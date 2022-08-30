PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pledged to keep up France’s humanitarian, economic and military support to Ukraine and to bolster European unity as a way to pile pressure on Russia and prevent it from winning it war in that country. “We cannot let Russia militarily win the war,” Macron said in a speech to French ambassadors at the Elysee presidential palace. He set the goal of enabling Ukraine to either win militarily or be put in a strong position to achieve “a negotiated peace.” “We must get prepared for a long war,” Macron said, adding that this would involve tensions escalating over Ukraine’s nuclear plants.

