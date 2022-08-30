ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Why Lake Mead continues to rise while Lake Powell falls

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LtULs_0hbWzj5x00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s not all bad news when talking about Lake Mead, in fact, recently, the news about its rising water levels have been good. Now, we are getting a clearer picture of what is causing the lake to rise more than three feet since the beginning of August.

On Aug. 1 the lake’s water level was 1,040.99 feet above sea level. As of noon on Aug. 31, the level was 1,044.32 feet, an increase of 3.3 feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KqXes_0hbWzj5x00
Lake Mead water levels 2017 – 2022 ( lakelevels.info )

The Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) — which oversees water distribution and collection along the Colorado River basin – told 8 News Now the rise was due to the increase in rainfall from the monsoonal flow and decreased demand from downstream partners (states).

We now know that, according to the BOR, 64% of the lake level rise this past month has come from rain runoff and the other 36% from decreased downstream demand.

Downstream demand is the lumped total estimate for diversions/consumptive use off the river from users downstream of Hoover Dam all the way into Mexico,” BOR Public Affairs Officer Amee Andreason said. “This includes municipalities as well as irrigation districts and farms. When we say decrease, we are referring to a real-time decrease in the amount of water that is being used compared to the original water use schedules in our models.”

This recent water level rise will also change the prediction models created by the BOR showing what can be expected months and even years ahead.

“As of August 29, Lake Mead is projected to end August about 2.5 feet higher than what was estimated in the August 24-Month Study,” Andreason told 8 News Now. “To date, we have observed about 112,000 acre-ft of additional inflow compared to what was modeled (about 1.6 ft) and we have decreased Hoover Dam releases by 67,000 acre-ft compared to our original modeled estimate (about 0.9 ft). This results in additional inflows being responsible for about 64% of the total increase in Lake Mead’s elevation.”

Simply written, more water is coming into Lake Mead from rain runoff and less water is being released downstream through the Hoover Dam because Arizona and California are using less than what was predicted.

At this time the BOR cannot officially say which state is using less water than predicted or why the state(s) are using less water, that information will be released in the September 24-Month Study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128mA5_0hbWzj5x00
(Bureau of Reclamation)

LAKE POWELL

At the same time, water levels in Lake Powell to the north continue to once again fall.

Earlier in August the BOR told 8 News Now “that as of Aug. 19 there are no significant changes to operations at Glen Canyon Dam.” This is the dam holding back water in Lake Powell.

Lake Powell’s water level rebounds before another fall

As of Aug. 29, the water level of Lake Powell was 3,532.10 feet above sea level. Lake Powell is currently down almost 168 feet from its full pool level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNKRH_0hbWzj5x00
Lake Powell water levels 2017 – 2022 (Image: lakelevels.info )

After a historic drop, the water level at Lake Powell bottomed out at 3,522.24 feet, only 10 feet lower than its current level.

Approximately 500,000 additional acre-feet of water were released from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in late May. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, this release dropped the Flaming Gorge Reservoir by nine feet and helped raise the water level in Lake Powell by almost 20 feet.

The water level rise in Lake Powell ended in early July and has since been steadily dropping, which is typical of this time of year after the snow melt from the Colorado Rockies finished its journey from the mountains to the reservoir.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 14

Lenard Poon
4d ago

So the 39" increase in level equates to just over 242 thousand acre ft, more than Vegas' net use for the entire year. Meanwhile, SoKal is projected to use 4.507 million acre ft or 75% of projected total River inflows of 6 million acre ft in 2022. Yet, Nevada is being required to reduce allocation by 8% while SoKal has 0% cuts and is using more than the 4.4 million acre ft per the 1922 River Agreement. This all makes sense if you're a SoKal environmentalist.

Reply(2)
8
realVegsOG
4d ago

it's an inside thing that people will never know about. California sits next to an enormous ocean and you are telling me they can't figure something out to use the ocean's water!! With all this new technology we have nowadays I'm sure they can figure something out they just don't want to. it's all political just like everything else in this world. Now all of a sudden Lake Mead's water level is going up. There is something they won't tell us and we will never know

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Extreme heat, flooding hits desert tourism

Extreme temperatures out west are hitting some tourist towns hard. Fewer people want to see the sights when it’s 100 degrees and humid. The London Bridge Ice Cream Parlor in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, hoped for more tourist traffic after the pandemic slowed down, but triple-digit heat combined with a busy monsoon season has been putting a damper on tourism.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
news3lv.com

Immense sculpture in Nevada desert opens for public visitation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive, 1.5-mile-long art sculpture built in the Nevada desert north of Las Vegas officially opens for viewing on Friday. "City," an immense installation created by artist Michael Heizer, is scheduled to begin accepting public visits by advance reservation only. A spokesperson says Heizer has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

Plane lands on U.S. 95 near Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A student pilot safely landed a plane Friday night on U.S. 95 near Boulder City after it lost power, law enforcement said. Boulder City police and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were investigating an emergency landing on the highway near State Route 165 at about 8 p.m. The plane landed on the […]
BOULDER CITY, NV
8newsnow.com

Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the heatwave throughout the valley continues, the threat to anyone outdoors remains constant, particularly those struggling with homelessness. Temperatures are expected to spike to 107 and 110 degrees this week making heat exhaustion and heat stroke even more of risk if you’re outside. “It’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Level#Water Rights#Colorado River#The Bureau Of Reclamation#Hoover Dam#Bor Public Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

How to avoid costly heat-related car issues this time of year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Holiday travel has already begun as the Labor Day weekend kicked off Friday, and experts recommend drivers check their cars as the heat can take a toll on them this time of year, sometimes even causing thousands of dollars in repair. Oscar Rodriguez owns a local autobody repair shop and said […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Encounter the necked truth at Wildlife Habitat in Las Vegas

It’s true, you can find real flamingos at the Flamingo. In the Wildlife Habitat, flamingos balance on those long, long legs, and extend their graceful necks across a 4-acre enclave, where a number of other creatures reside. You’ll find koi, sturgeon, ducks and other waterfowl, pelicans, turtles, songbirds and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

SNHD to offer new COVID boosters as early as next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization for the first updated COVID-19 boosters, and the Southern Nevada Health District expects to begin offering them as soon as next week. The updated vaccines provide extra protection from the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza

Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
8 News Now

8 News Now

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy