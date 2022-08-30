ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSFD knocks down second grass fire on Tuesday

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) knocked down a second incident of grass fires in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, CSFD responded to “ multiple grass fires ” in the area of Research Parkway and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Those fires were put out around 1:30 p.m., and the cause was being investigated as suspicious.

The second incident was posted on CSFD’s Twitter account at 2:45 p.m.

CSFD said firefighters had responded to the area of Janitell Road and East Las Vegas Street on a reported grass fire near Fountain Creek. According to CSFD, the fire started as a homeless camp fire and spread through the encampment and surrounding vegetation.

The fire was extinguished quickly, according to CSFD, and firefighters remained on scene to attend to mop-up.

