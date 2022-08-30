Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
Moorhouse: Retiring opens new doors for KCS
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After announcing his intention to retire as the superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, Jeff Moorhouse told News Channel 11 that the decision was bittersweet. “At this point, you reflect over your career and the relationships that you’ve built over the course of that career and the things that you’ve accomplished,” Moorhouse […]
elizabethton.com
Closings mark Labor Day – the official final holiday of summer
All city and county offices will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday – the last holiday of the summer. Because of the holiday, the garbage collection schedule for the week has been altered. Monday through Thursday will be collected one day late with Thursday and Friday being collected on Friday.
Unanimous vote changes Johnson City flag
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to change the city’s flag Thursday night, swapping the nearly 60-year-old design for a new pattern. “We’re doing our best to honor everything that came before us and everything we stand for now and everything we desire to be in the future,” said J.T […]
High School Football: 3 teams who had better starts than expected
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee will mark Week 3 of high school football Friday night, as Virginia heads into its second week. A few games in, it’s clear some teams have more to look forward to this season than others. However, some teams have surprised everyone by kicking off the season with a better […]
Ballad urgent care in Greeneville temporarily closed due to staff shortage
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health announced on Friday, Sept. 2 that its urgent care clinic in Greeneville will be temporarily closed. The health system originally said in a tweet that Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care Clinic located at 438 E Vann Road will not open on Friday due to staffing shortages. The hospital […]
Johnson City Press
Local officials receive requests for data from the 2020 presidential election
As they prepare for the Nov. 8 election, local election officials say they are dealing with numerous requests from residents seeking records from the 2020 presidential contest. Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said a recent flurry of inquiries for that election data comes as her staff works on...
Steve Finney sworn in as district attorney of First Judicial District
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s First Judicial District, consisting of Unicoi, Carter, Johnson and Washington counties, has a new district attorney general. Steve Finney took the oath of office Thursday morning at the George Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Finney takes the position after more than a decade spent as an assistant district attorney. […]
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tennessee sheriff announces addition of new Chief Deputy John Rose
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the addition of John Rose to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Rose will work alongside Chief Deputy of Administration John Lowry. Rose is a graduate of ETSU, earning an Associate of Science in Law Enforcement in 1982, a Bachelor of...
cartercountysports.com
Cyclones Come Up Short In Greeneville
Elizabethton was unable to get anything going on Friday night. The Cyclones dropped a hard-fought 21-0 decision to Greeneville in a crucial Region 1-A contest at Burley Stadium. “Tonight was about us having zero offense,” Elizabethton Head Coach Shawn Witten said. “We couldn’t establish the run game. We just couldn’t...
Kingsport Times-News
Warriors Path close to completing renovation project
KINGSPORT — Renovations are ongoing at Warriors Path State Park as the state finishes up a new marina and repaves almost all of the park’s roadways. The centerpiece of the project, a 4,300-square-foot marina, is almost finished, park officials said.
Ballad Health: 153 COVID patients hospitalized, 10 children in Niswonger
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday, Ballad Health announced 153 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized across the hospital system. In its weekly COVID-19 scorecard, Ballad also reported 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients are receiving care at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. As of Friday, 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and two are dependent […]
elizabethton.com
Chancery & Circuit Courts & Realty Transfers
Mariela Nunez Earhart v. Raymond Douglas Earhart Jr…..Divorce. Pamela Stewart v. Heather Renee Stewart….Order of Protection. Jennifer Young vs. Edward Young (divorce) Louis Faw vs. Branden Washington and Richard Grindstaff (damages/personal injury) Realty Transfers. The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the...
Pungo Farm pumpkin patch opening in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Pungo pumpkin farm is set to open in Nickelsville, Virginia on Saturday, complete with all the fall activities that accompany them. According to a Facebook post from Pungo Farms, the business opens its fields Saturday at 209 Pungo Drive. “Pungo Farms started in 2018 with a few chickens and a […]
elizabethton.com
Lady Cyclones pick up second win in a row
The Elizabethton Lady Cyclones win second game in a row defeating Providence Academy in four sets. The Lady Cyclones volleyball team came out strong taking the first two sets 25-12, 25-19, before losing the third set 24-26. Elizabethton bounced back taking the final set 25-21 on Thursday night in John Treadway Gym.
elizabethton.com
Carter County Government Starts Anew with Swearing in Ceremony
The Carter County Courthouse was packed with a standing room only crowd at noon on Wednesday as both new and returning members of the county’s government was sworn into office. The ceremony began as all three returning judges from the 1st Judicial Criminal Court were sworn in. Judges Lisa...
elizabethton.com
Greene Devils shut out Cyclones for first time since 2000
GREENEVILLE – The Greeneville Greene Devils were still steamed after being eliminated from the 2021 football playoffs after they broke the Cyclones’ 31-game win streak inside Citizens Bank Stadium during the regular season only to be defeated by the Cyclones in the postseason. Friday night in Burley Stadium,...
No injuries reported in Fall Branch barn fire
FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several agencies responded to a hay barn fire at the 400 block of Painter Road Thursday night. According to fire officials with the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, crews used 25,000 gallons of water to douse the flames, and the barn was a total loss. No one was injured during […]
JCPD: Woman embezzled from local store
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers arrested a Johnson City woman on Wednesday after they say they discovered months worth of fraudulent returns from a local business. According to a JCPD release, officers were called to a Bargain Hunt discount store on Browns Mill Road by loss prevention employees. When […]
