'Beyond Scared Straight' star Ashley Tropez, 24, is found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside an abandoned house she was squatting in

Troubled reality TV star Ashley Tropez has been found dead in an abandoned California home at 24 years of age after suffering 'traumatic injuries'. The former teen star of 'Beyond Scared Straight', a show that took teenagers to prisons in an effort to scare them into behaving better, was found dead on Friday inside a derelict home in Victorville, CA, local police said.
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power ratings suspended by Amazon leading many to wonder if it is getting 'review bombed'... after low audience marks on Rotten Tomatoes

Amazon has suspended user reviews on it's highly-anticipated series The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. As the series currently sits at a 34percent average audience score on film and television aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes many have wondered if the move was made by the media giant to avoid being 'review bombed'
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares Body Transformation Amid Sobriety Journey

Watch: Backstreet Boys Are "Larger Than Life" in Las Vegas. AJ McLean is proud of the progress he's made. The Backstreet Boys singer shared a body transformation on Instagram with pictures taken a year apart, celebrating the changes he has made amid his sobriety journey. The photos show "dad bod" AJ posing with two peace signs, while side-by-side with images of the "I Want It That Way" artist muscled up at the gym.
