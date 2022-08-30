MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Board of Trustees, teachers and parents all came together Thursday to address Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey leaving the district. "I think we did a really good job of getting Dr. Ramsey," said Bryan Murry, President of the MISD board. "Obviously she is a shining star, she's got the potential to move on, and so we will wish her well. But at the end of the day, it's about our kids, it's not about the kids in Fort Worth, so we will work our very best to make sure we develop a contract that is good for Midland."

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO