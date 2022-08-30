Read full article on original website
'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Surprises Aunt With Emotional Home Makeover in Exclusive Clip for 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'
Kandi Burruss may have already welcomed fans into her own home and life on Real Housewives of Atlanta, but this coming Friday, she is taking fans inside her Aunt Bertha's Atlanta, Georgia home for a sweeping renovation. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek clip of Friday's episode of the CBS home design series Secret Celebrity Renovation, Burruss recruits the help of Nischelle Turner and the interior design team at the heart of the show to give her aunt's home a much-needed update.
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note
A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
'Teen Mom' Cheyenne Floyd Admits She's at One of the 'Lowest Times' in Her Life Ahead of 'The Next Chapter' Premiere (Exclusive)
Cheyenne Floyd is asking Teen Mom viewers to "be kind" as she gets ready to show the "raw" and "real" truth of an incredibly difficult time of her life on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The Teen Mom OG alum opened up to PopCulture.com about being in "one of the lowest times of [her] life" ahead of the Tuesday, Sept. 6 premiere, admitting she was "really freaking out" waiting for the debut.
Jennifer Hudson Will Reunite With Her 'American Idol' Past With First Talk Show Guest
Jennifer Hudson is making her talk show debut, and her first guest will be an old American Idol acquaintance. The premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show will feature a conversation between Hudson and former American Idol judge Simon Cowell, their first since Hudson competed in season 3 of the singing reality series.
'Wheel of Fortune' Vanna White: Details to Know About the Legendary Letter-Turner
Wheel of Fortune letter-turner Vanna White is a legendary pop-cultural icon, who has been gracing television screens for decades, and she continues to shine every year. She even hosted the game show back in late 2019, after Pat Sajak was hospitalized for intestinal blockage. White later revealed to Vulture that she had very little time to prepare herself for hosting, however, as it all happened very fast and she was only given a 30-minute heads up.
'Game of Thrones': King Joffrey Actor Jack Gleeson Just Got Married
Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson, who played the despicable King Joffrey in the hot HBO series, just got married in his home country. The Mirror reports that Gleeson wed his longtime Roisin O'Mahony, a UK-based actress and comedian. The pair said their I Do's in a quaint ceremony in Kerry, Ireland.
Kelsea Ballerini's Estranged Husband Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Divorce Filing
Kelsea Ballerini's estranged husband Morgan Evans has broken his silence on her recent divorce filing, seeking to end their marriage. Radar reports that Evans took to Instagram to share a brief statement on his Stories thread, writing, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."
Jinger Duggar's New Book Scrutinized for Being 'Tone Deaf'
Counting On's Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo collaborated on an inspirational book for children, but fans disagreed with how the couple addressed particular topics. Jeremy and Jinger released You Can Shine So Bright! in August 2022, but many reviewers expressed concern that it is racially insensitive and ableist. The short picture book depicts characters exemplifying love, joy, patience, and peace as the biblical "fruits of the spirit."
2 Longtime 'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Exit Ahead of Season 31
Dancing With the Stars is undergoing some major changes as it looks ahead to a new season. Ahead of he hit dancing competition's Season 31 premiere, its first season streaming exclusively on Disney+, both Lindsay Arnold and Sharna Burgess have exited Dancing With the Stars as professional dancers. In back-to-back announcements this week, the duo announced they are officially hanging up their dancing shoes.
'Backstreet Boys': AJ McLean Displays Cut Figure Amid Sobriety Transformation
AJ McLean is celebrating a milestone in his sobriety journey. The Backstreet Boys member posted two body transformation pictures taken a year apart on Instagram, showing his progress in sobriety. In the photos, "dad bod" McLean poses with two peace signs alongside more muscled images of him getting pumped in the gym.
'Little People, Big World': Tori Roloff Gets Emotional as Son Jackson Takes Major Life Step
Jackson Roloff, eldest son of Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff, started kindergarten on Aug. 31, and his mom captured heartwarming Instagram photos of her new elementary schooler. Jackson, 5, showed off his school outfit with a confident smile as he posed proudly with his hands behind his back, anticipating his latest life milestone as he prepared to begin a new chapter.
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
'Tales of the Walking Dead': Anthony Edwards and Poppy Liu Debate 'Chompers' in Exclusive Clip
Tales of the Walking Dead is currently airing on AMC and is the fourth television series in The Walking Dead franchise. The fourth episode of the six-episode season premieres on Sept. 4 and features Anthony Edwards and Poppy Liu. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode which shows Amy (Liu) having a conversation with Dr. Everett (Edwards).
'The Bachelorette': Logan Palmer Directly Addresses 'Conspiracy' Claims Over His Exit
The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer addressed the conspiracies floating among Bachelor Nation about his sudden exit from the ABC series. Palmer, 26, made it to Week 6 before he was disqualified because he tested positive for COVID-19. During a stop on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast Thursday, Palmer insisted there was nothing more salacious about his exit.
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Makes Big Move in Divorce From Matthew Lawrence
Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke came to an agreement with her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence on their divorce. The dancing pro agreed to an "uncontested" divorce with the Boy Meets World alum, bringing their divorce to a quick end and claiming they've filed their own agreement with the court.
'Snake in the Grass': A Scar Clue Threatens to Unveil the Snake in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Another "snake" is on the loose on USA Network's Snake in the Grass. In a sneak peek of the Sept. 5 episode, the contestants find a clue that will help lead them to the identity of the snake amongst them. But, will it help narrow things down or lead to more finger-pointing?
Dolly Parton Reveals Surprising New Endeavor
Dolly Parton has already had plenty of success in her different career paths, including her award-winning country music career and a string of Netflix and other films, but now she has her sights set on a new venture: dog clothing. The country music icon has officially launched Doggy Parton, a line of dog apparel and accessories produced in partnership with SportPet Designs.
Chris Rock Finally Opens up About Will Smith and Their Infamous Oscars Moment
Chris Rock has made plenty of jokes about his physical encounter with Will Smith at the Oscars, but the comedian has finally broken his silence on more serious terms. According to The Daily Mail, Rock ditched the "dignified silence" while kicking off his UK tour with Dave Chappelle. Rock and...
