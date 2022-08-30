ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Genesee County, MI
Grand Blanc, MI
Grand Blanc, MI
Genesee County, MI
WNEM

MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
SAGINAW, MI
A Brief History of Saginaw Street

Before the cars, the bricks and the buildings, the roads and highways, and before the United States were established, a small footpath led the way from the lands of the Ottawa in the south (Detroit) to the lands of the Chippewa (Saginaw) in the north. Native Americans strode this path for centuries, up and down the state as they hunted, formed treaties, celebrated and settled. In the middle of this long and winding path flowed Peiconigowink – “the river of the firestone.” At the point where the path met the river, a rich history was born in 1811, when a fur trader named Jacob Smith built a trading post around which sprang up a city. The path, named the Saginaw Trail, became an iconic thoroughfare now known as Saginaw Street. This central path through the remarkable city of Flint was the setting for celebrations and parades, protests and upheaval, triumphs and tragedies. It perseveres, as Flint does, through changes both good and bad, still holding open the door for travelers coming home or simply passing through.
FLINT, MI
Man injures self on auger while cleaning Auburn grain bin, flown to Flint hospital

AUBURN, MI — After falling into an auger at an Auburn grain facility and suffering a severe injury, a local man was airlifted to a Flint hospital. About 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ittner Bean and Grain, 301 Park St., to assist EMS personnel, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 44-year-old man had been cleaning a grain bin when he slipped and fell, striking an auger within the bin, the sheriff said.
AUBURN, MI
Power Knocked Out in Saginaw Township Following Crash

A crash in Saginaw Township has knocked out power to more than 1,500 residents and businesses. The crash occurred at State and Hemmeter around 6:20 Thursday morning. Emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash, with at least one person suffering injuries. The crash also knocked down power lines. Consumers Energy reports 1,535 customers in the area between Broackway, Court and Weiss streets are without power.
SAGINAW, MI
North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022

OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
OWOSSO, MI
Saginaw Township Police Investigating Vehicle Thefts

Police continue to remind residents to roll up windows and lock their vehicle doors at night. Three more reports have come into the Saginaw Township Police Department of vehicles stolen from homes where the owners have admitted to leaving them unlocked with the keys left inside. The thefts occurred late Saturday or early Sunday from locations including Bock Road and Pheasant Run Apartments. The vehicles were eventually found at a Buena Vista Township location, though police have not made any arrests at this time.
SAGINAW, MI
