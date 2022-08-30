Public meeting seeks design input on new Columbia Elementary School

LAS CRUCES - Vigil and Associates, the architectural firm contracted by Las Cruces Public Schools to design the new Columbia Elementary School, will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, to gather input on what the community would like to see in the new construction of the school.

Columbia Elementary was closed in 2018 because of a mold infestation and subsequently demolished earlier this year.

The meeting will be held at Vista Middle School, 4465 Elks Drive, near the Columbia Elementary site. The new school has been approved for 752 students, up from the former population of approximately 550. At the meeting, Vigil and Associates will present different areas of the design process, gathering input from the public on what they would like to see in the new school.

The Aug. 31 meeting is one of several the firm plans to host, according to Las Cruces Public Schools.