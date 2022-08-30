Read full article on original website
Skillpoint Alliance helping provide the Permian Basin with more skilled workers
MIDLAND, Texas — Here in the Permian Basin there is a need for skilled trade workers like electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians and more. Friday at the Midland College Advanced Technology Center, 14 people graduated the four week pre-apprentice electrical program. Some already have a job lined up. This program...
Freedom for the Permian Basin organizes recovery walk in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Though national recovery month has been observed in the country for a while now, it wasn’t until recently that Odessa began recognizing it. Freedom for the Permian Basin stepped up to the plate and felt they had to do something to help members of their community recovering from substance abuse find the help that they need, as well as fight the negative stereotypes of former substance abusers.
Midland leaders stepping up to discuss recent incidents at Legacy Freshman with parents
MIDLAND, Texas — Just days after student-involved incidents at Legacy Freshman High School, Midland City Councilman John Norman and Midland ISD School Board Trustee Michael Booker are coming together to try to help their community by listening to parents, students and staff. "I felt it was a great idea...
Midland Memorial Hospital announces NICU partnership
MIDLAND, Texas — On Thursday, Midland Memorial Hospital announced its neonatal partnership with Pediatrix Medical Group, Covenant Children's Hospital and Cook Children's Health Care System. Midland Health says the collaboration allows the community to feel more confident about the quality of care that all infants needing NICU services get...
'Battle of the Badges' competition begins in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police and Fire Departments are going head to head in the 'Battle of the Badges' competition. The department who is able to get the most blood donated will be deemed the winner. Local blood supply has dropped over the course of the summer by 50% according to Vitalant.
'Shine A Light' event to take place at UT Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas — The 'Shine A Light' event will be taking place on August 31 at UT Permian Basin. This date marks the 3rd anniversary of the mass shooting in Midland-Odessa. The event will take place at the UTPB Mesa Building Deck, near where the "Bright Star Memorial" will be built to honor the people who were lost on that day and to thank the efforts of the first responders in Midland and Odessa who worked very hard on that day to protect everyone.
MISD Board of Trustees hold special meeting to discuss superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Board of Trustees, teachers and parents all came together Thursday to address Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey leaving the district. "I think we did a really good job of getting Dr. Ramsey," said Bryan Murry, President of the MISD board. "Obviously she is a shining star, she's got the potential to move on, and so we will wish her well. But at the end of the day, it's about our kids, it's not about the kids in Fort Worth, so we will work our very best to make sure we develop a contract that is good for Midland."
This Texas-based grocery chain is set to announce an impactful fundraising campaign
ODESSA, Texas — United Supermarkets and Market Street will kick-off the "Aisles of Smiles" fundraising campaign on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Market Street in Odessa. The campaign will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, as it aims to continue its fight against neuromuscular disease. When guests of United Supermarkets...
Teacher Adoption Program starts again in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Chamber of Commerce's Teacher Adoption Program opened its applications for adopters on Monday. The goal of the program is to provide Midland teachers with a voluntary network of support, care and encouragement from the community. Volunteers, who can be either individuals, groups or families,...
Downtown Odessa set to host exciting event for first time
ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum is partnering with Downtown Odessa to host West Texas Fest on September 24th from 7 - 10 p.m. The event will be held in the historic downtown area for the first time at the intersection of 5th street and Texas Avenue.
Midland ISD Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey named lone finalist for Fort Worth ISD Superintendent position
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey has been named the lone finalist for the Fort Worth ISD Superintendent position. Dr. Ramsey was officially named the finalist during FWISD's special School Board meeting Tuesday. She has been the Superintendent for Midland ISD since February of 2021. Ramsey...
Midland Art Crawl to take place on September 2
The Midland Art Crawl is back and takes place on September 2. The city-wide event will showcase local artists and give you a place to network within the art community. The crawl will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The admission is free and people can find locations...
Texas Department of Transportation's Odessa district set to receive record amount of funding
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Transportation Commissioners have approved a record $3 billion in funding for the Texas Department of Transportation's Odessa district. Representative Brooks Landgraf advocated for the plan in Austin, and it ended up passing via a unanimous vote. “Dangerous Permian Basin roads will become a thing...
Get discounts on food, jewelry and more this September as part of Library Card Sign-Up Month
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Commissioners’ Court proclaimed September as “Library Card Sign-up Month” in Midland County on Aug. 22. Now, the Ector County Library and Midland County libraries are doing their part for the month of September. September means one thing for any student:...
Fort Worth ISD could have found its new superintendent right here in West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — Could a change be coming to leadership at the Midland Independent School District? It's been the talk on social media. The Fort Worth School District is looking for a new Superintendent and some have speculated they're looking right here in West Texas. On August 30th, Fort...
Midland High Football player diagnosed with Leukemia
MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Midland High Linebacker Le'Brian Perez, nicknamed LB, like the position he plays, was just another football player putting in work this summer, trying to get better for his final year of football. However towards the end of the summer, on August 19th, Perez was starting...
Lockdowns lifted at YWLA, Midland Freshman after shots fired in nearby neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has confirmed that Young Women's Leadership Academy and Midland Freshman High School were put on a precautionary lockdown Thursday due to a Midland Police Department investigation in the area. Additionally, Carver Center took actions to secure their building and IDEA Travis took extra precautions...
Odessa man killed in head-on collision on I-20 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Midland. Midland Police and fire crews responded to the 600 block of E. I-20 at around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning. Investigators found a truck and an SUV had collided head-on on the service road of I-20.
Labor Day: What's open, what's closed?
MIDLAND, Texas — Labor Day is almost upon us, which means many businesses will be closed in observance of the holiday. Several city and county offices, like the Ector County Sheriff's Office and the City of Midland, have announced they will be closed. For many cities, this means trash...
Stained glass art pieces installed at Fire Station #9 in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Two stained glass art pieces were recently installed at Fire Station #9 in Odessa. There were 40 artists from across the country who applied for the commission. The pieces ended up being designed by Colorado based artists Keely Musgrave and Michael Shields. The work was meant to draw inspiration from the work of the Odessa Fire and Rescue as well as their relationship to the community.
