Read full article on original website
Related
Fox47News
Holt looking to keep Cedar Street trophy after rivalry game this week
HOLT, Mich. — The Neighborhood Game of the Week this week takes us to Holt High School as the Rams hosts the Mason High School football team Thursday night. The two schools are playing for the Cedar Street Bowl trophy in one of the oldest rivalries in the state.
Fox47News
Neighborhood Game of the Week: Mason recaptures the Cedar Street Trophy Thursday, Sept. 2
HOLT, Mich. — The Holt vs. Mason rivalry goes all the way back to the 1950s. Mason came out firing in the first. A.J. Martel had a 34-yard touchdown run. It was 7-0 Bulldogs. Later in the quarter, Cason Carswell connected with Tyler Baker from 53 yards out to...
Comments / 0