ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Starbucks Released Their Fall Drinks Today, So Of Course I Had To Try Them All

By Hannah Marder
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXkLe_0hbX1BoL00

Hello, I'm Hannah, and I love a good Starbucks run. However, I'm the kind of person who, when I find what I like, sticks to it. So when I go to Starbucks, I stick with my iced latte* or, if I'm feeling fancy, a salted caramel cream cold brew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZv57_0hbX1BoL00

*Except I order an iced espresso with extra milk in a Venti cup to get what's basically a latte for much cheaper.

Hannah Marder / BuzzFeed

Which means that I have never tried their fall drinks* — including the infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte. And with Starbucks dropping the PSL and its other fall drinks today, I decided it was the perfect time to try them!

Showtime

*Confession: I have tried their Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew once or twice, because it's basically the same as the salted caramel cream cold brew.

This year, Starbucks' fall drinks are the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato (which was introduced last year, but has an updated recipe this year!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFt8N_0hbX1BoL00
Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Because starting today, you can also get their pumpkin spice flavoring in many drinks, I also tried the pumpkin spiced version of the Chai Latte and Caramel Apple Spice recommended here . Here are the drinks all lined up!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qc0wR_0hbX1BoL00

The order above is actually (from left to right) Pumpkin Caramel Apple Spice, Pumpkin Chai Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino, and the PSL.

Hannah Marder / BuzzFeed

Here are the drinks all lined up but my cat stepped into the shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0gTk_0hbX1BoL00
Hannah Marder / BuzzFeed

First up: the notorious PSL. I lifted the cup to my mouth, took a long sip, and...WOW.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Iinq_0hbX1BoL00
Hannah Marder / BuzzFeed

I loved it. Why have I not had this earlier??? It was incredible. Sweet without being too sweet, pumpkin spiced without being too pumpkin or too spiced…it was just perfection.

The Hollywood Reporter

I think it'd be even better if it wasn't mid-80s and humid outside. I can just imagine snuggling up with a book and sipping on an extra-hot PSL. Call me basic. I don't care.

Fox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cd1CA_0hbX1BoL00
Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images/EyeEm

Next, I tried the Frappuccino version. Now, I have not had a Frappuccino since I was a preteen, so I was a little wary of this. And...they were pretty much how I remembered them. AKA, VERY sweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YOLvM_0hbX1BoL00
Hannah Marder / BuzzFeed

I mean, this basically tastes like the PSL, but way sweeter. I definitely could not drink the whole thing, but I could see this being good for a kid. It kind of tastes like butterbeer from Harry Potter World.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e32Pt_0hbX1BoL00

Bonus comment from my roommate, who also tried it: “My 14-year-old self would’ve loved this…my 29-year-old self says my blood pressure just rose.”

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMuqA_0hbX1BoL00
Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images/EyeEm

Next, I decided to switch lanes and go for an apple drink. The first one I grabbed was the Caramel Apple Spice with Pumpkin. And y'all...my face says it all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h77EA_0hbX1BoL00
Hannah Marder / BuzzFeed

This abomination has no place in your mouth. As my roommate said after trying it, it tastes like a candle. Like a caramel apple candle, but still. The pumpkin and apple flavors don't blend well together, and it felt like the caramel and pumpkin flavors took out any of the tartness I was supposed to get from the apple. Maybe I should've tried it without the pumpkin, but I feel like I could barely even taste the pumpkin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PV98c_0hbX1BoL00
Hannah Marder / BuzzFeed

I don't think my cat liked it either, because she attacked me while I was drinking it.

Hannah Marder / BuzzFeed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NnVMr_0hbX1BoL00
Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images/EyeEm

Next up: the Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte! Personally, I love a good chai latte, though I usually prefer it dirty. For this latte, I think the combo of the chai sauce and the pumpkin sauce once again made this too sweet. And it didn’t taste pumpkin-y enough, either. I’m wondering if mixing some espresso in would've made it a bit better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BHTZ6_0hbX1BoL00
Hannah Marder / BuzzFeed

"I don't know if I could drink a whole cup of this," my roommate said. Reader: She drank it all.

