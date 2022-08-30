Read full article on original website
fox4now.com
Your Healthy Family: What to do if caught in lightning storm
The chance of being struck by lightning is less than one in a million. But Fox 4 has reported cases of lightning hitting homes, causing brush fires, and striking people in Southwest Florida. Lightning can be dangerous, and even deadly. "I thought I'd have a better shot winning the lottery...
fox4now.com
Many questions, few answers about new election crimes unit
It was a splashy August press conference from a courtroom in Broward County. Flanked by local law enforcement and state VIP’s, including the Attorney General and newly appointed Secretary of State, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his new elections crime and security office had made its first catch. 20...
fox4now.com
Funding from Inflation Reduction Act to improve air quality monitoring across U.S.
LaTricea Adams' parents and grandparents all grew up in Riverside, a neighborhood in south Memphis. “This neighborhood is a historically and currently majority African American community,” LaTricea Adams, a resident of Memphis, said. "As you are about to enter into the Riverside community, you know it because you can smell it.”
fox4now.com
Why ballot questions can be so confusing
The concept of voting can be simple, but many ballots are not that easy to understand, especially ballot questions that are often wordy and complicated. Ahead of the 2020 midterm election, Whitney Quesenbery, the executive director of the Center for Civic Design, is researching what trips voters up. “Our motto...
