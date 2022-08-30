Read full article on original website
WGAL
Man charged in Swatara Township shooting that injured two children
A man is charged in a shooting that left two children injured in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Darrell Henderson-Baylor, 24, of Harrisburg, fired the shots into a home on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street around 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 11, according to police. A 4-year-old and a 6-year-old were...
local21news.com
Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
abc27.com
Cumberland Co. man resists arrest by setting self on fire
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 30, 2022, a jury convicted 55-year-old Alexander Allen of arson and criminal mischief in connection to a June 27, 2021 fire at Churchtown Church of God in Monroe Township. Around 8 p.m. on June 27, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police and fire teams...
abc27.com
Swatara Township man allegedly assaulted 5 month old baby
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Swatara Township was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a baby. According to a release from the Swatara Police Department, on Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 5000 block of Franklin Street to assist EMS units with an unresponsive five-month-old baby.
abc27.com
Manheim man arrested for alleged corruption of minors
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Manheim, Lancaster County has been charged with multiple offenses related to an incident that occurred back in 2019. According to East Hempfield Township Police, 74-year-old Charles Albert Reed was involved in an incident back in November 2019 and which was reported to police in April 2022.
Dauphin Co woman says scammer text her family pictures, death threats, decapitated heads
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Heather Oglesby, Harrisburg, says scammers pulled out all the stops trying to get her to pay thousands of dollars. “I knew that it was a scam, but it still scared me a lot,” said Oglesby. She says it all started with a text that said “Hey”. She didn’t respond because she […]
WGAL
Suspect in 1989 disappearance of Tracy Kroh captured in secretly recorded conversation
For the first time, the public is hearing a secretly recorded conversation involving a decades-old missing persons case. Dauphin County teen Tracy Kroh has been missing since 1989. It wasn't until earlier this year that we learned 89-year-old Mark Warfel is a suspect in the case. He has not been...
FBI, Marshals help arrest Dauphin County shooting suspect
A Steelton man has been arrested in connection to an Aug. 24 shooting in Steelton Borough. Melvin Thomas, 43, faces charges of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and drug offenses for the shooting that was reported in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard in Steelton Borough.
abc27.com
Man arrested for attempted homicide in Swatara Township
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested after he was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that injured two children on Aug 11. According to police, on Thursday, Aug.11 at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Cumberland Street for a drive-by shooting of a residence. Once officers arrived, they found the two injured children and then evacuated the home. The children were transported to Hershey Medical Center.
WGAL
Dauphin County man charged with assaulting 5-month-old son
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Dauphin County man is charged with the aggravated assault of his 5-month-old son. A criminal complaint alleges Kahlil Stewart, 27, assaulted the child Monday at a home in Swatara Township. The child is in a hospital being treated for traumatic injuries, police said.
Man convicted after punching Camp Hill corrections officer in the head 20-30 times: DA
A man incarcerated at the state prison in Camp Hill was convicted of aggravated assault and other charges this week stemming from an incident inside the facility last year, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office announced this week. The district attorney’s office released a statement that said David Rosario,...
WGAL
Juvenile wounded in shooting in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A juvenile was wounded in a shooting in Harrisburg. Police said they responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of North 6th Street for a report of shots fired. At the same time, police said, a juvenile gunshot victim arrived at a hospital. He...
Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide in shooting that injured 2 children
A Harrisburg man is in custody in connection with a drive-by shooting last month in Swatara Township that injured two children. Swatara Township Police said they arrested Darrell Henderson-Baylor, 24, with multiple charges including attempted homicide. He is being held without bail in Dauphin County Prison pending a preliminary hearing.
wtae.com
Large pool of human blood found on Pennsylvania street
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Pennsylvania neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery. The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County not far from Cumberland Valley High School.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police looking for man involved in shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Aug. 27, before 12 p.m., the Harrisburg Police responded to the 600 block of Camp Street for a report of shots being fired. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the officers discovered evidence of someone shooting, and then an investigation was initiated.
abc27.com
17-year-old stabbed in Lebanon, expected to recover
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Lebanon City during the evening hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to a release from the Lebanon City Police Department, at around 8:21 p.m., police were dispatched to the area in the 30 block of Eighth Street for an incident that may have involved a victim being stabbed.
abc27.com
Cause determined for large amount of blood found in Silver Spring Twp.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have announced they have figured out what caused a large amount of blood to be found both on Ashburg Drive, as well as on the grass next to the road. Police say that a man told officers that he suffered a medical...
Police investigating Thursday night Harrisburg shooting
Police were called to the 2600 block of N. 6th Street for a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Car Detailing Business Forced Foster Children to Work in Business Without Pay
LEWISTOWN, PA – The owners of a Lewistown car detailing business have been accused of...
Mifflin County woman arrested for labor trafficking minors
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Office of the Attorney General has announced that a woman was arrested in connection to labor trafficking in Mifflin County.
