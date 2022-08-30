ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

15+ incredible Springfield museums you’ll wish you discovered sooner

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Are you a history buff or an admirer of art? Springfield houses some of the most educational and fun museums for anyone who wants to see something new or old. Although some of the museums are well known, we also found some really quirky ones worth a visit.

6 Springfield podcasts you should listen to right now

Springfield Art Museum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQTWm_0hbX05Z100

The city’s oldest cultural institution, showing American & global works of art, with free admission.

1111 E Brookside Dr, Springfield, MO 65807

History Museum on the Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxjWB_0hbX05Z100

Local museum exploring the area’s history with a range of permanent & temporary exhibitions.

154 Park Central Square, Springfield, MO 65806

History museum announces walking and haunted tour dates

Route 66 Car Museum

Over 60 classic & sports cars from America & Europe in a garage-style space with a gift shop. It also includes several iconic pop culture vehicles like the Batmobile and Ghostbuster’s ECTO-1.

1634 W College St, Springfield, MO 65806

Wonders of Wildlife National Museum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1uTp_0hbX05Z100

Johnny Morris’ not-for-profit educational conservation-themed attraction. Don’t forget about the Aquarium.

500 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807

Air & Military Museum-Ozarks

Patriotic, hands-on museum displaying vintage military aircraft & jeeps, plus uniforms & equipment.

2305 E Kearney St, Springfield, MO 65803

Missouri Institute of Natural Science

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAxed_0hbX05Z100

The Science museum is filled with hundreds of animal, plant, and mineral specimens. And let’s not forget the full-sized triceratops fossil, Henry.

2327 W Farm Rd 190, Springfield, MO 65810

Railroad Historical Museum

A nonprofit museum dedicated to the preservation of Railroad History and the heritage of the past, educating present and future generations.

1300 N Grant Ave, Springfield, MO 65802

NRA National Sporting Arms Museum

A museum featuring a firearms collection the world has never seen. Over 1,000 firearms that trace the history of hunting, conservation and freedom.

1935 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807

History of Hearing Museum

As you venture through the museum, you will discover how the evolution of hearing devices has impacted so many lives.

628 E Commercial St, Springfield, MO 65803

Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzeA9_0hbX05Z100

The museum honors athletes who have defined Missouri sports. The Hall of Fame is filled with sports memorabilia for you to enjoy.

3861 E Stan Musial Dr, Springfield, MO 65809

Calaboose Museum

Constructed in 1891, the Calaboose Museum is a historic jail and the oldest city-owned building in Springfield. The first floor is used as a police museum. Tours are available by appointment.

409 W McDaniel St, Springfield, MO 65806

Pedalers Bicycle Museum

A fantastic collection of bicycles from all over the world.

328 E Commercial St, Springfield, MO 65803

Archery Hall of Fame

The museum honors those outstanding members of the Archery Community through the process of induction into its Hall of Fame. As an integral part of its existence, the Hall seeks to preserve the history and tradition of Archery and Bowhunting for future generations.

500 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807

Dr. Michael J. Clarke History Museum of Ozarks Scouting

Located in the Clarence and Edna Wheeler Scout Service Center as the only Boy Scout Museum in Missouri. Visitors can see the changing exhibits and walking trails.

1616 S. Eastgate Ave.Springfield, MO 65809

Must see events coming this fall season

Doling Park Museum

The museum has memorabilia of the park including items from when it was an amusement park and skating rink.

301 E Talmage St, Springfield, MO 65803

Founders Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0WsU_0hbX05Z100

Springfield history in photos and murals at the city’s founding site, designed to resemble a quarry. Includes outdoor amphitheater.

330 E Water St, Springfield, MO 65806

Springfield Fire Department Museum

Come see the history of the Springfield Fire Department inside Historic City Hall.

830 N Boonville Ave, Springfield, MO 65802

Springfield Softball Hall of Fame

Located inside the Killian Sports Complex, this museum showcases the history of softball in the city.

2141 E Pythian, Springfield, MO 65803

Discovery Center of Springfield

An interactive, hands-on science museum committed to inspiring people of all ages with a life-long love of learning. It is one of the most interactive museums on this list.

438 E St Louis St, Springfield, MO 65806

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Events in Springfield this Labor Day weekend 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Entertainment
State
Missouri State
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
KYTV

Fire damages IHop in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged the IHop restaurant in south Springfield on Friday. The fire started in the back room of the restaurant. Investigators say electrical wires sparked the fire. Employees attempted to put out the fire, but it became too much. Everyone inside the restaurant escaped without injury.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
streetfoodblog.com

Fall Festivals in Southwest Missouri

Watch pumpkins weigh in at report sizes on the Republic Pumpkin Daze. This 12 months, for the primary time, the enjoyable is increasing to a two day pageant. You have by no means seen pumpkins like these earlier than. With pumpkins weighing in at over 600 kilos the Republic Pumpkin Daze Competition holds competitions for the biggest pumpkins. You’ll be able to take part in different classes like largest watermelons, tomatoes and sunflowers.
REPUBLIC, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Musial
KOLR10 News

Springfield rally falls short against Wichita

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Springfield continued its series with Wichita Thursday night. The Cards started play five games behind the Wind Surge in the Texas League North. And the Wind Surge out to a big lead, it’s 5-one in the fourth when Edouard Julien takes this deep to center, over the boards and gone, a three run homer, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations

Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Science Museum#Local Museum#Travel Info#What To Do#Historical Museum#Ne Springfield#Linus Travel#Springfield Art Museum#American Global#Mo 65807 History Museum#Square Local#Classic Sports#America Europe#W College St#Wildlife National Museum
KYTV

Work to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation started work Monday on replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was in 1956. More than eight thousand drivers cross it daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper family chosen as Missouri Farm Family for Jasper County

CARTHAGE, Mo. ― Kyler & Sydney Kalbaugh and family, of Jasper, were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Kalbaugh family was selected as the Jasper County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Springfield Business Journal

Judges select 2022 Most Influential Women

For 23 years, Springfield Business Journal has honored women for their professional and civic accomplishments and contributions. An independent panel of judges has selected this year’s class of Most Influential Women. They are, in alphabetical order, Maile J. Auterson, Springfield Community Gardens; Doree Donaldson, Convoy of Hope; Sarah Eiffert,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man shot and killed after he displays weapon to Springfield, Mo. Police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Late Friday evening, September 2, 2022,  Springfield Police Dept were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on a parking lot at the Bass Pro Catalog location.. “Officers responded to the parking lot at Cherokee and Campbell to check a person with a weapon. The suspect displayed a firearm. The officer fired at the suspect.” – Springfield Police release...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Mercy mulls how to continue EMS services in rural areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Mercy Hospitals said their EMS regional services have been operating at a loss for the past fiscal year. In a memo sent out to EMT employees, the healthcare system said they’re reaching out to local counties to ask for a potential ambulance district tax to help emergency services continue to serve the area. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy