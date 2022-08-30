ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

Freedom for the Permian Basin organizes recovery walk in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Though national recovery month has been observed in the country for a while now, it wasn’t until recently that Odessa began recognizing it. Freedom for the Permian Basin stepped up to the plate and felt they had to do something to help members of their community recovering from substance abuse find the help that they need, as well as fight the negative stereotypes of former substance abusers.
NewsWest 9

Midland Memorial Hospital announces NICU partnership

MIDLAND, Texas — On Thursday, Midland Memorial Hospital announced its neonatal partnership with Pediatrix Medical Group, Covenant Children's Hospital and Cook Children's Health Care System. Midland Health says the collaboration allows the community to feel more confident about the quality of care that all infants needing NICU services get...
Odessa, TX
Texas
NewsWest 9

'Battle of the Badges' competition begins in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police and Fire Departments are going head to head in the 'Battle of the Badges' competition. The department who is able to get the most blood donated will be deemed the winner. Local blood supply has dropped over the course of the summer by 50% according to Vitalant.
NewsWest 9

'Shine A Light' event to take place at UT Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas — The 'Shine A Light' event will be taking place on August 31 at UT Permian Basin. This date marks the 3rd anniversary of the mass shooting in Midland-Odessa. The event will take place at the UTPB Mesa Building Deck, near where the "Bright Star Memorial" will be built to honor the people who were lost on that day and to thank the efforts of the first responders in Midland and Odessa who worked very hard on that day to protect everyone.
NewsWest 9

MISD Board of Trustees hold special meeting to discuss superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Board of Trustees, teachers and parents all came together Thursday to address Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey leaving the district. "I think we did a really good job of getting Dr. Ramsey," said Bryan Murry, President of the MISD board. "Obviously she is a shining star, she's got the potential to move on, and so we will wish her well. But at the end of the day, it's about our kids, it's not about the kids in Fort Worth, so we will work our very best to make sure we develop a contract that is good for Midland."
NewsWest 9

Teacher Adoption Program starts again in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Chamber of Commerce's Teacher Adoption Program opened its applications for adopters on Monday. The goal of the program is to provide Midland teachers with a voluntary network of support, care and encouragement from the community. Volunteers, who can be either individuals, groups or families,...
NewsWest 9

Midland Art Crawl to take place on September 2

The Midland Art Crawl is back and takes place on September 2. The city-wide event will showcase local artists and give you a place to network within the art community. The crawl will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The admission is free and people can find locations...
NewsWest 9

Midland High Football player diagnosed with Leukemia

MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Midland High Linebacker Le'Brian Perez, nicknamed LB, like the position he plays, was just another football player putting in work this summer, trying to get better for his final year of football. However towards the end of the summer, on August 19th, Perez was starting...
NewsWest 9

Labor Day: What's open, what's closed?

MIDLAND, Texas — Labor Day is almost upon us, which means many businesses will be closed in observance of the holiday. Several city and county offices, like the Ector County Sheriff's Office and the City of Midland, have announced they will be closed. For many cities, this means trash...
NewsWest 9

Stained glass art pieces installed at Fire Station #9 in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Two stained glass art pieces were recently installed at Fire Station #9 in Odessa. There were 40 artists from across the country who applied for the commission. The pieces ended up being designed by Colorado based artists Keely Musgrave and Michael Shields. The work was meant to draw inspiration from the work of the Odessa Fire and Rescue as well as their relationship to the community.
NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
