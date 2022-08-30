Rum Creek Fire threatens over 7,000 structures in SW Oregon; task force from 6 C. Oregon fire depts. joins fight

Read full article on original website
KTVZ
State resources sent to fast-growing wildfire in remote NE Oregon as others grow around state
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly to an estimated 10,000 acres and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon...
As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon
Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
KLEWTV
VIDEO: Oregon's Cedar Creek fire grows, wildfire smoke degrades LCV air quality
New video posted by the U.S. Forest Service shows the intense fire activity in the Waldo Lake Wilderness Area of southwest Oregon. The Cedar Creek fire is estimated at 16,304 acres as of September 3rd. The National Weather Service said Friday that this is where much of the wildfire smoke...
Use The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map to track updates; Oregon governor invokes emergency conflagration act
Labor Day weekend saw an uptick in Oregon wildfire activity. The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map helps you track fire activity through the state and the Northwest. Find it here. Click on the name of the fire in the table below the map to get a close-up view. Here are some...
Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallowa counties due to smoke from multiple wildfires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. The post Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires appeared first on KTVZ.
Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared
WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/2 – Jackson County Sheriff Illegal Grow Bust on Carberry Creek, Rum Creek Fire Update
AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until further notice. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire reaches 18,000 acres, aerial attack resumed
MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire is getting aerial attack again as firefighters achieve 17% containment on the deadly wildfire in northern Josephine County. The fire's size today is reported at 18,385 acres. A cold weather front across the area yesterday late Friday brought wind and gusts that risked...
KXL
Multiple Homes Destroyed In Raging Fire In Weed, California
WEED, Calif. (AP) – A fast-moving fire in Northern California destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many as 7,500 residents to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Weed councilwoman Sue Tavalero says the Mill Fire started on the property of Roseburg...
KLEWTV
Wildfire smoke in LCV and our region comes from Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon
There are several wildfires burning outside of the Lewis Clark Valley, the Palouse, and the Camas Prairie Region. But much of the smoke that has settled into our region is coming from the Cedar Creek Fire in southwest Oregon. A Facebook post by the National Weather Service Spokane gives an...
KTVZ
California wildfires grow as evacuations are ordered
As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires are growing and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size since Friday and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,254 acres with 25 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
kqennewsradio.com
RFP MILL IN WEED, CALIFORNIA UNDAMAGED, ONE BUILDING BURNS
The Roseburg Forest Products veneer mill in Weed California was not damaged in the Mill Fire which began Friday, though an empty building on company property did burn. Communications Director Rebecca Taylor told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that when the fire began the mill, which employs 145 people, was evacuated. Taylor said, “Our primary concern is the safety of the community, first responders, and our team members as this tragedy continues to unfold in Weed”. At least one team member lost their home, according to Taylor. She said the company will provide assistance just as they did after the Boles Fire in 2014.
Northern California wildfire with 'dangerous rate of spread' prompts evacuation orders
Evacuation orders were issued Friday as a rapidly growing wildfire exploded in size near the town of Weed in Siskiyou County, Calif., according to authorities.
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: 2.5 acres burning southwest of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER — Update Sept 2. at 6:24 pm:. All evacuation warnings have been lifted for this incident, residents can return to their homes. This is the first electronic notice regarding evacuations, law enforcement went door-to-door in the area to give a Level 2: Be Set evacuation warning in the area west of West Savage Creek Road and Rogue River Highway.
Mill Fire in Siskiyou County burns homes, causes injuries | Evacuations, Maps, and Updates
WEED, Calif. — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg...
ijpr.org
Hard to say if a gun measure on Oregon's fall ballot would have prevented Bend shooting
Measure 114 calls for a completed background check, completion of a gun safety course and a ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Would it have prevented last weekend's tragedy at a supermarket in Bend?. The shooting at a Bend grocery store this weekend is just the latest...
KTVZ
