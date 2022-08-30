ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
Free document shred event scheduled for Kannapolis residents

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, October 15, from 9 a.m. until noon, the Kannapolis Transportation and Environmental Services Department will host a free document shredding event at the Public Works Operation Center, at 1401 Bethpage Road. This event is for Kannapolis residents only. Document shredding is limited to five...
Cabarrus County pauses Emergency Rental Assistance Program application period

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As of September 1, 2022, Cabarrus County Government paused acceptance of new applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Staff will focus on processing more than 1,300 pending applications currently in the cue. Officials believe the amount requested through submitted applications will deplete the remainder of the County’s funding allocation.
Grassroots effort to clean tons of trash left by homeless in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The small city of Lincolnton is facing some big city problems when it comes to the issue of homelessness. Some residents say camps are popping up around the area at a noticeable rate. These encampments also generate tons of trash. Recently, a grassroots organization came in to clean up a hundred bags full of debris, but the problem will only come back.
Town of Waxhaw police chief retires after more than 15 years of service

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - Chief Michael Eiss of the Waxhaw Police Department announced his retirement from the department on Friday afternoon. Eiss has served in his current role since being promoted in 2006, and will remain in that role until Oct. 1, 2022. During his tenure, the department has gone...
Homelessness on the rise throughout Charlotte

Mount Holly neighbors fighting plans to turn local church into funeral home and crematory. Many of the neighbors who live around it-- fear this would decrease their property values. Family of man killed in shooting involving bondsmen pushing for arrests months after shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Three months after...
CMS releases first transportation times

A day after one of three suspects was shot by officers, Concord Mills mall has reopened. The Concord Police Department asked people to “please clear the area” after officers shot a suspect. Body cam video released showing incident that led to Rowan County deputy’s firing, arrest. Updated:...
$388,927 Cash 5 jackpot overjoys Charlotte woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (NC LOTTERY) - Jackpot winner Heather Malo was all emotions Saturday after her $1 Cash 5 ticket was a $388,927 win. “It was definitely an exciting morning,” Malo said. She arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to claim her price of $276,177 after required state and federal tax...
FFE Player Of The Week Behind Center At Cave Spring

North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. One day after a special graduation ceremony and jersey retirement at Davidson College, NBA superstar Stephen Curry was given a key to the Queen City. 15 years later: App State upsetting Michigan...
Looking into the NC A&T and NCCU rivalry

15 years later: App State upsetting Michigan creates lifetime memories on, off the field. The Sept. 1, 2007, game against Michigan became one of the biggest upsets in college football history. Davidson College retiring NBA champ Stephen Curry’s No. 30 jersey. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT.
Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
Charlotte DOT employee charged in death of motorcyclist last month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee who was involved in a deadly crash last month is now facing charges, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) says. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive, near West Morehead Street, on Aug. 9 shortly before noon.
Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
