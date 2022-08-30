Read full article on original website
KTNV
California car crash closes down US-95 roads near border, causes massive delays
(KTNV) — A crash in California has shut down southbound US-95 after Laughlin Highway, causing massive, extended delays. Authorities say a Ford Mustang and another vehicle crashed head-on just north of Interstate 40 around 8:50 a.m., CalTrans and California Highway Patrol records state. The crash will close down the roadway for several hours while an investigation is conducted.
