Brian Robinson returns to Commanders facility days after being shot multiple times

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson has returned to the Washington Commanders‘ facility just two days after he was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery.

Robinson, who was selected by the Commanders in the third round of the 2022 draft, was expected to earn the starting role over incumbent RB1 for Washington, Antonio Gibson.

Football is not the priority now for Robinson and a timetable for return remains unclear; however, the team does expect to have him back out on the field at some point in the 2022 season.

The Commanders’ social media team shared a couple of photos and a video of Robinson returning to the facility. He even kept up with his duties as a rookie, bringing a snack for his fellow running backs.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Brian Robinson on his road to recovery.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!