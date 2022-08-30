LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The small city of Lincolnton is facing some big city problems when it comes to the issue of homelessness. Some residents say camps are popping up around the area at a noticeable rate. These encampments also generate tons of trash. Recently, a grassroots organization came in to clean up a hundred bags full of debris, but the problem will only come back.

