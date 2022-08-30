Read full article on original website
Related
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
actionnews5.com
WLOK’s Soul Stone Picnic returns to the Bluff City
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WLOK’s Stone Soul picnic is back in the Bluff City this Saturday, September 3. It’s a Labor Day weekend tradition for Memphis, filling Overton Park Shell with the sounds of foot tapping music, and the holy ghost. “I’ve never been to a city like...
actionnews5.com
Delta Fair returns to Mid-South in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 17th annual Delta Fair and Music Festival returns to the Memphis area Friday afternoon. Fairgrounds at Agricenter International will open at 4 p.m. Friday. The fair will be open at varying times everyday following until Sept. 11. Fair Director Mark Lovell said the fair will...
violetskyadventures.com
Take a Tour Along the Mississippi on a Riverboat
Hop on board one of the Memphis Riverboats to take a fun journey along the Mighty Mississippi River! Guests have options ranging from a peaceful Sunday Jazz Brunch or an exciting midnight Booze Cruise. Plus sightseeing and dinner cruises are available as well! Have some great food, listen to some upbeat music and take in the sights of the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford Eagle
Without beds to call their own, 50 Oxford-area children surprised with gift of sleep
Fifty Oxford-area children who routinely sleep on the floor, with others, or in makeshift arrangements now have beds to call their own, thanks to Ashley’s Hope to Dream program in partnership with Ole Miss Athletics. Believing they were coming to the Ole Miss campus to work out with players...
Memphis native lands starring role on new Apple TV+ series
Lily Brooks O’Briant was born in Memphis just over a decade ago. Now she’s nabbed a leading role in the new Apple TV+ series “Life By Ella.” Since the age of four, she’s been right at home on the stage and that has continued into her teenage years. O’Briant now has more acting credits to […]
Kait 8
Kitchen fire leaves one burned
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A kitchen fire at a Jonesboro home burned one person. The Jonesboro Fire Department told us the fire happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Summer Place. We’re told the person burned would be okay, and the family would be able...
actionnews5.com
Memphis celebrates 901 Day, list of free events
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are plenty of ways to celebrate 901 day. Here is a list of free events happening across the area Thursday:. This event is free to the public and parking will be available for guests in the Gossett Motors Parking Garage at no charge to attendees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 11 new Memphis restaurants
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 new Memphis restaurant spots you don’t want to miss, from Restaurant Iris to Felicia Suzanne’s. Watch their full interview now in the video...
Kait 8
Sept. 2: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Temperatures and humidity are a little higher this morning, but we’re still comfortable. Temperatures may struggle to rise in spots as clouds increase. Storms stay mostly off to the west. The Norfork area...
Get A Taste of Memphis at Tiger Lane Thursday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you are looking for a way to celebrate 901 Day Thursday night, you could try A Taste of Memphis. The City of Memphis Housing and Community Development is hosting its annual event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tiger Lane at Liberty Park. It’s free for admission and parking.
hotnewhiphop.com
Finesse2Tymes Talks Signing With Moneybagg Yo & Is Boo'd Up With Erica Banks
Finesse2Tymes is a rapper hailing from Memphis, Tennessee. Born Ricky Hampton, the artist has garnered quite the fanbase in the city, now he's preparing to make his presence known across the nation. Finesse was released from prison earlier this year, but he's wasted no time dropping music, getting signed, and starting a new relationship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
A Memphis Abduction and the Dilemma of Women Jogging Alone
Instances of female joggers being assaulted or abducted overwhelmingly occur when jogging alone. There is a difference between victim-blaming and solution-focused prevention of dangers. Addressing safety issues with family and friends who jog outdoors may help reduce this type of violence. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on September 2, 34-year-old teacher...
actionnews5.com
Memphis cheer companies accused of role in abuse, according to federal lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMC) - Two defendants named in a federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer are companies based in Memphis. A federal lawsuit was filed on Thursday by Storm Law Firm detailing a criminal conspiracy in which teenage athletes suffered abuse from Rockstar Cheer coaches. The lawsuit alleges that teenage boys...
actionnews5.com
TSU community remembers student killed in car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University community celebrated the life of a student who lost her life in a car crash in late August. Saturday, family and friends got the chance to say goodbye. On August 20th, 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis was in the front passenger seat...
Overton Park search connected to missing jogger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
BREAKING: Man Detained in Connection to Eliza Fletcher Kidnapping
DEVELOPING STORY: Memphis Police say they have located a car they believe was used in the kidnapping of school teacher Eliza Fletcher. “A male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained,” the police department said in a statement. “Eliza Fletcher has not been located.”. The 34-year-old mother...
westkentuckystar.com
Memphis interstate closed by truckload of spilled alfredo sauce
An 18-wheeler crashed into a wall on a Memphis interstate, spilling jars of Alfredo sauce and shutting down part of I-55 on Tuesday afternoon. Memphis police said that all northbound traffic in the area was shut down into the evening. TDOT cameras showed cars scooting by on the shoulder as...
Couples hire lawyer amid allegations of racial profiling at popular Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Allegations of racial profiling at a popular Memphis restaurant continue to pour into the FOX13 newsroom. Now two Memphis couples say they have retained a lawyer. Last week, FOX13 introduced a husband and wife who said they were asked to leave Houston’s Restaurant on Poplar Avenue...
Comments / 0