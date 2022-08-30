ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Is more rain coming to Corpus Christi ahead of Labor Day weekend? Here's what to expect.

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceBXS_0hbX2MYX00

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Labor Day weekend, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and flash flooding to parts of South Texas.

Though showers and storms began were forecast to diminish over the coastal plains, activity will redevelop overnight with showers increasing over the upcoming weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

The northern Coastal Bend, Victoria Crossroads and western Brush Country were predicted to receive at least one to two inches of rain on Tuesday, with isolated amounts of up to three inches possible in some areas.

A slight risk of excessive rainfall is in place for areas west and north of the Coastal Bend, according to the NWS.

Rain chances will continue on Wednesday with a 50% chance of showers and approximately a tenth of an inch or rainfall expected in Corpus Christi.

There will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms over the Labor Day weekend is 60-70%, according to the NWS. The weekend will be mostly cloudy with highs near 88 and lows around 77.

Comments / 2

Jean Zavala
4d ago

As I've said before, we live in a bipolar state in regards to weather. Hot 🔥🥵 today, cold ❄️🥶 tomorrow and rain 🌧️ whenever it freaking feels like it! Love my state anyway 💗

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Tropical funnels spotted in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers sent in several photos of a funnel cloud near Gregory Friday morning. Tropical funnels can look scary coming down from a cloud, but they rarely cause any damage. These funnels develop in an atmosphere featuring abundant tropical moisture and light wind. They form...
GREGORY, TX
tejanonation.net

Tejano Conjunto Overload concert rescheduled as severe weather expected for Rockport area this weekend

The Tejano Conjunto Overload concert scheduled for Saturday, September 3, in Rockport, Texas, has been postponed due to the possibility of severe weather. The event promoter Jim Luna of Quatermoon Productions announced the postponement via social media on Wednesday (Aug. 31). “It is with regret, but however, I know it’s the right thing to do!! Rather be safe than sorry!! The safety of everyone is our first concern,” he said.
ROCKPORT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Victoria, TX
KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy Semifinals: Airport vs. Prescott

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for the last initial round of Driving You Crazy!. Now let's move on to the semifinals. You voted them as the worst streets in the last round... now let's see how they do pitted against one another. Today's matchup is between Prescott and Airport.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#South Texas#Coastal Bend#Brush Country
energyintel.com

As Demand Soars, Cheniere Details Corpus Christi Expansion

Cheniere Energy has laid out key details of a proposed expansion at its Corpus Christi LNG export facility in South Texas as the company aims to keep pace with crushing global natural gas demand. TC Energy is preparing to build a second marine pipeline in southern Mexico fed by supply...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Crews attempt to remove barge from beach near Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an alarming sight at Bob Hall Pier when a barge broke loose and washed up on the shore. The barge was collecting concrete piles when the surf and the wind washed it onto the beach. Scott Cross, director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, said that the barge breaking loose does not pose a threat to the public or the environment.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
constructiondive.com

Texas DOT halts $803M Harbor Bridge project over safety issues

The $802.9 million Harbor Bridge project in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been delayed indefinitely after an independent review identified a series of design and construction flaws. Texas DOT threatened to replace the contractors, a Flatiron/Dragados joint venture, if certain safety concerns aren’t addressed by Aug. 31. Citing “lack of...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Corpus Christi cracks down on party house rentals

Some San Antonians may head to Corpus Christi for one more summer beach trip this Labor Day weekend. While the City of Corpus Christi welcomes tourists and the dollars they bring, it has started enforcement of a recently approved, short-term rental ordinance to crackdown on party houses on Mustang and Padre Islands.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Klub Tejano

Trade Center in Corpus Christi Has Abruptly Closed

As reported by KRIS-TV, the Trade Center has ceased operations due to malfunctions with the electrical grid. According to the article, the Corpus Christi Trade Center had electrical issues with a service breaker. AEP was called out to inspect the service breaker and was forced to shut services down. Rain got into the breaker box, and it had to be shut down so it wouldn't burn the equipment. However, I feel that they have had problems with electricity for much longer. The lights at the Trade Center went out during a trip last year.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Little Bay Labor Day returns to rock Rockport

Since 2016, Jim Luna and his company Quartermoon Productions has brought premiere talent to Rockport for the Little Bay Labor Event. Before pandemic times the event was spread over a weekend in September, but now it will encompass into one jam-packed night on Saturday, Sept. 3. “Last year, we had...
ROCKPORT, TX
thebendmag.com

Beeville Wine Bar Brings Fresh Flavor

In a well-lit corner of one of Beeville’s oldest properties, once home to a great opera, a charming little wine joint now hosts good times in its cellars. La Linea Wine Bar was started by Phaedra Walker and Neal Connors as a wine discovery outlet for themselves and locals of the quaint historic city along the Coastal Bend.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Arrest made after dozens of shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area. Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy