Muskegon County, MI

Lora Rosema-Shepard
3d ago

His cousin should be right there with him. Silence Kills. The cousin knows more than he has admitted and a slap on the wrist is not enough! Jessica needs to be returned to her family and properly laid to rest.

Dennis
4d ago

Any attorney in the world you can get. Outcome will still be the same… LIFE!!!!!

Metalbarbie 72
4d ago

You want a new attorney you tell where Jessica is!!!!

Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say

Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Oxygen

Cops Search For Suspect After Missing Michigan Mother Of Five Found Shot To Death

A Michigan mother of five has been found dead of a gunshot wound more than a week after she disappeared. Wyoming, Michigan police Lt. Rory Allen said at a press conference that detectives with the public safety department and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department discovered the body of Mollie Schmidt, 33, on Tuesday while executing a search warrant at the apartment of Yenley Garcia, 44, in Wyoming, a suburb of Grand Rapids.
WYOMING, MI
Fox17

Newaygo nurse accused of abusing resident at GR Home for Veterans

LANSING, Mich. — A Newaygo nurse has been charged for allegedly abusing a resident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. The Michigan Department of Attorney General says 56-year-old Beverly Ann Bratcher was charged with one count of abuse in the second degree involving a vulnerable adult. Bratcher failed...
NEWAYGO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan nurse charged after she didn’t report errors in elderly person’s medication, AG says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan nurse is facing criminal charges after she didn’t report errors she noticed in an elderly person’s medication, officials said. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was working at a Grand Rapids home for veterans in December 2020 when she realized two incorrect medication doses had been administered to someone in the home, state officials said.
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids’ attorneys deny police officers discriminated against Black people

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Attorneys for Grand Rapids deny the city’s police department discriminated against two Black people previously detained by officers. The city’s attorneys are asking a judge to dismiss the discrimination cases brought by the Michigan Department of Civil Rights related to the gunpoint detainment of Honestie Hodges and a Black motorist, Melissa Mason, in two separate instances.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court arraignments, Sept. 1, 2022.

HART — The following were recently arraigned in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Foster Lewis Mudget, of 106 Hart St., Hart; Hart Police Department (HPD); assault with a dangerous weapon. Pretrial: Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. Bail: $5,000/cash/surety/10 percent. Jessica Rae Ketner, of 2357 1 Mile Rd., White...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Muskegon shooting leaves one man dead, teenage girl in hospital

A shooting in Muskegon Thursday evening left one man dead, one man in custody, and a teenager girl in the hospital. According to Muskegon Public Safety, the shooting took place around 8:45 PM in the 800 block of Amity Avenue in Muskegon. Police were notified Thursday evening of a large...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

1 arrested, 1 at large in Gaines Twp. child neglect case

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is in custody in connection to a case of child neglect in Gaines Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says deputies arrived at a nearby hospital in response to a 13-year-old girl who displayed physical injuries and was severely malnourished. We’re...
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

