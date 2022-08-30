Read full article on original website
New button helps pedestrians stop traffic in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Step right up, press the button, confirm that traffic has stopped, and cross the road. That is how some new pedestrian-friendly features popping up in Kalamazoo are designed to work, to help people get around in a city that leaders believe is too car-centric in some places.
Fox17
Plainwell residents make 1 millionth state camp reservation of 2022
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Two Plainwell residents are being recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for making the 1 millionth camping reservation in Michigan this year!. The DNR says Dennis and Stephenie stayed at Straits State Park, where staff members celebrated the 2022 milestone with them.
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
WWMTCw
WMU student dies, fatal shooting kills one outside Kalamazoo market, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. WMU student dies after hit-and-run A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of...
recordpatriot.com
West Michigan family confirms body found in drain pipe is missing man Erik Johnson
A body found by construction workers in a Coopersville storm drain has been confirmed to be 28-year-old Erik Johnson who disappeared on Aug. 13. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Johnson's remains were visible from a manhole at a construction site and were discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Center St. and Sunset St.
Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Crash Near Galesburg (Comstock Township, MI)
Official police reports indicate that a single-car crash on I-94 near Galesburg Friday resulted in injuries. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday, sometime in the afternoon.
WWMT
Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
2 critically injured in 3 Kalamazoo shootings
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Friday night was a busy one for Kalamazoo police, with officers responding to three separate shootings across the city, two of which caused serious injuries. At about 8:02 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Trimble Avenue.
Argument over vehicle sale leads to shots fired in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI - No one was injured after an argument over the sale of a truck prompted shots fired on Friday night. Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to a home in the 46000 block of M-43 in Arlington Township at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, for a report of two armed men arguing.
5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
Serious injury crash on I-94 causing traffic backups in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A serious injury crash is causing traffic backups on I-94. A serious injury single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, on eastbound I-94, west of exit 85, near South 35th Street, Michigan State Police said. State police said a 66-year-old Saginaw man was...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 1
1. Have any lunch plans today? How about joining the Morning Mix team at Rosa Parks Circle for Relax at Rosa?. The free event features the band Desmond Jones, a five-piece American rock band with influences like the Beatles, Grateful Dead, and Led Zeppelin. There are also plenty of food trucks an art exhibition and more.
Fox17
When you donate $100 to Guys Who Give, it goes a long way to help the community
Guys Who Give recently donated nearly $30,000 to the Gilmore Community Healing Center in Kalamazoo County. How did they do it? They have a quarterly giving system for people who want to donate funds that will make a difference in the West Michigan community, and they're inviting everyone who is able to take part in their mission.
18-year-old in hospital after Kalamazoo shooting
An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot Friday night in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood, police said.
Fresh Eats: JungleBird Finally Set to Open in Kalamazoo on 9/10
Nearly a year after signage was first installed, it looks like JungleBird has finally announced an opening date. If you've frequented the downtown Kalamazoo area, you may have noticed this sign hanging above the building at 155 W Michigan Ave for what feels like a long time:. Checking their Instagram,...
Island Living in Battle Creek? For $1.8M This Island Home Can Be Yours
Island living in Battle Creek? On gorgeous Lake Goguac, that lifestyle can be yours for $1.8 million, and you won't need to head to the tropics. On the market now is the perfect private oasis currently for sale including not one, but two homes for the asking price. Access to...
Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend: September 2-5, 2022
It's the final weekend of the summer (unofficially) and also a busy holiday weekend. We have several events, from a Polish festival to a logging festival. There are also $3 movies, concerts, hippie living, koalas, a chicken wing festival, and Labor Day celebrations. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 -...
Body found in Coopersville storm sewer is missing man
The body of a missing Coopersville man was found in a storm sewer Wednesday, authorities say.
Safety Alert: 4 Ways To Keep Your Purse From Being Stolen In Public
If you carry a purse, it's hard to argue that there are many items that you carry with you in public that are more valuable. Usually it holds your money, valuables, and precious items all in one concise place. Which is unfortunately makes it one of the easiest and highest target items for thieves. And recently, Grand Rapids police have reported that purse snatching are on the rise for the area.
