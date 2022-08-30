Read full article on original website
Related
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power ratings suspended by Amazon leading many to wonder if it is getting 'review bombed'... after low audience marks on Rotten Tomatoes
Amazon has suspended user reviews on it's highly-anticipated series The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. As the series currently sits at a 34percent average audience score on film and television aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes many have wondered if the move was made by the media giant to avoid being 'review bombed'
The Verge
Samsung says a data breach revealed some customers’ names, birthdays, and more
Samsung is warning customers about a cybersecurity incident in July, where “an unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s U.S. systems,” including things like names, birthdays, contact info, and product registration information. The company says it discovered the breach on August 4th, and is currently investigating it with “a leading outside cybersecurity firm.”
The Verge
Google put Parler’s app back in the Play Store
Google has allowed Parler back onto the Google Play Store, according to a tweet from the social media platform, after it removed the app in January 2021, citing the platform’s lack of moderation on posts inciting violence at the US Capitol. Apple re-instated Parler to its App Store in May 2021, after temporarily removing it around the same time Google did.
The Verge
Is Elon Musk’s pal messing with Twitter to score bro points?
So the thing about Elon Musk is that he’s cliqued up — specifically with the so-called PayPal Mafia. If you haven’t heard of it before, it’s a group of influential men in Silicon Valley who all used to work at PayPal. Today, I’d like to focus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Next-gen USB promises to be twice as fast, using cables you may already own
The next version of USB could be one of the fastest connectors we’ve seen yet. The USB Promoter Group says that USB 4 version 2.0 will be capable of speeds up to 80 Gbps, double what the original USB 4, and even Thunderbolt 4, are capable of. The actual...
The Verge
Alleged Google Pixel 7 Pro appears in unboxing video ahead of launch
What appears to be the upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro surfaced in a brief unboxing video posted on Facebook by Gadgetfull BD, a technology shop based in Bangladesh. The video shows someone taking the device out of a Google-branded box and showing off its sleek black exterior, which features Google’s “G” logo stamped on the back.
The Verge
HMD claims its latest Nokia smartphone is its most ‘eco-friendly’ yet
HMD is announcing a trio of new smartphones today — the Nokia G60 5G, C31, and X30 5G — and says the X30 5G is the “most eco-friendly smartphone” it’s ever produced. The three phones are focused on Europe, and are distinct from the range of devices that HMD sells in the US.
The Verge
Google expands Play Store billing alternatives to many countries
Google has quietly expanded its “User Choice Billing” pilot to let more developers of non-gaming Android apps offer third-party payment options as alternatives to Google Play’s. Developers will see their service fees of 15 to 30 percent reduced by 4 percent when users select a new third-party billing option, which the developer — not Google — must support in case of customer issues. The news was first reported by 9to5Google.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
Microsoft pleads for its Activision Blizzard deal as UK regulator signals in-depth review
Microsoft is publicly pleading for its Activision Blizzard deal to go ahead, just as the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has expressed concerns. Microsoft surprised the gaming world earlier this year with its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal, by far the biggest ever in gaming. Now regulators are starting to take notice.
The Verge
Twitter starts testing an edit button, but you have to pay for it
Twitter is now testing its highly requested Edit Tweet feature. After years of memes and jokes, editable tweets will be available to some Twitter Blue subscribers later this month. The feature is currently undergoing “internal testing” and appears to mimic Facebook in its edit style, with a linked edit history for tweets that we saw in leaks earlier this year.
The Verge
China is all in on foldables — and Honor’s CEO thinks the rest of the world is ready, too
Honor is planning to release its second foldable next year, and unlike the Honor Magic V, the company hopes to actually release the device outside of China. Honor’s CEO, George Zhao, confirmed the plans in an interview with The Verge ahead of this year’s IFA trade show in Berlin and said the company expects to launch its next foldable device in the first quarter of next year.
The Verge
Honor 70 review: no deal-breakers, no showstoppers
It’s been almost two years since Honor split from parent company Huawei. That means that — unlike Huawei — it can sell phones with Google apps and services preinstalled, which means they’re actually worth considering if you live in a country where Honor sells phones. That includes several European markets but not the US, at least not yet.
The Verge
Microsoft confirms new Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan and its pricing
After a leak revealed Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family branding over the weekend, Microsoft has gone official with its new plan and revealed its pricing in Ireland and Colombia. The new subscription will allow Xbox Game Pass members to share with up to four other friends or family members at €21.99 per month in Ireland, and 49,900 COP in Colombia.
The Verge
TCL’s latest 6-Series Roku TV has serious gaming chops
TCL finally made a Roku TV with excellent gaming specs. The company is in a tick-tock release pattern of sorts with its popular 6-Series TV. One year, there’s a Roku version; the next year, we get a Google TV edition, and now, the company is upgrading the Roku model again. Like previous 6-Series TVs, the latest one features Mini LED backlighting, which utilizes thousands of tiny LEDs spread across hundreds of local dimming zones to create top-notch brightness, impressive contrast, and deep black levels. This panel has up to 360 dimming zones. And it uses quantum dot color, with “a measured 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 Hollywood reference color space,” according to TCL.
The Verge
Apple’s AirPods Max are back down to their best price of $429 at Amazon
Update September 1st, 5:51PM ET: Antonline’s bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED and Pokemon Legends: Arceus is no longer available. Holy hell, it’s September. A major Apple event is next week, and summer is pretty much over (except for the crippling heat, that is). Before you know it, we’ll be talking about “Techtober” and holiday shopping. Wait, before you throw your keyboard or phone at me, I’ll get to the deals.
NFL・
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
Comments / 0