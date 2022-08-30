On This Day: Hank Williams Records ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’ in 1949

Hank Williams is one of the most iconic figures in the history of country music . When many think of “classic country” Hank’s is the first name that comes to mind. His catalog traverses the highs and lows of the genre. Ol’ Hank sings about heartbreak, honky tonking, and everything in between. However, many fans would agree that he was at his best when he was singing about pain.

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” started out as a B-side to “My Bucket’s Got a Hole In It.” However, it has become one of Hank Williams’ signature songs. Seventy-three years ago today, Hank stepped into the Herzog Studio in Cincinnati, Ohio to record the song that would become an iconic part of country music history.

Hank Williams’ Signature Song Almost Sounded Different

Before going into the studio, Hank Williams wanted “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” to be a spoken-word track. However, according to American Songwriter , someone convinced Hank to add a melody to the lyrics instead. This allowed Williams’ vocal inflections to make the pain in the song feel even more real.

Hank Williams recorded several spoken-word tracks and they’re moving. However, it’s hard to imagine this iconic song being spoken. The whippoorwill wouldn’t sound so blue and the robin’s weeping would be as heartbreaking without Williams’ vocal inflections. Additionally, the melody made room for some great steel guitar.

The Controversy Surrounding “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”

Most believe that Hank Williams wrote this iconic song and most of the rest of his catalog. In fact, American Songwriter reports that Mac Wiseman and Bill Monroe both claimed to be in the room with Williams when he penned it. They both claim to have added lines to the iconic song.

Music journalist Chet Flippo and Kentucky historian W. Lynn Nickell both believe that a 19-year-old Kentuckian songwriter named Paul Gilley actually penned the song and others including “Cold, Cold Heart”. However, this doesn’t mean that Hank Williams stole the lyrics from Gilley. Instead, Flippo and Nickell claim that Williams paid Gilley for the songs.

In 1981, Flippo wrote that Gilley traveled to Nashville to meet with Hank and sell him more songs after the success of the first two songs that he allegedly penned. Flippo states that Williams paid the young Kentuckian for the songs as well as the rights to them. This means that Gilley would have given up the right to have his name on the records as a writer or receive royalties from sales.

Unfortunately, Paul Gilley drowned in a friend’s pond at the age of 27 in 1957. Hank Williams died on the road on New Year’s Day in 1953. So, no one who had first-hand knowledge of any partnership between the two is still alive.

In any event, Hank Williams made it his own seventy-three years ago when he recorded it. Since then, countless artists have covered it and none can touch the original. Whether Williams or Gilley penned the song, it will forever be linked to Hank and his musical legacy.

