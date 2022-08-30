EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds' search for a new home has found a front runner in the Lane Events Center, but not everyone is a fan of the proposed location. Those in the Friendly Neighborhood have voiced concerns over the proposed stadium, citing issues like noise and light pollution, with one resident saying that the concert held at the most recent Lane County Fair had already caused some issues for him.

