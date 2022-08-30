ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Public meeting seeks design input on new Columbia Elementary School

By From Staff Reports
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AybzZ_0hbX2JuM00

LAS CRUCES - Vigil and Associates, the architectural firm contracted by Las Cruces Public Schools to design the new Columbia Elementary School, will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, to gather input on what the community would like to see in the new construction of the school.

Columbia Elementary was closed in 2018 because of a mold infestation and subsequently demolished earlier this year.

The meeting will be held at Vista Middle School, 4465 Elks Drive, near the Columbia Elementary site. The new school has been approved for 752 students, up from the former population of approximately 550. At the meeting, Vigil and Associates will present different areas of the design process, gathering input from the public on what they would like to see in the new school.

The Aug. 31 meeting is one of several the firm plans to host, according to Las Cruces Public Schools.

Comments / 0

Related
lascrucesbulletin.com

City adopts master plan for Community of Hope

The Las Cruces City Council adopted a resolution accepting the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope (MVCH) campus master plan at its Aug. 15 regular meeting, calling for $26 million in capital improvements over the next five years. The city contracted with Huitt-Zollars, Inc. of Las Cruces in May 2021 to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso art piece wins International CODAawards Merit Award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is excited to announce that the public art piece, Desert Blossom, has won the Merit Award in the eighth annual international CODAawards: Collaboration of Design + Art. This is the eighth CODAaward the City of El Paso Public Art Program has won. The art […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Monuments to Main Street kicks off with Sept. 9 celebration

Monuments to Main Street kicks off its annual, month-long celebration highlighting Las Cruces’ expansive landscape and festivities with a family friendly event beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Plaza de Las Cruces, 101 N. Main St. downtown. The free celebration includes live entertainment from Soul Parade and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Education
Las Cruces, NM
Government
KTSM

Woman is airlifted to UMC after off-roading accident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old female was flown to UMC by an air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries while off-roading. According to officials, the individual was reportedly off-roading on a quad at “The Wall” in Santa Teresa, NM. The patient is in serious but stable condition. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
KTSM

El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Potter’s Guild Fires up for the 30th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser

“We’re coming together as a community to help our community,” Jan Preston Archey of the Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces said about Empty Bowls. This fundraiser to benefit El Caldito Soup Kitchen will be held for the 30th consecutive year on Friday, October 14, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. “These bowls were made by a community,” Jan said. “That’s a beautiful thought. Somebody prepared the clay, threw the bowl, loaded it in the kiln, unloaded it, glazed it.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#The New School#Las Cruces Public Schools#K12#Vista Middle School
KTSM

City of El Paso announces new mural for Geronimo Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) has announced the start of the mural replacement project on Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso. Local Artist Mitsu Overstreet was selected to complete the expressive mural that is part of the Valley View Heights Neighborhood in Central El Paso. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NMSU researcher cautions against mushrooms growing in community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Areas in the Borderland have seen an increase of mushrooms growing in the community, including New Mexico State University where a researcher warns against ingesting them. “Mushrooms have always intrigued human beings, and there are continuous attempts to use them for gastronomical and medicinal purposes,” said Soum Sanogo, Entomology, Plant Pathology […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Tents to Rents: Camp Hope staff delivers respect

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series about residents of the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope’s Camp Hope tent city. Jennette is a member of the Camp Hope (tent city) staff with a big heart and an arsenal of tools to help the most vulnerable. She joined the staff as an AmeriCorps Vista volunteer over two years ago and when the position of Camp Hope outreach coordinator opened, she jumped at the chance to run Camp Hope.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
desertexposure.com

What’s going on in SEPTEMBER?

Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1. Silver City/Grant County. Adult Children...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Deming Headlight

Little Toad Creek expands with Luna County distillery

DEMING - Silver City-based Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery recently purchased a 76-acre property in Deming with two industrial metal buildings to house a distillery, with new stills for producing base spirits and a canning/packaging line for its ready-to-drink line of cocktails. The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced...
DEMING, NM
El Paso News

Overgrowth in weeds across the city

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There has been an increase in overgrown weeds due to the rain across the city, but some areas have more than others. According to the EP municipal code “All premises and exterior property shall be maintained free from weeds but does not provide a time frame in which they are to be cleared.”
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Get on the Road with RV Camping in New Mexico

Although camping in recreational vehicles has always been popular, it really took off when the pandemic shut down many other forms of entertainment and lodging. RV camping became a safe option for going places because you had your own kitchen and bed wherever you went. So many people placed orders for new RVs that, for some, the wait time was longer than a year!
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Woman gets lien after going to UMC for treatment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan Ana Duenez says she went to University Medical Center after she fell and was injured at work. After her hospital visit, she called the hospital regarding her treatment and ended up finding out that she had a lien. “I had a lien, I said wait a minute but […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Whirlwind of late-week filings in case to remove embattled DA Yvonne Rosales

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There was a flurry of late week court filings by attorneys representing embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, the County Attorney, and attorney Omar Carmona, who filed the initial petition to have DA Rosales removed from office. Court records show at least four filings in the case since Thursday afternoon, beginning […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

27-year-old airlifted with serious injuries after ATV crash in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A 27-year-old female was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso after being seriously injured in an ATV rollover Saturday morning. The Sunland Park Fire Department told ABC-7 that the rollover occurred around 9:00 a.m. right off of Highway 136 in Santa Teresa, near an off-roading area that locals The post 27-year-old airlifted with serious injuries after ATV crash in Santa Teresa appeared first on KVIA.
SANTA TERESA, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy