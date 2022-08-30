Housing project coming to Mirabito Stadium neighborhood

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The City of Binghamton is announcing the first major development in an effort to revitalize the neighborhood around Mirabito Stadium.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham held a news conference today across the street from the Rumbletown parking lot.

Kraham announced that the city has partnered with Kearney Reality Group to construct a 24 million dollar, 70 unit, mixed-use housing development on the empty parcels of land.

Last year, Binghamton announced the creation of a master plan for a so-called Stadium District, taking into account feedback from neighborhood businesses and residents.

This past April, the City demolished two run down garages on Henry Street near Chapman.

The development will be called the Stadium Lofts, and will be a 4 to 5 story building.

President of the Kearney Reality Group, Ken Kearney said, “It’s not just create the housing but, we’ve created a synergy around the development. We’ve increased foot traffic, and I believe we will do that here as well. We have two separate lots that are going to serve as off-site parking. What that does, is not only serve as parking for the tenants but, it creates more foot traffic.”

The ground floor of the building will be a dedicated commercial space.

Kearney said some rooms will be as inexpensive as $550 a month.

Kearney’s Reality Group is applying for affordable housing tax cuts and expects to hear back within the next month. If the process goes smoothly, the firm said it hopes to break ground in roughly a year from now.

