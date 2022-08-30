Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93Bryan DijkhuizenOlympia, WA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
Safe Streets Invites The Community to Their Annual Benefit Celebration
TACOMA – Safe Streets will not rest until every neighborhood in Pierce County is safe for everyone!. Thirty-three years ago Safe Streets began building the bridge between law enforcement, government agencies, and the surrounding communities to reclaim neighborhoods, parks, businesses, and schools from crime and violence. By connecting neighbors...
The Suburban Times
Shred events are back
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Manager September 2 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) September 2 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Let’s Talk About JBLM & the 149th St. Encampment
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. If you follow me on social media, you have seen my posts engaging with the Pierce County community living, working, and playing on our military base. One organization that I have become very familiar with is the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (5th SFAB). Many of the 5th SFAB’s members live in and contribute to the Parkland, Midland, and Spanaway communities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Suburban Times
County Council passes R2022-118
Pierce County social media post. The Pierce County Council, on August 30, passed R2022-118 following strong support from the community during public comment. #VisionZero is intended to reduce traffic deaths & serious injuries to zero in Pierce County by 2035, prioritizing safe mobility for all.
The Suburban Times
September is Puget Sound Starts Here Month
City of University Place announcement. Across Puget Sound, cities and counties are coming together this September to celebrate Puget Sound Starts Here Month. Puget Sound is our economic powerhouse, provides endless recreational opportunities, and is home to incredible, iconic and irreplaceable animals. It’s also in trouble. We say Puget...
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit Launches Free Youth Transit Pass Sept. 1
Pierce Transit press release. As a result of new state legislation, and to celebrate the start of a new school year, Pierce Transit is pleased to offer free fares for youth ages 18 and under on all Pierce Transit modes starting September 1, 2022. The Free Youth Transit Pass will allow young people to ride free on regional transit systems, too.
The Suburban Times
Tools from Pierce County Library offer homework help and more for students
Pierce County Library System press release. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – As students begin a new school year, many students, parents, and caregivers are looking for tools and resources to start the school year strong. The Pierce County Library System’s Tools for Students (tools.pcls.us) provides in-library and online resources including live tutors and Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) help—and all for free.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Suburban Times
Local Animal Shelter Volunteer Nominated for Volunteer Award of Excellence
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Linda Santos has been volunteering at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County for almost 10 years and helps make it possible for thousands of local pet owners to have access to pet food in times of need. Linda helps...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Now Accepting Applications for C-PACER
Pierce County announcement. The C-PACER (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy + Resiliency) program allows owners and developers of eligible properties in Pierce County to obtain long-term financing, at a lower interest rate, for qualifying energy generation, efficiency, water conservation or resiliency projects. For a full overview of eligibility requirements, visit PierceCountyWa.gov/C-PACER.
The Suburban Times
Youth Soccer Registration Open Now through Sept. 16
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Youth Soccer is offered as a part of Beyond the Bell. To sign up for the program with afterschool practices go to COMPASS (the TPS Family App) and look for Beyond the Bell. If your child does not attend Tacoma Public Schools, or if you would...
The Suburban Times
Pandemic Sparked Shift in Workforce Development
WorkForce Central announcement. Over the past four decades, local workforce boards across the country have functioned as reliable entities that communities can count on, ensuring that there is somewhere to go when job seekers need support and employers are seeking skilled workers. Workforce boards are not typically found in the spotlight but tend to serve as the backbone of critical workforce development efforts in regions across every state in the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Suburban Times
PLU academic programs restructured into four distinct colleges
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. A long-planned academic restructure is being implemented that organizes Pacific Lutheran University’s academic programs into four colleges: the College of Health Professions; the College of Humanities, Interdisciplinary Studies, and Social Sciences; the College of Natural Sciences; and the College of Professional Studies. “We’re very grateful...
The Suburban Times
School is back in session
Chambers Bay announcement. Chambers Bay’s PGA Coaching Club is back in session and includes Group Clinics every Saturday, Unlimited Weekend Practice, and Discounted Sunset Green Fees. Learn more here.
The Suburban Times
Youth Basketball Registration Open Now
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Metro Parks invites 3-6 year old’s to learn the basics of basketball! Learn how to dribble, pass and shoot!! Parents are encouraged to stay for activity and watch their kids grow and prepare for school age sports!. Triple Impact 3 on 3. Registration: Open now...
Comments / 0