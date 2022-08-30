Read full article on original website
Related
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 2
1. If your kids love playing at Catch Air, you have only a few more days to enjoy it. After a decade in business, the indoor play facility for children ten and under is shutting down for good. In a Facebook post the owners said "This decision was incredibly difficult...
Fox17
Birthday Shoutouts: Hannah, Channing, Savannah, Belle, Sydney, Simon, Sebastian, Lilith, Corben (Aug 31)
Is your son or daughter celebrating a birthday? We can help you send them a Birthday Shoutout on FOX 17 Morning News. You can send us their name, picture, birth date, how old they're turning, a short write-up about them, your email, and where you live in West Michigan. NOTE:...
Fox17
Plainwell residents make 1 millionth state camp reservation of 2022
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Two Plainwell residents are being recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for making the 1 millionth camping reservation in Michigan this year!. The DNR says Dennis and Stephenie stayed at Straits State Park, where staff members celebrated the 2022 milestone with them.
Fox17
2 hospitalized after Grandville man runs red light at Blendon Twp. intersection
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles in Blendon Township Thursday morning. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place at 48th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street at around 6 a.m. We’re told a 28-year-old Grandville man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox17
Author Christopher Tallon talks about his new book, "Switchers"
West Michigan native Christopher Tallon just penned his first novel, "Switchers." The story follows a group of friends on their last day of school in an alternate version of 1996. "The kids must fight the elements, escape the switchers, and find a switching device, all while bouncing between two worlds....
Fox17
Greece-based snack maker to establish US HQ in Kentwood, add 185 jobs
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that a Greece-based snack company will set up its U.S. headquarters in Kentwood. We’re told SnackCraft will add 185 good-paying jobs. “This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic opportunity in West Michigan’s agribusiness sector and build on our efforts...
Fox17
$3.6M in grants open to projects addressing invasive species in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — A total of $3.6 million in grants are now available to projects tackling invasive species in the state of Michigan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says applications to Michigan’s Invasive Species Grant Program are open to projects that seek to inhibit the spread of invasive species through active prevention and public communication.
Fox17
Governor Whitmer launches statewide effort to curb gun violence
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new effort to combat gun violence Thursday. Specifically, Operation: Safe Neighborhoods hopes to remove illegal firearms from streets as well as those with criminal histories, according to the Michigan governor’s office. We’re told more than 450 state residents have died...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
Nessel turns down debate with DePerno, cites investigation into election tampering
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced she will not participate in any debates against opponent Matthew DePerno ahead of the 2022 midterm election. In a statement released by her campaign, Nessel says holding a debate would be inappropriate after the Michigan Department of Attorney General...
Comments / 0