Eugene, OR

KVAL

Siuslaw Bridge will have hour-long traffic closure September 7

FLORENCE, Ore. — The Siuslaw Bridge will be closed to traffic for an hour overnight on Wednesday, September 7 as crews complete work began in August. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says traffic will be flagged through the construction area on the bridge beginning at 10:00 p.m. before all traffic is held between midnight and 1:00 a.m.
FLORENCE, OR
KVAL

Police: Watch out for online rental/real estate scams

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police received several reports from people in the community who rented apartments or homes, paid a security deposit or first month's rent, and come to find out the property they rented was not actually available or did not even exist. According to EPD, The person...
EUGENE, OR
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
KVAL

Pushback on Emeralds Stadium Location

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds' search for a new home has found a front runner in the Lane Events Center, but not everyone is a fan of the proposed location. Those in the Friendly Neighborhood have voiced concerns over the proposed stadium, citing issues like noise and light pollution, with one resident saying that the concert held at the most recent Lane County Fair had already caused some issues for him.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

East Waldo, Box Canyon areas move to Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation level

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Recent fire growth has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire, Lane County officials reported Friday afternoon. Campers, hikers and other people planning to visit during the holiday weekend are encouraged to make alternate plans, and – at minimum – be aware of the threat of wildfire and lack of communications infrastructure in rural areas.
LANE COUNTY, OR
#Labor Day#Glenwood Administrative
KVAL

Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Teams assist lost hikers

DESHUTES, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, at about 1:00 a.m., Deschutes County 911 received a request from a Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinator for assistance in locating two lost hikers, one a 38-year old female, the other a 50-year old male, who were about 1/2 mile West of the South Sister Climbers Trail.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Recall election for Eugene city councilor less than a week away

EUGENE, Ore. — We're less than a week away from the recall election of Eugene City Councilor Claire Syrett. The election is Tuesday, September 6. Monday morning, we saw people on River Road demonstrating in favor of a recall. Supporters pushed for this election over Syrett's support of the...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Update: Missing woman with dementia found safe

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Peschel has been located and is safe. LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Thursday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., LCSO was notified of an endangered missing person from the Dorena/Cottage Grove area. Deputies learned that 88-year-old Nancy Peschel departed...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Police: Teen arrested after stealing U-Haul pickup and driving recklessly

EUGENE, Ore. — A teen was arrested Thursday after stealing a U-Haul pickup truck and doing donuts with it in a parking lot. The Eugene Police Department reports that at 8:12 a.m. on September 1, and EPD youth services officer (previously known as ‘school resource officer’) was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Man makes his 500th blood platelet donation

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It takes between one and two hours to donate blood platelets. Since 1984, Dan Ertel has been donating his blood platelets. Wednesday marked his 500th donation to Lane Bloodworks. Platelets are cells that help with blood clotting. They're used to treat people with cancer or...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

A suspect has been arrested for Tuesday's 2-Alarm Apartment Fire in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday, Eugene Springfield Fire crews arrived to an apartment fire in the 200 block of Bethel Drive around 7:15 a.m. Officials say staff from a neighboring business heard shouting that there was a fire and quickly set up ladders for residents to use to evacuate from the second story. These individuals and other responsive community members also pulled a resident out from a first floor apartment.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Police: Man arrested after assaults with knife, other charges

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they have arrested a man after two attempted assaults in addition to multiple other counts of menacing, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Police say they responded to reports of a man attempting to stab a patrol vehicle's tires at 9:28 a.m. on Wednesday,...
EUGENE, OR

