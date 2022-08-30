ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Man Pleads Guilty To Fentanyl, Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy Charges

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – Demetrius Haynes, 36, Tampa, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and six counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Haynes faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the plea agreement, in 2021, Haynes conspired with others to distribute cocaine and fentanyl around the Tampa Bay area. During the investigation by state and federal agents, Haynes also engaged in six undercover sales of cocaine and fentanyl to law enforcement.

In The News: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Admin Sues FDA Over Drug Importation Records

On February 12, 2021, Haynes was arrested by ATF agents following an undercover purchase of fentanyl and cocaine. Haynes arrived at all six narcotics transactions in the same vehicle, a Nissan Maxima. The car was searched after his arrest and was found to contain drug paraphernalia. The Nissan, which was used to facilitate the drug deals, was seized by law enforcement.

After his arrest, ATF agents, along with officers from the Tampa Police Department, executed a search warrant at a residence where Haynes had been staying.

During the search, agents located a container with a chunky white substance that field tested positive for cocaine, a safe that contained approximately $34,000, a Jimenez Arms .380 caliber pistol, currency totaling approximately $6,850, approximately 30 rounds of ammunition, and an extended magazine.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tampa Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Craig Gestring.

