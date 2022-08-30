ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 5

Debora Nicholson Sommer
4d ago

You forgot Joe’s on a Roll in Beverly! Hard working family business from catching and shucking fresh lobster daily! Butter toasted hotdog roll chalk filled with knuckle and claws with a light mayonnaise and no fillers! 😋

Reply
5
Related
Mix 97.9 FM

You Can Buy the Founder of Yankee Candle’s Very Fun Home in Massachusetts

I don't know much about candles. I don't get super excited over candles. I do like the smell of them but I will leave the candle expertise to my girlfriend. I'm not a complete loaf, however, when it comes to candles. When you say Yankee Candle, I know what you're talking about. You would think that the late founder of Yankee Candle, Michael Kittredge II, would be a pretty straight laced dude. His former home for sale would suggest otherwise.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
Plymouth, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Mashpee, MA
City
Marblehead, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Rockport, MA
City
Essex, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts

We've been having a great summer in Massachusetts so far with plenty of festivals, concerts, and sporting events but summer vacation is nearing the end and fall is right around the corner. It appears that more than ever, Massachusetts residents are just looking to get out and have some fun. As we all know we still have COVID-19 variants in the background trying to hamper our fun but many of us are getting through it and not letting it get us down. Personally, I'm still proceeding with caution since I'm immune compromised due to my kidney transplant. I know some Massachusetts folks who are eligible but aren't ready to get the latest booster yet because of all of the unknowns with recent and possible future variants. It's all a personal choice, no preaching required.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Lobster Meat#Lobster Rolls#Food Drink
WSBS

Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?

Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Superintendents In Massachusetts

A school superintendent is in charge of the day-to-day running of a school district and its long-term planning. A superintendent is in charge of supervising school principals and district staff. They also work with school board members and run the district’s finances. This job requires a track record of leading a school and good communication skills.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

From Massachusetts tax relief to fixing transportation, here’s where Maura Healey, Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty stand on key issues

The three candidates for governor honed in on their final pitches to voters in MassLive candidate questionnaires, with Democratic candidate Attorney General Maura Healey saying she would appoint a transportation safety chief on her first day in office. Healey emerged as the immediate frontrunner in the race for governor in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid Police Chief In Massachusetts

Every county in Massachusetts has its police chief. A chief of police is a person elected in the chain of command of a police department. As the police department’s general manager, the Chief of Police is in charge of strategic planning, administration, budgeting, and public relations. They handle the day-to-day running of the police department.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Seacoast Current

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy