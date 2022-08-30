ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

WJHL

Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Moorhouse: Retiring opens new doors for KCS

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After announcing his intention to retire as the superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, Jeff Moorhouse told News Channel 11 that the decision was bittersweet. “At this point, you reflect over your career and the relationships that you’ve built over the course of that career and the things that you’ve accomplished,” Moorhouse […]
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Closings mark Labor Day – the official final holiday of summer

All city and county offices will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday – the last holiday of the summer. Because of the holiday, the garbage collection schedule for the week has been altered. Monday through Thursday will be collected one day late with Thursday and Friday being collected on Friday.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Unanimous vote changes Johnson City flag

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to change the city’s flag Thursday night, swapping the nearly 60-year-old design for a new pattern. “We’re doing our best to honor everything that came before us and everything we stand for now and everything we desire to be in the future,” said J.T […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

High School Football: 3 teams who had better starts than expected

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee will mark Week 3 of high school football Friday night, as Virginia heads into its second week. A few games in, it’s clear some teams have more to look forward to this season than others. However, some teams have surprised everyone by kicking off the season with a better […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Steve Finney sworn in as district attorney of First Judicial District

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s First Judicial District, consisting of Unicoi, Carter, Johnson and Washington counties, has a new district attorney general. Steve Finney took the oath of office Thursday morning at the George Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Finney takes the position after more than a decade spent as an assistant district attorney. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
cartercountysports.com

Cyclones Come Up Short In Greeneville

Elizabethton was unable to get anything going on Friday night. The Cyclones dropped a hard-fought 21-0 decision to Greeneville in a crucial Region 1-A contest at Burley Stadium. “Tonight was about us having zero offense,” Elizabethton Head Coach Shawn Witten said. “We couldn’t establish the run game. We just couldn’t...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Warriors Path close to completing renovation project

KINGSPORT — Renovations are ongoing at Warriors Path State Park as the state finishes up a new marina and repaves almost all of the park’s roadways. The centerpiece of the project, a 4,300-square-foot marina, is almost finished, park officials said.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health: 153 COVID patients hospitalized, 10 children in Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday, Ballad Health announced 153 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized across the hospital system. In its weekly COVID-19 scorecard, Ballad also reported 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients are receiving care at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. As of Friday, 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and two are dependent […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Chancery & Circuit Courts & Realty Transfers

Mariela Nunez Earhart v. Raymond Douglas Earhart Jr…..Divorce. Pamela Stewart v. Heather Renee Stewart….Order of Protection. Jennifer Young vs. Edward Young (divorce) Louis Faw vs. Branden Washington and Richard Grindstaff (damages/personal injury) Realty Transfers. The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Pungo Farm pumpkin patch opening in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Pungo pumpkin farm is set to open in Nickelsville, Virginia on Saturday, complete with all the fall activities that accompany them. According to a Facebook post from Pungo Farms, the business opens its fields Saturday at 209 Pungo Drive. “Pungo Farms started in 2018 with a few chickens and a […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
elizabethton.com

Lady Cyclones pick up second win in a row

The Elizabethton Lady Cyclones win second game in a row defeating Providence Academy in four sets. The Lady Cyclones volleyball team came out strong taking the first two sets 25-12, 25-19, before losing the third set 24-26. Elizabethton bounced back taking the final set 25-21 on Thursday night in John Treadway Gym.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Carter County Government Starts Anew with Swearing in Ceremony

The Carter County Courthouse was packed with a standing room only crowd at noon on Wednesday as both new and returning members of the county’s government was sworn into office. The ceremony began as all three returning judges from the 1st Judicial Criminal Court were sworn in. Judges Lisa...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Greene Devils shut out Cyclones for first time since 2000

GREENEVILLE – The Greeneville Greene Devils were still steamed after being eliminated from the 2021 football playoffs after they broke the Cyclones’ 31-game win streak inside Citizens Bank Stadium during the regular season only to be defeated by the Cyclones in the postseason. Friday night in Burley Stadium,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

No injuries reported in Fall Branch barn fire

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several agencies responded to a hay barn fire at the 400 block of Painter Road Thursday night. According to fire officials with the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, crews used 25,000 gallons of water to douse the flames, and the barn was a total loss. No one was injured during […]
FALL BRANCH, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Woman embezzled from local store

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers arrested a Johnson City woman on Wednesday after they say they discovered months worth of fraudulent returns from a local business. According to a JCPD release, officers were called to a Bargain Hunt discount store on Browns Mill Road by loss prevention employees. When […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

