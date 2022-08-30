Read full article on original website
One injured in Pulaski County hunting incident
Winamac, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a hunting incident that occurred Thursday on private property in Pulaski County. Just after 9 a.m., Dave Berry, 69, of Roachdale was dove hunting along a Sandy Prairie Hunt Club field when he was struck by a gunshot. Initial investigation has...
Gas prices around South Bend lower Labor Day weekend than most of the summer
Good news for those travelling in and out of South Bend this weekend, as gas prices are cheaper for Labor Day weekend than they were the majority of the summer. Nationally, the average gallon of gas is at its lowest since mid-June. The South Bend area's average price for a gallon of fuel is just under thirty cents higher than the national average, and about 25 cents higher than it was two weeks ago; but, Labor Day weekend prices are still lower than what the area saw for most of the summer. From early June to mid July, the average cost for a gallon of fuel in and around South Bend was at least $4.70, with the national average topping five dollars per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Marshall County's 56th annual Blueberry Festival is here!
The festival is usually held over Labor Day Weekend and it's considered Indiana’s largest 4-day festival!. If you want to go here are the hours, Saturday and Sunday: 9am - 9pm, and Monday: 9am - 6pm. You can watch more about the festival above. For additional information you can...
Future of Potawatomi Pool undecided, repairs will cost millions
South Bend, Ind. — Fixing an iconic South Bend Public Pool now has a price tag, and it’s a big one. A study shows it will cost millions to repair the Potawatomi Park Pool. There was a recent report that showed the details of this estimate. According to...
LaPorte County officers pull man out of burning vehicle that crashed into house
LaPorte, Ind. — A LaPorte County police officer is credited with saving the life of an alleged intoxicated driver. A house was heavily damaged in La Porte on Thursday night by a motor vehicle and fire. According to police, Evin Eakins, 26, of Valparaiso crashed into the front of...
Train hits vehicle in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A vehicle was hit by a westbound train early Friday morning in Mishawaka. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. just east of the intersection of Lincolnway East and Capital Avenue. Police say nobody was in the vehicle at the time of the collision, and no...
Aim to get outside at St. Patrick's Park
South Bend — Many chances to shoot your shot at St. Patrick's Park to get outdoors. Staff at the park are getting ready to hold archery lessons for a small, registered group. They'll provide the targets, and equipment like bow and arrow. It is $12 to register and if...
City of South Bend plans for future, looking for community input
South Bend, Ind. — The city of South Bend is already planning for the year 2045. Thursday kicked off the first of many events the city plans to host, asking for community input on what direction the city needs to go on certain issues. The goal was to find out what people are passionate about.
Trumpet Challenge set to break World Record for the Rees Theatre Grand Reopening
Plymouth — Trumpeters of all skill levels, all ages, and all trumpet models are encouraged to register for the Trumpet Challenge. A challenge that is set to break the World Record for the most trumpeters playing during songs. This is an effort by members of the Marshall County community,...
Elkhart Community Schools faces lawsuit after student death
The mother of a 12-year-old who died by suicide this year has filed a lawsuit against Elkhart Community Schools. Rio Allred was a student at North Side Middle school when she was diagnosed with alopecia. That's when her family says she began getting bullied. She took her life March 14th.
Lightning Bug Music Festival 2022
Blues, folk and Americana music are in the air at the Lightning Bug Music Festival. This year's dates are September 8 and 9 at Valparaiso's Sunset Hill Farm, 775 Meridian Rd. #8507. After a 4-year hiatus, festival president John Westbrook says there will be an additional stage, camping, interactive art...
Waiver hearing set for 14-year-old in death of corrections officer
Should a 14-year-old suspect in the death of a St Joseph County Corrections officer be waived to adult court?. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed for a waiver hearing for that suspect. The hearing is scheduled for September 16th at 1:30 p.m. Magistrate Graham C. Polando authorized...
Notre Dame leading the way to avoid national security issue
Notre Dame, Ind. — Concerns continue to mount over a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan. A move that could cut-off microchip supplies to the world. Tensions in the region are high, following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in early August. During, and after, her visit, China staged live-fire exercise at sea and in the air.
High School Spotlight: Penn's Delaney Wade
For a lot of area student-athletes, summers are a chance to heal, refresh, and refocus. For Delaney Wade, this summer was about taking her golf game up a notch. Nearly every day, she was honing her craft on the links, including playing in exclusive tournaments reserved for some of the best young golfers in the American Junior Golf Association.