Universal Pictures
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDAUB_0hbX1BoL00
Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images/EyeEm

Next, I decided to try the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato. I had really high hopes for this one, because A) I love apple crisp, B) I like oat milk, and C) I used to always order macchiatos. I thought I mixed it well before drinking, but as you can see, there's a lot of sauce stuck on the bottom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYMW5_0hbX1BoL00
Hannah Marder / BuzzFeed

But after drinking...I went through a range of emotions. At first, I thought I kind of liked it. It definitely tasted like a caramel apple, and it was definitely better than the Caramel Apple Spice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLgqm_0hbX1BoL00
Hannah Marder / BuzzFeed

But then a weird artificial aftertaste lingered, and I took another sip and decided I didn't like it, though I couldn't totally nail down why. I think apple just has no place being mixed in with coffee and milk. There, I said it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvTED_0hbX1BoL00

I also think I may have been getting too much syrup, because when my roommate poured herself some and tasted it, she said it tasted like nothing.

Hannah Marder / BuzzFeed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8vMU_0hbX1BoL00
Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images/EyeEm

Last was the only drink I have tried before: the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. I had to take the cap off to drink it because my roommate's cat licked the place you sip from on the lid when I brought the drinks home and left them alone for two seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49oCY9_0hbX1BoL00
Hannah Marder / BuzzFeed

So, right off the bat, it had Cleo's seal of approval. And I already knew I liked it. While it wasn't the yummiest, it was definitely the most drinkable, and it was really the only one of the set that actually tasted like coffee. But honestly, after the PSL...I feel like I had to rate it a little lower than I thought I would! P.S. It's definitely better drinking through the foam/without the straw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QvZw7_0hbX1BoL00
Hannah Marder / BuzzFeed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6jGJ_0hbX1BoL00
Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images/EyeEm

Alright, here is my final ranking!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpF0Q_0hbX1BoL00
Nobythai / Getty Images

So there you have it, folks! The PSL reigns supreme, and I would honestly avoid most of the rest. Pumpkin, contrary to popular Fall Girl™ belief, does not belong in everything.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Starbucks Drinkers Take Note–McDonald’s Has New Drinks That Are Actually Affordable

While there’s no denying that sipping on a delicious drink from Starbucks can make your tastebuds happier than ever (pumpkin spice latte, anyone?) your wallet, on the other hand, may not be the biggest fan of their pricey menu items. Luckily, McDonald’s offers more affordable alternatives, including one that rivals the ever popular frozen drinks known as Frappuccinos. They call their version the Frappe.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Reddit Can't Wait For Costco's Pumpkin Pie To Finally Return

There are a lot of reasons why people get excited for fall, from the change toward cooler weather, to dressing up for Halloween. But, we'd be lying if we said that a major reason why we get excited for autumn isn't pumpkin-flavored foods. From tracking the return date of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, to indulging in something from Caribou Coffee's newly launched fall lineup, if there's pumpkin in it, there's a good chance we'll try it at least once.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#Food Drink#Psl#Getty Images#Caramel Apple Spice
The Independent

Starbucks customers say they taste a difference in Pumpkin Spice Latte recipe, sparking speculation

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has officially returned to Starbucks and some are saying it’s got a different flavor.On 30 August, the popular coffee chain celebrated the unofficial start of autumn with the launch of its classic fall menu. The iconic pumpkin spice latte has been a longstanding staple of the season, but its return has left some Starbucks lovers feeling disappointed. Now, many customers have claimed that the pumpkin spice latte tastes different this year than in years past.Earlier this week, TikTok user Maria – who goes by @maariamarmora on the app – went viral when she asked her...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Red' At Walmart

Imagine you are browsing through Walmart's hangar-like premises when the public address system pings to life, and a strained but calm voice echoes the words "code red, code red" throughout the building. What does it mean, and how do you respond to it?. The fact that the emergency is relayed...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
shefinds

2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!

Nothing beats the feeling of eating at a restaurant. Fast food or not, it’s almost always a unique experience whenever you get the chance to try meals outside the comfort of your own home—or kitchen. However, the sad reality is some places don’t always last forever. Along the way, certain factors come into play and affect the operation of these brands.
RESTAURANTS
Mary Duncan

Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy