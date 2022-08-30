Read full article on original website
Guilford County EMT saves three people who flatlined in one week
GREENSBORO, N.C. — She's only been an EMT for four years but Chelsea Dye has set the bar for other EMTs. Recently, Chelsea and her EMT partner Tena Maher were starting an average week, not knowing that in the upcoming days they would be responsible for a third of all lives saved that week in Guilford County.
Have you seen this girl? Greensboro teen with cognitive disabilities missing since Wednesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities who has been missing since Wednesday. Greensboro police said Miracle Graves was last seen at home with her mother on Beckford Drive. Officers said she is between 5' 3'' tall to 5' 4'' tall, weighing around...
WXII 12
Parents concerned about Davie County Schools' calming rooms
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Parents told WXII 12 News that they are concerned about the calming rooms used within Davie County Schools and the district's transparency about them. WXII 12 News talked with officials with Davie County Schools about the calming rooms on Friday. Eight schools within the district...
Seriously...? A Winston-Salem man gets collection notice after paying off a credit card and then canceling it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charles Hemrick needed a few new items around the house. He was in the market for a washer and dryer along with a new mattress. Hemrick opened up a new credit card with preferred financing. “My payments were like $150 a month,” Hemrick said. After...
Stay true to you: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the first week of school for most Triad students. What an exciting time! A new year means new teachers, new classes, and just an overall new beginning. I used to think a new school year would be a great chance for me to reinvent myself....
Shopping carts creating hazards in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
Durham Hillside High School football game ends early after ‘several fights’ in Greensboro
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School.
chathamstartribune.com
J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation providing service to local residents
After decades in real estate sales, local resident Joan Daniel made the decision to go into estate sales several years back, when the American real estate market collapsed. It was a good move for Daniel, as J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation has emerged as a regional leader in estate sales.
WXII 12
Father furious after son put on wrong school bus, dropped at wrong location in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — For two Greensboro parents, one of their worst nightmares became a reality on Monday afternoon, when their 5-year-old son was put on the wrong bus and dropped off in the wrong place on the first day of school. "He could've gotten hit, snatched," said his...
I-40 West crash closes lane in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 206, near Exit 206 for US-421 close to Greensboro city limits. The closure began at 1:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:48 […]
Parking no longer free in several downtown Winston-Salem lots
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parking is no longer free in a lot of spots in Downtown Winston-Salem. It’s catching shoppers and people heading out for the night off guard and upsetting them. If you don’t pay, you’ll get a ticket. It’s a process that’s taking some getting used to after being able to get a […]
Flyers for neo-Nazi group left in driveways of High Point neighborhood
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point Police have been taking calls for the last 24 hours about white supremacy messages left in bags on people’s driveways. A neo-Nazi group called the Aryan Freedom Network is believed to be behind the flyers. Their name is tied to the bags filled with rice and a card […]
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County and Cone Health create team to understand health data in poorest communities
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shocking health statistics in Guilford County have leaders taking on a new approach to improve the health of the community. Recent data from the county shows black babies are twice as likely to die before their first birthday compared to white babies, and white county residents live three years longer than black ones do.
chathamstartribune.com
Results from major held at Forest Oaks Country Club
The Laidback Golf Tour held it's third major of the season at Forest Oaks Country Club in Greensboro on Aug. 25. The course opened in 1962 and was redesigned slightly by Davis Love III in 2002 and was the location of the PGA Wyndham and Greater Greensboro Open from 1977-2007. It has been rated by Golf World Magazine as 4.7 out of a possible 5. The group of 23 found the course to be every bit as good as it's rating. The course gave up only two rounds in the seventies while allowing twenty-three birdies.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Cook Out Franchise Targeting Sep. 9 Opening
Cook Out fans don’t have much longer to wait before they have their first franchise of the popular chain open within Chapel Hill town limits. The fast food restaurant on 450 South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill is targeting an opening date of late next week, with Regional Manager Claudia Farr telling Chapelboro the goal is to take the first Cook Out tray orders on Friday, September 9.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
Raleigh News & Observer
Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter
A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
BLOG | First day of school in the Triad!
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's the first day of school in the Triad and we're sharing all the back-to-school moments!. Check out all the first-day-of-school outfits from across the Triad! These students are looking sharp! Want to share a photo? Download the WFMY News 2 app and look for the submission form on the home page.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
King, NC USA
I stopped at the King Kitchen for a chicken biscuit, haven’t had one in years. Don’t know why I stopped, just did, on a whim. I saw this little red heart sitting on the bench, thought of Louie, and read the heart. Louie is… was… my best friend ❤️. I had to take him to the emergency vet Saturday night, and we waited there over 7 1/2 hours, at 4:27am yesterday I made one of the hardest decisions of my life, I agreed to let them put him to sleep. They said he had severe lung cancer, would not survive it, and was in pain, couldn’t breathe… I lost best friend. I haven’t stopped crying since , I’m crying as I write this. I loved him so much, and wish I could put his picture here for you to see him, he was beautiful. Thank you so much for this little heart, although I’ll cry all the way home, I know he’s in a better place, pain free, and he will come for me when it is my time to go. Thank you for touching my heart, it’s almost as if it is a sign from him that misses me and loves me as much as I do him.
forsythwoman.com
Thrifty Finds in Forsyth: A Roundup of Popular Second Hand Shops
“Thrifting is more than shopping, it’s an adventure!” – unknown. As you drive through the community every week you may be passing some of the coolest second hand shops you didn’t even know existed! What’s special about thrift stores is you never know what you’ll find, especially if you visit at different times since the inventory changes almost daily. Whether you’re looking for apparel, home decor, entertainment, or antiques Forsyth County offers an array of different style shops that cover a variety of tastes, decades, budgets and more.
