KVAL
Siuslaw Bridge will have hour-long traffic closure September 7
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Siuslaw Bridge will be closed to traffic for an hour overnight on Wednesday, September 7 as crews complete work began in August. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says traffic will be flagged through the construction area on the bridge beginning at 10:00 p.m. before all traffic is held between midnight and 1:00 a.m.
KVAL
Cottage Grove receives $5 million grant to revitalize historic downtown district
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — $5-million dollars is coming to Cottage Grove to revitalize its historic downtown area, but they are not knocking down buildings. They will fix things like cracked sidewalks, uneven roads, and replant trees. The project will go from the Main Street Bridge to 8th Street; about...
KVAL
Police: Watch out for online rental/real estate scams
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police received several reports from people in the community who rented apartments or homes, paid a security deposit or first month's rent, and come to find out the property they rented was not actually available or did not even exist. According to EPD, The person...
KVAL
Drivers can expect 3 day closure of Granger Avenue in Benton County starting September 10
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — Granger Avenue will be closed at U.S. Highway 20 Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 10-12, 2022, Benton County announced. The closure will begin at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10. Granger Avenue will reopen on Monday, September 12 at 6:00 p.m. Emergency vehicles must use...
KVAL
Traffic Alert: U.S. 20 to close for two weeks between Sweet Home and Santiam Junction
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is asking drivers to plan ahead for a 2 week closure of U.S. 20 September 9 -22. Drivers will need to take alternate routes during the closure. Crews will build a retaining wall, realign and reconstruct a portion of the road and repair damage...
KVAL
Lane County engages with lawyers, pursuing litigations in regard to Holiday Farm Fire
Lane county has hired law firms for an eventual lawsuit over the Holiday Farm Fire. Almost two years after the fire began, the board brought on three firms that will begin litigation against those found responsible for the damages. To be clear, they have not filed a lawsuit, as the...
KVAL
Pushback on Emeralds Stadium Location
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds' search for a new home has found a front runner in the Lane Events Center, but not everyone is a fan of the proposed location. Those in the Friendly Neighborhood have voiced concerns over the proposed stadium, citing issues like noise and light pollution, with one resident saying that the concert held at the most recent Lane County Fair had already caused some issues for him.
KVAL
East Waldo, Box Canyon areas move to Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation level
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Recent fire growth has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire, Lane County officials reported Friday afternoon. Campers, hikers and other people planning to visit during the holiday weekend are encouraged to make alternate plans, and – at minimum – be aware of the threat of wildfire and lack of communications infrastructure in rural areas.
KVAL
GO NOW! Shadow Bay Campground moves to Level 3; other areas upgraded to Level 1 and 2
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:06 p.m. September 3rd, 2022):. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) EVACUATION NOTICES EXTENDED TO THE FOLLOWING AREAS:. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has extended the Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for the East Waldo area to include:. Shadow Bay Campground and the area...
KVAL
Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Teams assist lost hikers
DESHUTES, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, at about 1:00 a.m., Deschutes County 911 received a request from a Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinator for assistance in locating two lost hikers, one a 38-year old female, the other a 50-year old male, who were about 1/2 mile West of the South Sister Climbers Trail.
KVAL
Recall election for Eugene city councilor less than a week away
EUGENE, Ore. — We're less than a week away from the recall election of Eugene City Councilor Claire Syrett. The election is Tuesday, September 6. Monday morning, we saw people on River Road demonstrating in favor of a recall. Supporters pushed for this election over Syrett's support of the...
KVAL
Update: Missing woman with dementia found safe
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Peschel has been located and is safe. LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Thursday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., LCSO was notified of an endangered missing person from the Dorena/Cottage Grove area. Deputies learned that 88-year-old Nancy Peschel departed...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire 9,199 acres as hot, dry, smoky conditions continue
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 9,199 acres and remains at 12% containment, fire officials said Friday. A Level 1 Evacuation order issued by the Lane County Sheriff's Office is in place for the North Waldo Campground, Islet Campground and Charlton Lake Trail Head. Most...
KVAL
Police: Teen arrested after stealing U-Haul pickup and driving recklessly
EUGENE, Ore. — A teen was arrested Thursday after stealing a U-Haul pickup truck and doing donuts with it in a parking lot. The Eugene Police Department reports that at 8:12 a.m. on September 1, and EPD youth services officer (previously known as ‘school resource officer’) was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road.
KVAL
Hot and dry conditions continue to aid in the growth of the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With hot and dry conditions, weather caused further activity for the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire currently stands at 8,817 and still holds at 12% containment. The Lane County Sheriff's Office has initiated a Level 1, Be Ready Evacuation, for North Waldo Campground, Islet Campground, and...
KVAL
Man makes his 500th blood platelet donation
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It takes between one and two hours to donate blood platelets. Since 1984, Dan Ertel has been donating his blood platelets. Wednesday marked his 500th donation to Lane Bloodworks. Platelets are cells that help with blood clotting. They're used to treat people with cancer or...
KVAL
A suspect has been arrested for Tuesday's 2-Alarm Apartment Fire in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday, Eugene Springfield Fire crews arrived to an apartment fire in the 200 block of Bethel Drive around 7:15 a.m. Officials say staff from a neighboring business heard shouting that there was a fire and quickly set up ladders for residents to use to evacuate from the second story. These individuals and other responsive community members also pulled a resident out from a first floor apartment.
KVAL
Locals admire resilience of music community months after WOW Hall shooting
EUGENE, Ore. — A night that's still hard to talk about nearly 8 months after shots rang out at WOW Hall, leaving a mark on Eugene's music scene forever. “Still to this day, it don't ever go away; the PTSD will never go away,” says Savelle Thanative, a local musician raised in Eugene.
KVAL
After 70 years, Eugene Emeralds in need of facility to continue playing baseball
EUGENE, Ore. — For nearly 70 years, the Eugene Emeralds have been playing baseball in Lane County. But come 2025, they need to be out of their current home - PK Park. That's because Major League Baseball upgraded the team to the High-A level. That upgrade means more baseball...
KVAL
Police: Man arrested after assaults with knife, other charges
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they have arrested a man after two attempted assaults in addition to multiple other counts of menacing, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Police say they responded to reports of a man attempting to stab a patrol vehicle's tires at 9:28 a.m. on Wednesday,...
