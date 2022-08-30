ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Robinson returns to Commanders facility days after being shot multiple times

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson has returned to the Washington Commanders‘ facility just two days after he was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery.

Robinson, who was selected by the Commanders in the third round of the 2022 draft, was expected to earn the starting role over incumbent RB1 for Washington, Antonio Gibson.

Football is not the priority now for Robinson and a timetable for return remains unclear; however, the team does expect to have him back out on the field at some point in the 2022 season.

The Commanders’ social media team shared a couple of photos and a video of Robinson returning to the facility. He even kept up with his duties as a rookie, bringing a snack for his fellow running backs.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Brian Robinson on his road to recovery.

