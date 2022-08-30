ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Big football weekend begins for LSU and Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU and Southern University football teams are preparing for their first kickoffs of the 2022 season. At 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, the Southern University Jaguars are set to take on Florida Memorial University. Meanwhile, the LSU Tigers will have their kickoff against Florida State University at 6:44 p.m. on Sunday, September 4.
