Crawford County, PA

One person dead following two vehicle accident on Route 322

By SEAN LAFFERTY
 4 days ago

The Crawford County coroner has confirmed that one person has died as the result of a two vehicle accident along Route 322.

The accident took place at the intersection of Clark Road and Route 322 shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police closed off a portion of Route 322 for hours as the investigation continued.

I-90 reopens after morning rollover accident

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell identified the victim as a 48-year-old man from Venango Borough. Schell said that the man’s vehicle struck an asphalt milling machine as it crossed Route 322.

Meadville and Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate.

