26 (Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO.
US News and World Report
Factbox-Honour or Disgrace - How Russia Has Buried Its Past Leaders
(Reuters) - Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, will be buried on Saturday in Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery but there is no official day of mourning and it will not be a state funeral. Here are some details of the funerals and burials of previous Soviet and Russian...
First Ukraine grain deal ship docks in Turkey after Lebanese buyer refused delivery
ISTANBUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The first grain ship to depart from Ukraine under a U.N.-brokered deal docked in Turkey on Thursday after 11 days at sea, Refinitiv data showed, and the ship's agent in Turkey said it would continue to Egypt after unloading part of its cargo.
Zelensky hits Moscow over gas export delay: ‘Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of cutting off its gas exports in order to increase pressure on Europe amid the war in Ukraine. The Russian state-run energy company Gazprom said on Friday that it had completely shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline while it repairs an oil leak. Nord Stream 1 is the largest pipeline transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin-appointed Kherson leader reportedly flees to Russia; first grain ship docks in Africa – as it happened
Deputy head of Russian-backed administration reportedly leaves Ukraine amid counterattack; first shipment of grain arrives in Djibouti
nationalinterest.org
China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia
“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
Macron vows to prevent Russia from winning war in Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pledged to keep up France’s humanitarian, economic and military support to Ukraine and to bolster European unity as a way to pile pressure on Russia and prevent it from winning it war in that country. “We cannot let Russia militarily win the war,” Macron said in a speech to French ambassadors at the Elysee presidential palace. He set the goal of enabling Ukraine to either win militarily or be put in a strong position to achieve “a negotiated peace.” “We must get prepared for a long war,” Macron said, adding that this would involve tensions escalating over Ukraine’s nuclear plants.
Russia 'Humiliated' by Ukraine, U.S. HIMARS Around Kherson: U.K. Author
Louise Mensch, a former Conservative member of Britain's parliament, described it as "the greatest tactical success in modern military history."
US News and World Report
Israeli Attacks Squeeze Iranian Aerial Supplies to Syria, Sources Say
AMMAN (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military...
US News and World Report
Russian Gas Cut Pushes Euro Toward New Lows
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The euro fell and was testing a two-decade low on Monday after Russia's indefinite closure of its main gas supply pipeline to Europe stoked fears of energy shortages, high prices and a hit to growth, while the U.S. dollar index hit a 20-year high. The euro touched...
US News and World Report
Zambia Not to Pay Euro Bond Due in September - Finance Minister
LUSAKA (Reuters) -Zambia will not be paying its $750 million euro bond due in September until new terms of payment are agreed between the government and bondholders, its Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Sunday. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday approved a $1.3 billion, 38-month loan programme, a...
US News and World Report
Russian Diaspora in Germany Holds Rare Rally Against Sanctions
COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - Some 2,000 mostly Russian-speaking protesters marched in the western city of Cologne on Sunday to demand Germany stop supporting Ukraine and drop sanctions it imposed after Moscow invaded its neighbour earlier this year. The rally, organised by Russian-speaking diaspora groups in the city, was met by...
US News and World Report
Tens of Thousands Protest in Prague Against Czech Government, EU and NATO
PRAGUE (Reuters) - An estimated 70,000 people protested in Prague against the Czech government on Saturday, calling on the ruling coalition to do more to control soaring energy prices and voicing opposition to the European Union and NATO. Organisers of the demonstration from a number of far-right and fringe political...
US News and World Report
UK's Business Minister Says Truss Will Aim to Get to 2.5% Trend Growth FT
(Reuters) - Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng believes Liz Truss will make it her aim to get to 2.5% trend growth, if appointed as the prime minister, he wrote in Financial Times on Sunday. Truss, who is the front-runner to become the next prime minister, will be "fiscally responsible" and...
srnnews.com
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) – Stepping up an energy war between Russia and the West, Moscow has announced it will keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut and G7 countries said they planned a price cap on Russian oil exports. ENERGY. * Russia’s Gazprom said Siemens Energy was ready to carry...
