ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Roadside survey predicts excellent Iowa pheasant hunting this fall

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCMz4_0hbWw07M00

IOWA — A census of Iowa’s game population shows the bird hunting should be good this fall, if you’re a good enough shot to bag your limit. The Iowa DNR on Tuesday reported the results of their annual August roadside survey and the news is good for hunters: if you had good hunting last fall you should again this year as well.

The surveys are conducted each August on cool, dewy mornings. Birds dislike the wet conditions and will bring their broods to roadsides to dry off, according to the DNR. Staff drive at 10-15 mph down more than 200 different 30-mile gravel routes – counting the birds they see as they pass.

This year’s survey found the ring-necked pheasant population statistically unchanged (down 4%) from last year. Hunters reported one of the biggest harvest of birds in years in 2021, so logic follows that a similar count this year will lead to similar hunting. The biggest gains in pheasant population were seen in southeastern and east-central Iowa, according to the report.

There was also a major increase in the quail population. “Pheasant hunters should have good to excelling hunting this fall given the 2022 counts are similar to last year and given the success hunters reported last year, while quail hunting should be much improved from last year,” the report summizes.

The surveyors looks for ring-necked pheasants, bobwhite quail, gray partridge, cottontail rabbits, and white-tailed jackrabbits.

Rooster pheasant season and Bobwhite quail season both begin on October 29th in Iowa. The Iowa DNR’s website has more details on season, tags, licenses and safety requirements.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KCCI.com

Isolated/scattered stronger storms this evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — We're keeping our eye on the potential for a few more storms Friday evening across parts of Iowa. The main driver will be a cold front coming into northwest Iowa late today. A few thunderstorms will try to form ahead of this boundary early this evening, then travel southeast into central Iowa tonight.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Mississippi flooding reminds Des Moines residents of tragic 1993 flood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Watching recent floods wipe out one of Mississippi’s water treatment plants reminds Iowans of severe flooding in the 90s that left many Des Moines residents without safe water for weeks. Torrential rains and flooding across Mississippi and a leak in an ammonia tank resulted in the O.B Curtis Water Treatment Plant […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ernst, ISU roundtable discussed how Iowa can combat food insecurity

AMES, Iowa — Food insecurity across the globe skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic and researchers and politicians met to discuss how Iowa can help combat it. Iowa’s U.S. Senator Joni Ernst was on Iowa State University’s campus on Friday to meet with agricultural scientists about the work they are doing. Iowa State University President Wendy […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ethanol plant fined for ongoing excessive air pollution

A southwest Iowa ethanol plant has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for its repeated air emissions of excessive, cancer-causing compounds in the past five years, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy is located just south of Council Bluffs in an industrial area along Interstate Highway 29. The […] The post Ethanol plant fined for ongoing excessive air pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Hunting Season#Pheasant#Birds#Dnr
WHO 13

Iowa astronaut sees Artemis setbacks as a step forward

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — It may be the second scrubbing for the Artemis I launch in a week but NASA officials said it’s actually a sign of progress. Early Saturday teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful. Astronaut and Iowa native […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

First case of West Nile virus confirmed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced the first confirmed case of West Nile virus infection in the state on Friday. A middle-aged adult from Buena Vista County tested positive for the virus, the HHS said. Humans can get infected with West Nile virus through a mosquito bite. HHS […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Authorities encourage boater safety ahead of Labor Day weekend

GRIMES, Iowa — For most Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial end of summer and boating season. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is preparing people for a high volume of boat traffic on the water and boat ramps this weekend. “This is the big weekend, the last weekend of the season traditionally in […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa rental housing projects get almost $10M in federal tax credits to build nearly 400 units

IOWA — The Iowa Finance Authority has awarded almost $10 million in federal housing tax credits to build 385 affordable rental homes in the state. Rental housing projects across Iowa are benefitting from the tax credits. The 11 projects chosen are planned in Adel, Audubon, Bondurant, Boone, Carroll, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Grinnell, Hiawatha, Ottumwa, and […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa crops still struggling after long summer drought

IOWA — Heavy rains have returned to Iowa in recent weeks, but the overdue rainfall is not bring better news in the weekly crop progress reports. This week’s update from the USDA shows that soil moisture is improving but crop condition is not. According to the USDA, 66% of Iowa’s corn plants and 63% of […]
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Affected by Early Stages of New, Deadly Animal-Borne Disease

According to the Des Moines Register, there were 16 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state of Iowa as of August 25, and at-risk Iowans continue to receive the vaccine for it as it becomes available. We now have news of another animal-borne disease that is spreading, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture is making residents aware.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa standoff charges dropped against man wanted in Omaha murders

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The state is dropping the charges against a Nebraska man that held law enforcement at a standoff at a Winterset church earlier this month. On August 14th, authorities say Gage Walter led officers on a car chase that ended at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. He was arrested after an […]
WINTERSET, IA
WHO 13

2022 Iowa general election voting dates to remember

IOWA — On November 8th, 2022 Iowans will again head to the polls and cast their ballots for a new Congress, State Legislature and to fill dozens of other state and local offices. While the majority of Iowans cast their votes on Election Day, thousands of others take advantage of early and absentee voting. Iowa […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy