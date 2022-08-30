ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

local21news.com

Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland Co. man resists arrest by setting self on fire

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 30, 2022, a jury convicted 55-year-old Alexander Allen of arson and criminal mischief in connection to a June 27, 2021 fire at Churchtown Church of God in Monroe Township. Around 8 p.m. on June 27, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police and fire teams...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Swatara Township man allegedly assaulted 5 month old baby

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Swatara Township was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a baby. According to a release from the Swatara Police Department, on Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 5000 block of Franklin Street to assist EMS units with an unresponsive five-month-old baby.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Bethany, PA
Mechanicsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, PA
abc27.com

Manheim man arrested for alleged corruption of minors

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Manheim, Lancaster County has been charged with multiple offenses related to an incident that occurred back in 2019. According to East Hempfield Township Police, 74-year-old Charles Albert Reed was involved in an incident back in November 2019 and which was reported to police in April 2022.
MANHEIM, PA
PennLive.com

FBI, Marshals help arrest Dauphin County shooting suspect

A Steelton man has been arrested in connection to an Aug. 24 shooting in Steelton Borough. Melvin Thomas, 43, faces charges of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and drug offenses for the shooting that was reported in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard in Steelton Borough.
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested for attempted homicide in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested after he was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that injured two children on Aug 11. According to police, on Thursday, Aug.11 at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Cumberland Street for a drive-by shooting of a residence. Once officers arrived, they found the two injured children and then evacuated the home. The children were transported to Hershey Medical Center.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County man charged with assaulting 5-month-old son

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Dauphin County man is charged with the aggravated assault of his 5-month-old son. A criminal complaint alleges Kahlil Stewart, 27, assaulted the child Monday at a home in Swatara Township. The child is in a hospital being treated for traumatic injuries, police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Juvenile wounded in shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A juvenile was wounded in a shooting in Harrisburg. Police said they responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of North 6th Street for a report of shots fired. At the same time, police said, a juvenile gunshot victim arrived at a hospital. He...
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

Large pool of human blood found on Pennsylvania street

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Pennsylvania neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery. The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County not far from Cumberland Valley High School.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Police looking for man involved in shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Aug. 27, before 12 p.m., the Harrisburg Police responded to the 600 block of Camp Street for a report of shots being fired. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the officers discovered evidence of someone shooting, and then an investigation was initiated.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

17-year-old stabbed in Lebanon, expected to recover

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Lebanon City during the evening hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to a release from the Lebanon City Police Department, at around 8:21 p.m., police were dispatched to the area in the 30 block of Eighth Street for an incident that may have involved a victim being stabbed.
LEBANON, PA

