Mt. Morris Township street named for Margaret A. Perry, ‘champion for the community’
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- When friends and family visit Margaret A. Perry in the future, they’ll still navigate down Flamingo Drive to reach her home, but they’ll also see evidence of just how much she’s still loved in an area she served for 16 years as a member of the township Board of Trustees.
Eugene Pratt released from Genesee County Jail on tether
FLINT, MI – Genesee County Sheriff’s Office officials have said that a former school administrator, principal and teacher at multiple Genesee County schools has been released from jail on tether. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, although additional charges may...
Former school administrator in Genesee County remains jailed despite posting bond
FLINT, MI – Eugene Steven Pratt, a former school administrator, principal, and teacher at multiple Genesee County schools, has posted bond but remains jailed because authorities say there is currently no place for him to tether to. That information was announced at a Wednesday, Aug. 31, news conference by...
Lead found at 14 of 22 homes tested in Imlay City after GLWA water line break
IMLAY CITY, MI -- Lead was detected in water at 14 of 22 homes that were tested in Imlay City after a transmission line break, prompting the distribution of free faucet filters and bottled water, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. A spokeswoman for the MDHHS...
MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
Grand Blanc schools make ‘successful’ swap from late starts to virtual Fridays
GRAND BLANC, MI – Every K-12 administrator knows. Michigan parents nowadays are much more in tune with their child’s education than they were pre-pandemic. From helping them log into virtual classrooms to listening in on instruction at home, an infrastructure of virtual learning was built out of necessity.
Here’s what to expect at construction zones in Flint, Saginaw areas on Labor Day weekend
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Transportation says its lifting travel restrictions in 96 of its 162 active construction zones during the Labor Day weekend, including projects in Genesee and Saginaw counties. An MDOT spokeswoman said restrictions will have been removed by 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2,...
Car crash leads to Saginaw power outage, canceling classes at Arthur Hill High School
SAGINAW, MI — A power outage knocked out energy to more than 1,500 customers for about an hour in a West side neighborhood stretching across the Saginaw and Saginaw Township border, canceling classes for hundreds of students. Josh Paciorek, a Consumers Energy spokesperson, said crews began responding to the...
VIDEO: MSP assist Flint PD responding to man firing rifle in neighborhood
FLINT, Mich. -- Michigan State Police Third District assisted Flint Police Department in responding to a man firing a rifle in the neighborhood. MSP Third District reports on Twitter that the incident occurred on August 30 with aviation footage.
High-friction treatment to close section of Montrose area road for 5 weeks
MONTROSE TWP., MI -- A curved section of Seymour Road is scheduled to be closed starting next week as the Genesee County Road Commission rebuilds it with a high-friction surface treatment designed to provide better traction and prevent crashes. The county said the closing is expected to last for more...
Nurses needed at Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center facilities across the state
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is recruiting nurses to work at health care facilities throughout Michigan, including in Saginaw, Traverse City, Cadillac, Grayling and Oscoda. VA Nurse Recruiter Kristine Rodgers said the health system, which employs more than 300 nurses across the state,...
Police trying to ID person of interest in breaking and entering investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are asking for your help as they try to identify a person of interest in a breaking and entering investigation. The incident happened at Don’s Diner, located at 3833 Corunna Road in Flint, about 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 30. Anyone that can...
78-year-old Brighton man killed in Livingston County crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A 78-year-old Brighton man was killed in a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Brighton Township. Rescue crews were called at 4:20 p.m. Aug. 31, to Grand River Avenue near Vicki Jean Lane for a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to Michigan State Police. The...
Boil water advisory lifted for Mt. Morris, parts of Mt. Morris Twp, Vienna Township
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. -UPDATE: The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, has announced that the precautionary boil order for the City of Mt. Morris, as well as the sections of Mt. Morris and Vienna Townships, has been lifted. The advisory was issued Wednesday, out of an abundance of caution due...
A Brief History of Saginaw Street
Before the cars, the bricks and the buildings, the roads and highways, and before the United States were established, a small footpath led the way from the lands of the Ottawa in the south (Detroit) to the lands of the Chippewa (Saginaw) in the north. Native Americans strode this path for centuries, up and down the state as they hunted, formed treaties, celebrated and settled. In the middle of this long and winding path flowed Peiconigowink – “the river of the firestone.” At the point where the path met the river, a rich history was born in 1811, when a fur trader named Jacob Smith built a trading post around which sprang up a city. The path, named the Saginaw Trail, became an iconic thoroughfare now known as Saginaw Street. This central path through the remarkable city of Flint was the setting for celebrations and parades, protests and upheaval, triumphs and tragedies. It perseveres, as Flint does, through changes both good and bad, still holding open the door for travelers coming home or simply passing through.
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
Man injures self on auger while cleaning Auburn grain bin, flown to Flint hospital
AUBURN, MI — After falling into an auger at an Auburn grain facility and suffering a severe injury, a local man was airlifted to a Flint hospital. About 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ittner Bean and Grain, 301 Park St., to assist EMS personnel, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 44-year-old man had been cleaning a grain bin when he slipped and fell, striking an auger within the bin, the sheriff said.
Power Knocked Out in Saginaw Township Following Crash
A crash in Saginaw Township has knocked out power to more than 1,500 residents and businesses. The crash occurred at State and Hemmeter around 6:20 Thursday morning. Emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash, with at least one person suffering injuries. The crash also knocked down power lines. Consumers Energy reports 1,535 customers in the area between Broackway, Court and Weiss streets are without power.
North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
Saginaw Township Police Investigating Vehicle Thefts
Police continue to remind residents to roll up windows and lock their vehicle doors at night. Three more reports have come into the Saginaw Township Police Department of vehicles stolen from homes where the owners have admitted to leaving them unlocked with the keys left inside. The thefts occurred late Saturday or early Sunday from locations including Bock Road and Pheasant Run Apartments. The vehicles were eventually found at a Buena Vista Township location, though police have not made any arrests at this time.
