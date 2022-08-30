14 indicted in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking ring

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Over a dozen suspects face charges for their alleged involvement in a local drug trafficking ring.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a grand jury returned a 38-count indictment on Tuesday, alleging the suspects took part in a drug ring that distributed more than five kilograms of cocaine, 280 grams of crack cocaine and fentanyl across Northeast Ohio.

The indictment says it occurred between February 2019 and August 2022.

Investigators say the suspects used “coded language” on cell phones to hide the drug activity.

The indictment named the following suspects:

Montez Miller, 34, of Elyria

Mario Hoyle, 32, of Elyria

Marlon Hoyle, 30, of Elyria

Marque Miller, 28, of Cleveland

Theodore Nickoloff, 48, of Elyria

Adrian Smith, 32, of Elyria

Anthony Lee Smith, 33, of Elyria

Mario McCray, 41, of Elyria

Madonna Sanchez, 36, of Elyria

Alex Perez, 25, of Sheffield Lake

Bernard Green, 62, of Elyria

Brandon Keith, 32, of Elyria

Toquato Knowles, 42, of Elyria

Darius Glass, 32, of Elyria

They’re each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of controlled substances.

