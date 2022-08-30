Read full article on original website
Nurses needed at Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center facilities across the state
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is recruiting nurses to work at health care facilities throughout Michigan, including in Saginaw, Traverse City, Cadillac, Grayling and Oscoda. VA Nurse Recruiter Kristine Rodgers said the health system, which employs more than 300 nurses across the state,...
Michigan gets $52M federal grant to attract auto jobs and investments
LANSING, MI - The Detroit Regional Partnership and other partners secured a $52.2 million federal grant Friday, Sept. 3, to draw auto jobs and investments to southeast Michigan. The coalition led by the Detroit Regional Partnership was one of 60 finalists nationwide for the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s $1 billion...
Cryptocurrency is a bipartisan issue for Michigan lawmakers
Lawmakers in the Michigan Senate are exploring a new avenue in the cryptocurrency field, and both the Senate Majority Leader and the Senate Minority Leader have signed on in support. Senate Bill 888 would create the state’s first Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Commission. It would be responsible for investigating the dozens...
Campaign finance filings show Tudor Dixon’s campaign at ‘critical juncture’
The differences on paper are stark. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign held 26 fundraisers in 35 days, has 49 people on its payroll and $14 million in the bank as of Aug. 22. Republican nominee Tudor Dixon’s is reporting two paid staff, held no fundraisers and has about $524,000 in cash as of late August.
Michigan Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo tried to crash car with family in it, according to court filing
Court filings have emerged in which Michigan’s Republican nominee for secretary of state Kristina Karamo’s ex-husband alleged she tried to crash a moving car with her children inside. Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted to be awarded more parenting time with the two daughters they shared when making the...
Scio Township left without applicants for board vacancy as 3 candidates jointly drop out
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A seat on the Scio Township Board of Trustees remains up for grabs. On Aug. 23, three applicants hoping to fill a vacant seat on the board watched as elected leaders in turn argued over whether the interview process would involve the chance to ask them more questions, suggested one of the candidate’s Republican background didn’t reflect the will of township voters and ultimately butted heads over who should get the job.
Man suspected of robbing 2 banks in Ann Arbor arrested while robbing bank in Ohio
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ohio man suspected of robbing two banks in Ann Arbor then trying to rob the same Ann Arbor bank a month later was arrested in Ohio while robbing yet another bank. The suspect, 62, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, in Norwalk, Ohio south of...
Conventions, campaigns and court fights: Michigan November election preview
Michigan’s general election season officially kicked off this week, with the conclusion of the Republican convention and a look forward to November’s marquee races. The Michigan GOP escaped the drama of a delegate dispute from Macomb County, as well as a planned challenge to governor candidate Tudor Dixon’s running mate. When the dust settled, the Republican ticket was set, ready to fight Democrats for the state’s top offices: Governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
8 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As Labor Day weekend approaches, there are eight Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading...
‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face
An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
New push to stop federal taxes on Social Security benefits: ‘You Earned It, You Keep It’ bill
A Minnesota Democrat is pushing Congress to eliminate federal taxes on Social Security. U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minnesota, recently introduced the “You Earned It, You Keep It Act” to repeal federal taxes on Social Security benefits for retirees across the country. “Social Security is a promise we have...
Man who scared woman to death seeks clemency in 1984 Beecher murder
FLINT, MI – A Mt. Morris Township man serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for scaring a woman to death during a 1984 home invasion may have a chance to see the light of day outside a state prison after all. John Eric Aslin, who has...
Mega MIllions results for 09/02/22; jackpot worth $169 million
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan was one number away from winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $169 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Sept. 2. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 6 will be worth $191 million...
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
The wildest rides we saw on Michigan’s infamous Giant Slide which closes soon
DETROIT - This holiday weekend is your last chance to experience Michigan’s infamous slide which has gained national and even international attention due to a lot of people going dangerously fast and actually going airborne, slamming back down onto the metal track. The Belle Isle Giant Slide is open...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Afternoon Delight still makes its bran muffin with its original recipe
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Afternoon Delight owner Joanne Williams said there are still some things that haven’t changed since the restaurant opened in 1978. The Ann Arbor breakfast and lunch spot has expanded its menu over the years, but Williams said some menu items, like its freshly baked bran muffins, are still made from their original recipes.
DNR investigates bear with taste for backyard chickens in Northern Michigan
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI – A black bear with a taste for chickens is roaming near Boyne City at night, and officials are advising residents to take precautions, WPBN/WGTU reports. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received reports of the bear attacking chickens and knocking over bird feeders, the...
Bank of America launches zero down mortgages in select cities. One is in Michigan.
First-time homebuyers have a new lending option to help them get into the market. Bank of America announced a new zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgage solution for first-time homebuyers. The new loan will be available in designated markets, with an emphasis on serving Black/African American and/or Hispanic-Latino neighborhoods.
Warning signs, rescue ring installed at Lake Michigan beach amid rash of drownings
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Rip current warning signs and a rescue ring have been installed at a popular West Michigan beach amid a rash of drownings this year in Lake Michigan. The signs and life preserver were installed Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Laketown Beach, located at 6710 142nd Ave. in Laketown Township. The beach is located south of Holland.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: There’s more than wine at Cherry Creek Cellars in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, MI – While wine is No. 1 at Cherry Creek Cellars, you won’t want to pass up the food. Cherry Creek Cellars was opened by John and Denise Burtka in 2003. It’s currently owned by Patrick Spensley, who joined the winery’s team in 2011 and took over as owner in 2018.
