ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Morning Buzz: September 2

1. If your kids love playing at Catch Air, you have only a few more days to enjoy it. After a decade in business, the indoor play facility for children ten and under is shutting down for good. In a Facebook post the owners said "This decision was incredibly difficult...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Plainwell residents make 1 millionth state camp reservation of 2022

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Two Plainwell residents are being recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for making the 1 millionth camping reservation in Michigan this year!. The DNR says Dennis and Stephenie stayed at Straits State Park, where staff members celebrated the 2022 milestone with them.
PLAINWELL, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Fox17

Author Christopher Tallon talks about his new book, "Switchers"

West Michigan native Christopher Tallon just penned his first novel, "Switchers." The story follows a group of friends on their last day of school in an alternate version of 1996. "The kids must fight the elements, escape the switchers, and find a switching device, all while bouncing between two worlds....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Greece-based snack maker to establish US HQ in Kentwood, add 185 jobs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that a Greece-based snack company will set up its U.S. headquarters in Kentwood. We’re told SnackCraft will add 185 good-paying jobs. “This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic opportunity in West Michigan’s agribusiness sector and build on our efforts...
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

$3.6M in grants open to projects addressing invasive species in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A total of $3.6 million in grants are now available to projects tackling invasive species in the state of Michigan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says applications to Michigan’s Invasive Species Grant Program are open to projects that seek to inhibit the spread of invasive species through active prevention and public communication.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Governor Whitmer launches statewide effort to curb gun violence

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new effort to combat gun violence Thursday. Specifically, Operation: Safe Neighborhoods hopes to remove illegal firearms from streets as well as those with criminal histories, according to the Michigan governor’s office. We’re told more than 450 state residents have died...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Ups#Brantley#Shell

Comments / 0

Community Policy