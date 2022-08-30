Read full article on original website
Related
'Beyond Scared Straight' star Ashley Tropez, 24, is found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside an abandoned house she was squatting in
Troubled reality TV star Ashley Tropez has been found dead in an abandoned California home at 24 years of age after suffering 'traumatic injuries'. The former teen star of 'Beyond Scared Straight', a show that took teenagers to prisons in an effort to scare them into behaving better, was found dead on Friday inside a derelict home in Victorville, CA, local police said.
Heartbreaking new Kiely Rodni video reveals chilling details in mystery death of teen after major announcement
DRAMATIC new video has revealed fresh details in the mystery death of a teenage girl. Kiely Rodni reportedly went missing on August 6 in Truckee, California, and the video comes as a major announcement about memorializing her young life was announced. The California teen's body was discovered two weeks after...
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power ratings suspended by Amazon leading many to wonder if it is getting 'review bombed'... after low audience marks on Rotten Tomatoes
Amazon has suspended user reviews on it's highly-anticipated series The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. As the series currently sits at a 34percent average audience score on film and television aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes many have wondered if the move was made by the media giant to avoid being 'review bombed'
RELATED PEOPLE
Tessa Thompson Makes a Dramatic Entrance in All-Red Look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival
Tessa Thompson just set the red carpet ablaze at 2022 Venice Film Festival. The Thor: Love and Thunder actress made a grand entrance at the Bardo premiere, as she stunned in a larger-than-life red dress from the Elie Saab 2022 couture collection. The jaw-dropping look wrapped around the star's head,...
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares Body Transformation Amid Sobriety Journey
Watch: Backstreet Boys Are "Larger Than Life" in Las Vegas. AJ McLean is proud of the progress he's made. The Backstreet Boys singer shared a body transformation on Instagram with pictures taken a year apart, celebrating the changes he has made amid his sobriety journey. The photos show "dad bod" AJ posing with two peace signs, while side-by-side with images of the "I Want It That Way" artist muscled up at the gym.
Everything the Rings of Power Cast Said About Becoming Their Magical Creatures
It turns out Middle-earth is a lot of work. Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, premiering Sept. 2, takes viewers back to the lush fictional landscape created by author J.R.R. Tolkien. Set 300 years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the series covers the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Life With Derek Spin-Off Movie Is Happening: See the Behind-the-Scenes Pics
Watch: Vanessa Hudgens Pays Homage to Disney Channel Background. The beloved family sitcom, which aired on Disney Channel from 2005 to 2009, is being rebooted for a movie called Life with Luca. Ashley Leggat, who played Casey McDonald on all four seasons of the show, shared four behind-the-scenes pictures from...
Hayden Panettiere Shares Rare Photo From Night Out With Her “A Team”
Watch: Hayden Panettiere Shares Past Alcohol & Opioid Addictions. Hayden Panettiere is enjoying a night out. Earlier this week, the Nashville star signed with a new talent agency after a four-year hiatus from acting, and now it seems like she's celebrating her return into the spotlight with a night out alongside her team.
E! News
209K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0