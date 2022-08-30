ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

14 indicted in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking ring

By Jordan Unger
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Over a dozen suspects face charges for their alleged involvement in a local drug trafficking ring.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a grand jury returned a 38-count indictment on Tuesday, alleging the suspects took part in a drug ring that distributed more than five kilograms of cocaine, 280 grams of crack cocaine and fentanyl across Northeast Ohio.

The indictment says it occurred between February 2019 and August 2022.

Investigators say the suspects used “coded language” on cell phones to hide the drug activity.

The indictment named the following suspects:

  • Montez Miller, 34, of Elyria
  • Mario Hoyle, 32, of Elyria
  • Marlon Hoyle, 30, of Elyria
  • Marque Miller, 28, of Cleveland
  • Theodore Nickoloff, 48, of Elyria
  • Adrian Smith, 32, of Elyria
  • Anthony Lee Smith, 33, of Elyria
  • Mario McCray, 41, of Elyria
  • Madonna Sanchez, 36, of Elyria
  • Alex Perez, 25, of Sheffield Lake
  • Bernard Green, 62, of Elyria
  • Brandon Keith, 32, of Elyria
  • Toquato Knowles, 42, of Elyria
  • Darius Glass, 32, of Elyria
They’re each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of controlled substances.

Comments / 39

Joanne Goodfellow
4d ago

Great job WELL DONE to our law enforcement. 👏 👍 😀 🙌

Jason Cyphert
3d ago

so all you guys locked up right now? good doing your old ladies and spending your drug money haha lmao mr.glass!

Don Zestell
3d ago

you need I'd in New York to buy whip cream because of drug usage. now who's sniffing whip cream? 😊

