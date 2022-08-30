ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

On This Day: Hank Williams Records ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’ in 1949

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

Hank Williams is one of the most iconic figures in the history of country music . When many think of “classic country” Hank’s is the first name that comes to mind. His catalog traverses the highs and lows of the genre. Ol’ Hank sings about heartbreak, honky tonking, and everything in between. However, many fans would agree that he was at his best when he was singing about pain.

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” started out as a B-side to “My Bucket’s Got a Hole In It.” However, it has become one of Hank Williams’ signature songs. Seventy-three years ago today, Hank stepped into the Herzog Studio in Cincinnati, Ohio to record the song that would become an iconic part of country music history.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WXYjm74WFI Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I'M SO LONESOME I COULD CRY (1949) by Hank Williams (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WXYjm74WFI)

Hank Williams’ Signature Song Almost Sounded Different

Before going into the studio, Hank Williams wanted “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” to be a spoken-word track. However, according to American Songwriter , someone convinced Hank to add a melody to the lyrics instead. This allowed Williams’ vocal inflections to make the pain in the song feel even more real.

Hank Williams recorded several spoken-word tracks and they’re moving. However, it’s hard to imagine this iconic song being spoken. The whippoorwill wouldn’t sound so blue and the robin’s weeping would be as heartbreaking without Williams’ vocal inflections. Additionally, the melody made room for some great steel guitar.

The Controversy Surrounding “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”

Most believe that Hank Williams wrote this iconic song and most of the rest of his catalog. In fact, American Songwriter reports that Mac Wiseman and Bill Monroe both claimed to be in the room with Williams when he penned it. They both claim to have added lines to the iconic song.

Music journalist Chet Flippo and Kentucky historian W. Lynn Nickell both believe that a 19-year-old Kentuckian songwriter named Paul Gilley actually penned the song and others including “Cold, Cold Heart”. However, this doesn’t mean that Hank Williams stole the lyrics from Gilley. Instead, Flippo and Nickell claim that Williams paid Gilley for the songs.

In 1981, Flippo wrote that Gilley traveled to Nashville to meet with Hank and sell him more songs after the success of the first two songs that he allegedly penned. Flippo states that Williams paid the young Kentuckian for the songs as well as the rights to them. This means that Gilley would have given up the right to have his name on the records as a writer or receive royalties from sales.

Unfortunately, Paul Gilley drowned in a friend’s pond at the age of 27 in 1957. Hank Williams died on the road on New Year’s Day in 1953. So, no one who had first-hand knowledge of any partnership between the two is still alive.

In any event, Hank Williams made it his own seventy-three years ago when he recorded it. Since then, countless artists have covered it and none can touch the original. Whether Williams or Gilley penned the song, it will forever be linked to Hank and his musical legacy.

The post On This Day: Hank Williams Records ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’ in 1949 appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Black Bear Killed After Attacking Person in Colorado

Recently, authorities were forced to put down a Colorado black bear after the animal attacked a local resident, leaving them with a serious arm injury. According to Out There Colorado, news of an early morning black bear attack broke on Wednesday, August 31st. The outlet states the initial report was received around 2 a.m. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers responded to the scene with personnel were called to Castle Valley Ranch Neighborhood.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Why the Producers Tried to Keep Burt Reynolds’ Role Small

Gunsmoke producers were so threatened by Burt Reynolds’ raw charisma that they admitted to holding him back on the classic tv western. According to a recent MeTV article, the producers even openly said they kept Reynolds sidelined. Reynolds played Native American blacksmith Quint Asper. He was introduced to the show in 1963 during season 8. Though a supporting character, he quickly became a breakout fan favorite. Supposedly, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was named after Reynolds’ character.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Outsider.com

Anne Heche’s Son Files Major Request in Court Following Her Death

Actress Anne Heche passed away earlier this month following a horrific car crash. Her son recently filed a court request pertaining to her will. Heche died without a will. Her oldest son, Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, has made a request to control his mother’s fortune, per the New York Post. He wrote that “Heche’s personal property and annual income were ‘unknown.'” His younger brother, Atlas Tupper, 13, would be represented by Laffoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

’TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Can’t Get Over Hoda Kotb’s Wild Swimsuit Stunt

For weeks, TODAY Show fans have noticed a palpable tension between hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Overall, the two women are credited with heading the morning talk show in the direction that it currently runs. However, recently, Kotb has been embracing her relationship with another of the TODAY Show‘s hosts, Jenna Bush Hager. In a new Instagram post though, Hager and Kotb are sharing a friendly feud of their own. Recalling their polar plunge earlier this year, the former is making fun of the 58-year-old mom of two for her pathetic attempt. See the clip below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Mac Wiseman
Person
Bill Monroe
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed

In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#On This Day#The Herzog Studio#Javascript#American Songwriter
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Did Mike Wolfe Just Reveal Massive Season 24 News?

Finding a unique way to capture both the history of America and the antics of a reality show, the History Channel found success in American Pickers. Featuring hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the pair traveled all over the country, finding and educating viewers on a past many of them didn’t even know existed. From cars to children’s toys, the series incorporated hundreds of years’ worth of history into a single episode. And with 23 seasons and over 300 episodes, American Pickers appeared to be a hit until the announcement of Fritz’s firing. Since the departure of Fritz, the series found itself struggling with viewers, even with Wolfe returning. Still, as the ratings aren’t what they used to be, recently, Mike Wolfe dropped a hint about what the future might hold.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

These Flesh-Eating ‘Mini-Shark’ Bugs Are Terrorizing US Beaches

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, “mini shark bugs” have developed a taste for Californian beach goers toes. On Sunday, CBS 8 San Diego reported that beachgoers had been bitten on various beaches near the city. A local, Tara Sauvage, claims to have bitten by the nasty creatures. “I had blood all over my foot and in between my toes,” Sauvage said. “It was like small piranhas had bit me.” However, she told reporters that a quick rinse with water made the pain go away after a few minutes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Outsider.com

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Big Announcement Amid Morgan Evans Divorce

Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini is making waves these days as her very public split from husband Morgan Evans continues. News broke earlier this week that the 28-year-old singer filed for divorce from fellow country music star Morgan Evans. In the announcement, Ballerini shared with her fans that she wanted them to hear the news from “me directly that I am going through a divorce.” However, Ballerini changed the conversation recently as she shares a bit of good news on her Twitter page, announcing the long-awaited release of her latest album, What I have.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

WATCH: Fox Puts Filthy Juke Moves on Enormous Golden Eagle to Avoid Getting Snatched Up

In the outdoors, it is a battle of instinct, skill, and sometimes a little bit of luck. This golden eagle was swiping at the air going after this fox. In a video straight out of a nature documentary, a red fox has to defend itself from one of the largest airborne predators in the United States. With sharp talons and keen eyesight, it isn’t often that these raptors miss.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

553K+
Followers
59K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy