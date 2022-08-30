Read full article on original website
BBC
Man, 90, stabbed wife to quieten her, Old Bailey hears
A 90-year-old man accused of trying to murder his unwell wife told a court he stabbed her to "quieten her down" after she woke him up one night. Edward Turpin allegedly lost patience with caring for Joan Turpin, also 90, at their home in Orpington, south-east London. The Old Bailey...
BBC
Dylan Price: Man arrested a year after teen found dead on road
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old on a country road last year. Dylan Price's body was found on the B4385 Brampton Road near Bishop's Castle in Shropshire last September. A post-mortem examination revealed his injuries to be consistent with a being hit by...
BBC
Three Canadian police charged in toddler shooting death
Three Canadian police officers have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-month-old child in November 2020. The charges were announced following a nearly two year investigation by Ontario police watchdog, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU). The boy, Jameson Shapiro, was killed when police shot at the truck driven...
BBC
Tallaght, Dublin: Three siblings killed in 'violent incident'
Two girls and a young woman have died following "a violent incident" at a house in Tallaght, Dublin, An Garda Síochána (Irish police force) has said. Police were called to the scene in the Rossfield estate at about 00:30 local time on Sunday. The three siblings were taken...
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry
The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case
Memphis police say they have found the SUV Eliza Fletcher had been allegedly forced into. Authorities say they also detained the vehicle’s male occupant, but they still have not found Fletcher. Police searched Fletcher’s home Friday for clues, taking a laptop and garden shears and towing away a vehicle. The avid runner was on a morning jog early Friday near the University of Memphis when an unknown person approached, according to police. Fletcher was then allegedly forced into a dark SUV. Her prominent Memphis family offered $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.Sept. 3, 2022.
'Beyond Scared Straight' star Ashley Tropez, 24, is found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside an abandoned house she was squatting in
Troubled reality TV star Ashley Tropez has been found dead in an abandoned California home at 24 years of age after suffering 'traumatic injuries'. The former teen star of 'Beyond Scared Straight', a show that took teenagers to prisons in an effort to scare them into behaving better, was found dead on Friday inside a derelict home in Victorville, CA, local police said.
Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun
This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
BBC
Saudi Arabia investigates girls' orphanage beating video
Saudi authorities say they have opened an investigation after videos posted online appeared to show security forces beating teenage girls at an orphanage. In the unverified footage, police and officials in plainclothes are purportedly seen raiding the Social Education House in Khamis Mushait. One official seems to drag a screaming...
BBC
Man jailed for attacking blind wife with meat cleaver
A man has been jailed for nine years after striking his blind wife in the head with a meat cleaver. Jonathan Eldridge, 42, from Ryde on the Isle of Wight, told police he lost control when he returned home to see his wife Victoria had knocked his Xbox and TV on the floor.
BBC
Slough murder victim named by police
A man who died from a stab wound to the chest after he was found injured on a residential road has been named by police. Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, 24, from Slough, was found in Keel Drive, on Tuesday, at 13:45 BST. He was taken to hospital where he died. Thames...
BBC
Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom
Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
BBC
Robert Templeton jailed over 'Aladdin's cave' of weapons
A man who admitted having an "Aladdin's cave" of weapons and bomb components in his home has been jailed for a year. Robert James Templeton, 36, had pleaded guilty to having explosive substances and ammunition under suspicious circumstances. A court previously heard he was preparing for an economic breakdown. On...
Inside 'Cocaine Cassie's' intimate beachside wedding as the notorious drug mule blows the lid off the dodgy dealings in Sydney before she even went to Colombia
'Cocaine' Cassie Sainsbury has shared photographs of her beachside wedding with her Colombian partner as she prepares to bare all about her past as a drug mule. The convicted drug smuggler pulled back the curtains on the intimate ceremony in an exclusive tell-all with 7NEWS Spotlight, airing at 7pm on Sunday.
BBC
Tributes to loving father killed in crash
A motorcyclist killed in a crash involving four vehicles has been remembered as “as a joker who loved a laugh and banter”. Andrew Clark, 34, known as Clarky, died after the crash on Freemans Way in Haverfordwest on 26 August. His family have paid tribute to the “loving...
BBC
South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice
The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
BBC
Brighton: Man dies suddenly six weeks after serious assault
A man has died six weeks after he suffered a serious assault. Anthony Barrigan, 44, suffered serious injuries requiring hospital treatment after being attacked in Windsor Street, Brighton, on 18 June. He was discharged and moved to Birmingham to continue his recovery. Sussex Police said Mr Barrigan died unexpectedly on...
BBC
Derbyshire teens arrested after dog walker assaulted
Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was seriously injured while walking his dog. Derbyshire Police said a 60-year-old man was walking at Osborne's Pond in Shipley Country Park, near Heanor, on Friday evening when he was assaulted by "a group of youths". He is currently being treated in...
BBC
Family of Sikh priest attacked in Manchester appeal for help
The family of a Sikh priest "left for dead" in an attack more than two months ago have appealed for help to catch his attacker. The unnamed 62-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries and has been in hospital since the attack in the centre of Manchester on 23 June.
