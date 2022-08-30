ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simple Minds star Jim Kerr’s brother Paul is charged with stalking and harassing a superfan of the band – from his prison cell after he got nine years for similar offences

 4 days ago

The brother of Simple Minds lead singer Jim Kerr has been charged with conducting a campaign of online stalking and harassment, placing him in breach of a restraining order.

In January 2020, Paul Kerr, 58, had a restraining order made against him after threatening to kill a superfan of the band, John Fagan, and attack his wife during a long-running stalking campaign.

Today, he appeared at Hove Crown Court, by video link from Wayland Prison in Norfolk, to answer charges of further stalking and harassing Mr Fagan.

The court was told that Kerr was unrepresented because of the industrial dispute over legal aid between criminal barristers in England and Wales and the government.

As a result, the charges were not put – and Judge Jeremy Gold adjourned Kerr’s case until Tuesday, September 13.

Paul Kerr, 58, brother of Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr, is accused of stalking a man from the end of January 2020 to early July the same year
Paul Kerr is the younger brother of Simple Minds lead singer Jim Kerr (pictured) who achieved fame in the 1980s with hits Don't You Forget About Me 
Hove Crown Court was told that Kerr was unrepresented because of the industrial dispute over legal aid between criminal barristers in England and Wales and the government

According to the charges, Kerr is alleged to have stalked Mr Fagan, causing him serious alarm or distress, having ‘a substantial adverse effect on his usual day-to-day activities’.

This involved sending letters to the police and NHS, making untrue allegations and comments about Mr Fagan.

Kerr is also alleged to have sent several letters ‘which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Lewes Crown Court’.

The indefinite restraining order was imposed by Judge Stephen Mooney on Monday, January 6, 2020.

Kerr is alleged to have continued to stalk and harass Mr Fagan from the end of January 2020 to early July the same year.

