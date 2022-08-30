ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

‘A critical impact’: Filling teacher vacancies ahead of a new school year

By Natalie Kucko
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The start of school is around the corner as much of the nation continues to experience a teacher shortage, among a lack of several other positions.

The Rochester Teachers Association says the district has hired roughly half of the teachers needed to cover classrooms this fall. It leaves around 150 teachers who are still needed in the city school district.

Jason Valenti has taught in Rochester city schools over 20 years. This year, he’ll return to his fifth grade classroom at School No. 39.

“We’re starting out fresh. You could almost say this is the beginning of 2019, so I haven’t seen this in three years. That’s something I’m looking forward to,” said Valenti.

Valenti says his school will fortunately be fully staffed. However, that’s not the case for others in the district.

In Albany, school leaders there are addressing the gaps.

“This is a critical impact because there’s diminishing returns on this. When you can’t have adults in front of children in classrooms, we then have to figure out to re-deploy what resources we do have. We now need to pull those counselors and social works to cover classrooms. It really up-ends an entire system,” said Laura Franz of the city school district of Albany.

Heading into the new year, Valenti says he’s eager to get started and hopeful for the Rochester city school district as a whole.

“As always, there’s hope and apprehension. You figure it out as you go, but you go in with a plan and hope for the best and work with what you have. We really don’t have any other choice,” said Valenti.

In the meantime, RCSD held more than a dozen recruitment events this summer to welcome in qualified job candidates.

