ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Ionia, MI
Local
Michigan Government
MLive

Scio Township left without applicants for board vacancy as 3 candidates jointly drop out

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A seat on the Scio Township Board of Trustees remains up for grabs. On Aug. 23, three applicants hoping to fill a vacant seat on the board watched as elected leaders in turn argued over whether the interview process would involve the chance to ask them more questions, suggested one of the candidate’s Republican background didn’t reflect the will of township voters and ultimately butted heads over who should get the job.
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Conventions, campaigns and court fights: Michigan November election preview

Michigan’s general election season officially kicked off this week, with the conclusion of the Republican convention and a look forward to November’s marquee races. The Michigan GOP escaped the drama of a delegate dispute from Macomb County, as well as a planned challenge to governor candidate Tudor Dixon’s running mate. When the dust settled, the Republican ticket was set, ready to fight Democrats for the state’s top offices: Governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Calvin University#College Degree#The Prisoners#U S Education#Michigan University#Christian
The Flint Journal

‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face

An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
MLive

MLive

49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy