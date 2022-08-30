Read full article on original website
Kelli Fields
4d ago
As I read I’m conflicted with the possibility that this was organized crime to collect insurance money maybe the gentleman was hired to start fire and didn’t plan on getting caught but because he did he was bonded out fairly quickly sounds fishing altogether
Orlando murder-suicide connects to domestic violence, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide in the 5000 block of Savannah River Way. Officers responded for a well-being check Friday evening around 6:31 p.m. When they arrived at the home, they found a man and woman dead inside. Investigators say the case appears...
click orlando
28-year-old Altamonte Springs man killed in Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Altamonte Springs man died from his injuries in an early morning crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17-92 and Golden Birch Lane in Seminole County when the man’s 2009 Infinity G37 struck a 2012 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer.
click orlando
2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
Inside the Magic
Man Charged With Double Murder, Kidnapping at Orlando Resort
A man was recently charged with two murders, kidnapping, and sexual battery at an Orlando Resort, according to reports. Because Walt Disney World Resort and surrounding theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando are such a major draw in terms of tourism, many Resort and campgrounds have been built around Orlando and surrounding areas to offer lodging options for tourists visiting the area.
WESH
18-year-old accused of killing his father in Deltona, hiding body in Orange County
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man accused in a chaotic chase and shootout through Lake County this summer is facing new charges. Investigators in Volusia County just issued a warrant for second-degree murder against Jonny Santiago. The teenager is accused of killing his dad at his Deltona house and...
click orlando
Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
Winter Haven man flips car on I-4, dies after being ejected
A Winter Haven man died in a crash on I-4 in Plant City on Saturday.
WESH
Suspect in custody after armored truck robbery in Lake Mary, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. — An armored car was robbed just a little before 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a Seminole County bank near Lake Mary. No one was hurt, and a person was taken into custody minutes after everything went down. At one point, a shot was fired. Deputies swarmed...
WESH
Man, woman found dead at Orlando apartment, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people found at a residence Friday night, according to officers. Orlando police were called to do a well-being check at an apartment on Savannah River Way just after 6:30 p.m. They say they found a man and woman dead when they arrived.
WESH
Grocery delivery driver accused of lunging at, battering woman in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thirty-three-year-old Aphner Gustave is accused in a case from a week ago at an Orange County complex on the east side. The victim said she ordered alcohol from the delivery app GoPuff, and when the driver checked her I.D., he "lunged in with his hand out and touched his right hand to her left breast,” according to the arrest report.
WESH
Orange County house fire leads to roof collapse, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue received reports of a fire Friday. Fire officials said on Friday, they received a 911 call around 3:09 a.m. The fire was located on East Colonial Drive at an abandoned home, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. As fire crews responded...
Former hospital could become site for new homes in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A former hospital could become the site of new homes in Ormond Beach. The oceanside hospital closed after Hurricane Irma in 2017. There is a plan to build 15 homes on the site and to use a lot across the street to build a new hotel.
Man charged with arson in connection with blaze at iconic Orlando ice cream shop
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 58-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fire at an iconic ice cream shop in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood, records show. The fire happened May 20 at Goff’s Drive In on South Orange Blossom Trail near West Church Street. The shop has...
WESH
Deputies: Clermont man beat wife, stepson to death with hammer before raping witness
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — New details came in on a double murder and rape uncovered in Lake County Wednesday. Investigators say Justin Jones killed two people with a hammer and one of the victims was a teenager. Justin Jones, 41, refused to go in front of a judge Thursday...
UCF police report increase in extortion cases targeting college-aged men
ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF police officers are seeing an increase in extortion cases targeting college-aged men. Officers said the people initiating the schemes pose online as young women and use a game, app or social media account to meet and communicate with their victims. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Citrus County Chronicle
After found with pistol, narcotics, Inverness man tells deputies he was going to drug deal
An Inverness man and repeat felon taken into custody for allegedly concealing a loaded pistol alongside a baggie of various narcotics told authorities he was on his way to a drug deal. Brian John Murphy, 42, also admitted to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies during an Aug. 21 traffic stop...
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
Man Dies in Plane Crash During Memorial Flight to Scatter Father’s Ashes
As a family mourned the passing of their father recently, the situation turned even more tragic this past weekend. The man’s grieving son died in a plane crash along with the pilot while scattering his father’s ashes during the memorial flight. On Sunday, 61-year-old pilot Douglas A. Johnson...
WSVN-TV
Teacher hits student in Orlando school
(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
fox35orlando.com
Family of Florida teen shot to death in car at apartment complex pleads for help finding killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Raniyah Gandy, the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed June 1 in her car at a Central Florida apartment complex, is asking for the public's help finding her killer. Family and friends of Raniyah gathered on Tuesday for a news conference wearing T-shirts...
