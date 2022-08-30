Wanted Man Apprehended After Armed Carjacking, Robbery In Oxon Hill: Police

Xavion Tyrell Proctor Photo Credit: Prince George's County Sheriff's Office

A wanted man is in police custody and facing a host of charges following an armed carjacking in Maryland earlier this month, according to authorities.

Xavion Tyrell Proctor was arrested by members of the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office Warrant/Fugitive Division following an incident in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill, the agency announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

According to the warrant, on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to the armed carjacking, where the victim was able to identify Proctor as a suspect.

It is alleged that Proctor and three others pointed a weapon at the victim, took their personal property, and fled the scene in the vehicle, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Deputies from the sheriff's office were able to identify Proctor as a suspect and he was located at an address in the 4500 block of Birch Tree Lane in Temple Hills, where he was taken into custody on the warrant without incident.

Proctor was charged with:

Carjacking;

First-degree assault;

Armed robbery;

Firearm use during a felony-violence crime;

Robbery;

Second-degree assault;

Theft of between $1,500 to under $25,000;

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle;

Breaking and entering motor vehicle - rogue and vagabond;

Possession of a handgun in a vehicle;

Possession of a loaded handgun on a person;

Unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.

No information about Proctor’s next court appearance has been released by the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office.

