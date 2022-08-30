ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

Wanted Man Apprehended After Armed Carjacking, Robbery In Oxon Hill: Police

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FEISs_0hbWwUGf00
Xavion Tyrell Proctor Photo Credit: Prince George's County Sheriff's Office

A wanted man is in police custody and facing a host of charges following an armed carjacking in Maryland earlier this month, according to authorities.

Xavion Tyrell Proctor was arrested by members of the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office Warrant/Fugitive Division following an incident in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill, the agency announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

According to the warrant, on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to the armed carjacking, where the victim was able to identify Proctor as a suspect.

It is alleged that Proctor and three others pointed a weapon at the victim, took their personal property, and fled the scene in the vehicle, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Deputies from the sheriff's office were able to identify Proctor as a suspect and he was located at an address in the 4500 block of Birch Tree Lane in Temple Hills, where he was taken into custody on the warrant without incident.

Proctor was charged with:

  • Carjacking;
  • First-degree assault;
  • Armed robbery;
  • Firearm use during a felony-violence crime;
  • Robbery;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Theft of between $1,500 to under $25,000;
  • Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle;
  • Breaking and entering motor vehicle - rogue and vagabond;
  • Possession of a handgun in a vehicle;
  • Possession of a loaded handgun on a person;
  • Unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.

No information about Proctor’s next court appearance has been released by the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

Comments / 11

BatDance_$$$
4d ago

Look at all those charges! I'm so sick of this crap! I hope he's locked away in prison for MANY years!

Reply
8
Kenneth88
4d ago

Now the system needs to do its part keep him until his trail this bone head is a menace to society.

Reply(3)
6
Keo Storm
4d ago

Excellent ! Great Job Officers ! ✝️🇱🇷🙏

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Arrest Made in District Heights Deadly Shooting: Police

A suspect is in custody for a shooting that killed one man in District Heights, Maryland, authorities say. Police arrested Trevon Cox, 20, of Clinton in connection to the fatal shooting of Stanley Ramey, 28, of District Heights. Police were called to the scene of a shooting at 2100 block...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police arrest man in fatal Sandtown-Winchester shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested on Monday in connection with a fatal shooting last month, city police said. Joseph Lee Jones, 36, faces a number of charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons violations. Police said Jones shot 37-year-old Eric Christian White...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple Hills, MD
City
Oxon Hill, MD
State
Maryland State
Oxon Hill, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WUSA9

Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Police search for man accused of shooting juvenile in Southeast

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for 45-year-old Delmar Whitley who is accused of shooting a juvenile. Police say Whitley injured a kid Wednesday morning on Alabama Avenue in Southeast. They found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player

UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Robbery#Police#Prince George#The Prince George#Birch Tree Lane
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Suspect arrested after attempted armed carjacking in Pentagon City

(Updated at 1:20 p.m.) An alleged Wednesday evening carjacking attempt led to a crash and an arrest in Pentagon City. Police say a suspect who was armed with a gun tried to forcefully take a car from a driver at the intersection of 12th Street S. and S. Fern Street, near the future Amazon HQ2 campus and the DEA headquarters.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Suspect among 2 injured after police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in head-on crash in VA

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police released more details Friday about a police pursuit turned crash late Thursday in Alexandria, Virginia. According to VSP, a trooper was on I-395 near Route 648 in Arlington County around 10:27 p.m., when the trooper saw a vehicle on the side strike another vehicle. The trooper caught up with the striking vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police

An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
WJLA

Man found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in southeast DC: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was fatally shot in southeast D.C. early Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said. At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 18th and Q Street SE and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to MPD Commander of the 6th District Darnel Robinson.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Latest Victim Of Fatal Temple Hills Shooting Identified

Police have released the name of a victim who has died after being shot earlier this month in Temple Hills, authorities say. Anton Meachum, 29, succumbed to his injuries on Monday, Aug. 29 after being shot in the 2600 block of Colebrook Drive on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Prince George's County police.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Daily Voice

Young Baltimore Security Guard Gunned Down On Break: Report

More details have been released in the killing of a 19-year-old security guard earlier this week in Baltimore. Julian Fruh was on break at his new job for Allied Universal when he was shot near the Marble Hall Apartments on Marble Hall Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to police and a source speaking to CBS Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Firearm Recovered During DUI Checkpoint In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – On August 19, members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and members of the Maryland State Highway Administration conducted a DUI checkpoint on Route 210. Twenty-two traffic citations were issued, two civil citations were issued for drug possession, and...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
352K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy