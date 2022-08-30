ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Surprises Aunt With Emotional Home Makeover in Exclusive Clip for 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

Kandi Burruss may have already welcomed fans into her own home and life on Real Housewives of Atlanta, but this coming Friday, she is taking fans inside her Aunt Bertha's Atlanta, Georgia home for a sweeping renovation. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek clip of Friday's episode of the CBS home design series Secret Celebrity Renovation, Burruss recruits the help of Nischelle Turner and the interior design team at the heart of the show to give her aunt's home a much-needed update.
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note

A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Sidora
Person
Josiah
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Cheyenne Floyd Admits She's at One of the 'Lowest Times' in Her Life Ahead of 'The Next Chapter' Premiere (Exclusive)

Cheyenne Floyd is asking Teen Mom viewers to "be kind" as she gets ready to show the "raw" and "real" truth of an incredibly difficult time of her life on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The Teen Mom OG alum opened up to PopCulture.com about being in "one of the lowest times of [her] life" ahead of the Tuesday, Sept. 6 premiere, admitting she was "really freaking out" waiting for the debut.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune' Vanna White: Details to Know About the Legendary Letter-Turner

Wheel of Fortune letter-turner Vanna White is a legendary pop-cultural icon, who has been gracing television screens for decades, and she continues to shine every year. She even hosted the game show back in late 2019, after Pat Sajak was hospitalized for intestinal blockage. White later revealed to Vulture that she had very little time to prepare herself for hosting, however, as it all happened very fast and she was only given a 30-minute heads up.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Game of Thrones': King Joffrey Actor Jack Gleeson Just Got Married

Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson, who played the despicable King Joffrey in the hot HBO series, just got married in his home country. The Mirror reports that Gleeson wed his longtime Roisin O'Mahony, a UK-based actress and comedian. The pair said their I Do's in a quaint ceremony in Kerry, Ireland.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Rhoa#The Real Housewives#Popculture Com#Bravo
Popculture

Kelsea Ballerini's Estranged Husband Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Divorce Filing

Kelsea Ballerini's estranged husband Morgan Evans has broken his silence on her recent divorce filing, seeking to end their marriage. Radar reports that Evans took to Instagram to share a brief statement on his Stories thread, writing, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Jinger Duggar's New Book Scrutinized for Being 'Tone Deaf'

Counting On's Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo collaborated on an inspirational book for children, but fans disagreed with how the couple addressed particular topics. Jeremy and Jinger released You Can Shine So Bright! in August 2022, but many reviewers expressed concern that it is racially insensitive and ableist. The short picture book depicts characters exemplifying love, joy, patience, and peace as the biblical "fruits of the spirit."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

2 Longtime 'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Exit Ahead of Season 31

Dancing With the Stars is undergoing some major changes as it looks ahead to a new season. Ahead of he hit dancing competition's Season 31 premiere, its first season streaming exclusively on Disney+, both Lindsay Arnold and Sharna Burgess have exited Dancing With the Stars as professional dancers. In back-to-back announcements this week, the duo announced they are officially hanging up their dancing shoes.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Backstreet Boys': AJ McLean Displays Cut Figure Amid Sobriety Transformation

AJ McLean is celebrating a milestone in his sobriety journey. The Backstreet Boys member posted two body transformation pictures taken a year apart on Instagram, showing his progress in sobriety. In the photos, "dad bod" McLean poses with two peace signs alongside more muscled images of him getting pumped in the gym.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Tori Roloff Gets Emotional as Son Jackson Takes Major Life Step

Jackson Roloff, eldest son of Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff, started kindergarten on Aug. 31, and his mom captured heartwarming Instagram photos of her new elementary schooler. Jackson, 5, showed off his school outfit with a confident smile as he posed proudly with his hands behind his back, anticipating his latest life milestone as he prepared to begin a new chapter.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'The Bachelorette': Logan Palmer Directly Addresses 'Conspiracy' Claims Over His Exit

The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer addressed the conspiracies floating among Bachelor Nation about his sudden exit from the ABC series. Palmer, 26, made it to Week 6 before he was disqualified because he tested positive for COVID-19. During a stop on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast Thursday, Palmer insisted there was nothing more salacious about his exit.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Dolly Parton Reveals Surprising New Endeavor

Dolly Parton has already had plenty of success in her different career paths, including her award-winning country music career and a string of Netflix and other films, but now she has her sights set on a new venture: dog clothing. The country music icon has officially launched Doggy Parton, a line of dog apparel and accessories produced in partnership with SportPet Designs.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy