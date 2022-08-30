One person dead following two vehicle accident on Route 322

The Crawford County coroner has confirmed that one person has died as the result of a two vehicle accident along Route 322.

The accident took place at the intersection of Clark Road and Route 322 shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police closed off a portion of Route 322 for hours as the investigation continued.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell identified the victim as a 48-year-old man from Venango Borough. Schell said that the man’s vehicle struck an asphalt milling machine as it crossed Route 322.

Meadville and Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.