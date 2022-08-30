ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KTNV

California car crash closes down US-95 roads near border, causes massive delays

(KTNV) — A crash in California has shut down southbound US-95 after Laughlin Highway, causing massive, extended delays. Authorities say a Ford Mustang and another vehicle crashed head-on just north of Interstate 40 around 8:50 a.m., CalTrans and California Highway Patrol records state. The crash will close down the roadway for several hours while an investigation is conducted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTNV

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Sept. 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The heat continues. The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Tuesday, September 6 for Southern Nevada with the exception of Sheep Range and Spring Mountains. Saturday's forecast high of 107° falls 1° shy of the daily temperature record of 108°, set in 1982. Sunday...
NEVADA STATE

