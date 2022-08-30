Incoming Shelby Co. juvenile court judge, transition team members lay out their goals to reform & improve juvenile justice

Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Court dates pushed back for suspects involved in shooting of Memphis police officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The three people charged in a stolen car investigation-turned-ambush appeared in Shelby County court for the first time Friday. That investigation Wednesday afternoon led to three people being hospitalized with injuries, including two Memphis police officers. The three men are each facing nine charges, with two...
actionnews5.com
New court date for man convicted in 2016 murder pushed back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis judge will not revisit the life sentence of a man convicted of murder until a later time. Kwasi Corbin is serving a life sentence for the death of Myneshia Johnson, a mother, and soon-to-be high school graduate. She was shot and killed near Beale...
actionnews5.com
Nearly 500 pending trials await newly sworn-in District Attorney Steve Mulroy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Steve Mulroy took over as Shelby County District Attorney on Thursday. However, like so many other counties in Tennessee, Shelby County is dealing with a serious backlog in cases. On day one he already has hundreds of pending trials. The backlog can be particularly difficult for...
Steve Mulroy sworn in as new Shelby County District Attorney General
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just three weeks after his victory over former District Attorney Amy Weirich, Steve Mulroy has been sworn into office as the new District Attorney General. The swearing in ceremony was held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in the Shelby County Commission Chambers of the Vasco A. Smith Jr. County Administration Building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UTHSC brings new child care center to the Medical District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a new child care center in the Memphis Medical District for the folks at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and the surrounding area. The Academy of Future Leaders, located in a newly renovated building at 1026 Madison Avenue, serves the UTHSC campus...
Mississippi high school student arrested for having gun on campus; state law says he can't be charged
SENATOBIA, Miss — Two 18-year-old high school students were arrested in Senatobia, Mississippi, Tuesday morning after Senatobia High School administrators found drugs on them, which later led to the discovery of a handgun in one of their cars. According to Senatobia Police, a school staff member saw two students...
tri-statedefender.com
Move to investigate County Clerk’s office comes up one vote short
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert once again dodged county commissioners’ accountability efforts when a resolution to have her office investigated failed to gain the seven votes needed to start the process. Only six commissioners voted to adopt the resolution at the commission’s final meeting of their four-year terms Monday...
After Memphis kidnapping, safety experts offer tips while running
There are countless safety risks that exist when running alone, but experts say avoiding danger starts with situational awareness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Memphis cheer companies accused of role in abuse, according to federal lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMC) - Two defendants named in a federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer are companies based in Memphis. A federal lawsuit was filed on Thursday by Storm Law Firm detailing a criminal conspiracy in which teenage athletes suffered abuse from Rockstar Cheer coaches. The lawsuit alleges that teenage boys...
MISSING: Runner Kidnapped Near University of Memphis
University of Memphis students recieved a disturbing email Friday morning from school officials, alerting them of a kidnapping that occurred near campus. Memphis police say Eliza Fletcher, 34, was jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin near the university just after 4 AM when someone forced her into an SUV.
Amy Weirich to be sworn in as Special Council for D.A. Mark E. Davidson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich will be sworn in Thursday, September 1 as the official Special Council for District Attorney General Mark E. Davidson’s Office, representing Judicial District 25 and serving Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton Counties . The swearing in ceremony...
$10,000 award available in Raleigh carjacking homicide case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $10,000 CrimeStoppers award is available to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Terry Henderson Jr. during an apparent carjacking in Raleigh Friday, August 12. According to CrimeStoppers, Henderson's body was found in the street just before midnight in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man gets kidnapper’s gun and shoots him, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man kidnapped at a busy Orange Mound intersection was able to fight back and shoot his abductor. The victim said he was also shot in the hand during a struggle over the suspect’s gun. It happened late Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim […]
Daily Helmsman
Police Search for Clues in House of Kidnapped Jogger
Law enforcement officials looked for clues at the house of a jogger who was kidnapped near the University of Memphis on Friday. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, was abducted around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in a parking lot while jogging near Carpenter Complex. Officials...
Memphis community advocates suggest stronger enforcement of teen curfew
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Following weeks of major headlines involving Memphis teenagers charged in carjackings, car thefts, and even murder, community advocates joined forces with solutions Monday. They urged parents and police better enforce the city's curfew law already on the books and cut down on crimes at hours young...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Woman Charged With Car Theft
A Lafayette County woman was arrested recently for allegedly stealing a car. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and charged with...
psychologytoday.com
A Memphis Abduction and the Dilemma of Women Jogging Alone
Instances of female joggers being assaulted or abducted overwhelmingly occur when jogging alone. There is a difference between victim-blaming and solution-focused prevention of dangers. Addressing safety issues with family and friends who jog outdoors may help reduce this type of violence. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on September 2, 34-year-old teacher...
3 charged after Memphis Police officer ambushed, shot, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three have been charged after a Memphis Police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon in southwest Memphis. Another police officer was injured in a crash while responding to the shooting scene. The incident unfolded during a stolen vehicle investigation, MPD said. Officers were chasing two allegedly stolen...
Four men charged after officer was ambushed & shot appear in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The four men charged after police say an officer was ambushed and shot in Southwest Memphis appeared in court Friday, September 2, 2022. According to police, Kayvus Jones, Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson, and Drama Compton were all arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting. Memphis Police...
MPD: Woman found at McDonald’s after allegedly being shot and pistol-whipped at abandoned house
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman found at a Frayser McDonald’s told police she was shot and pistol-whipped. Memphis Police responded to a McDonald’s in the 3100 block of Thomas Street just before 4 a.m. Friday. Officers found a woman who had been shot. She told them she...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 7